F1 standings after Miami GP as Oscar Piastri extends his lead at the top
Piastri has a 16-point lead over teammate Lando Norris after a McLaren one-two in the Miami GP
Oscar Piastri has extended his lead at the top of the drivers championship as McLaren dominated the Miami Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen started on pole position after getting the better of both of McLaren’s championship-chasers in qualifying, with Lando Norris - who emerged victorious in Saturday’s sprint event - starting second on the grid.
Norris was pushed off the track soon after lights out, with Verstappen jostling at the front of the pack with Piastri before the Aussie pulled away. He only extended his advantage over the Dutchman for the remainder, crossing the line first and holding off a late resurgence from Norris, who took second.
Lewis Hamilton endured a frustrating race with teammate Charles Leclerc in toe, having started all the way back in 12th after a dismal qualifying session. The Brit finished eighth, behind his Ferrari colleague after being ordered to let the Monaco driver chase Kimi Antonelli at the back-end of the race.
Here’s how the Miami GP leaves the F1 standings:
F1 driver standings after Miami GP
4. George Russell – 93 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 53 points
6. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points
7. Lewis Hamilton – 41 points
8. Alex Albon – 30 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points
10. Lance Stroll – 14 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda – 9 points
12. Pierre Gasly – 7 points
13. Carlos Sainz – 7 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
15. Ollie Bearman – 6 points
17. Liam Lawson – 0 points
18. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
19. Jack Doohan – 0 points
20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
F1 constructor standings after Miami GP
1. McLaren - 246 points
2. Mercedes - 141 points
3. Red Bull - 105 points
4. Ferrari - 94 points
5. Williams - 37 points
6. Haas - 20 points
7. Aston Martin - 14 points
8. Racing Bulls - 8 points
9. Alpine - 7 points
10. Sauber - 6 points
