F1 standings after Singapore GP as Lando Norris closes gap to Oscar Piastri
Piastri fumed with Norris after a first-lap collision at the Marina Bay Street Circuit
George Russell kept Max Verstappen at bay to land an impressive pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix.
In his rejuvenated Mercedes machinery, Russell danced his way to top spot to see off Verstappen by 0.182 seconds at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Verstappen was unable to live with Russell, but he delivered a world title statement of intent by out-qualifying championship leader Oscar Piastri and McLaren team-mate Lando Norris. Piastri will line up from third, two places clear of a disappointed Norris, who faces losing further ground to the Australian.
Russell’s team-mate Kimi Antonelli splits the McLaren drivers and will start from fourth, nearly four tenths slower than the pole-sitter. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc qualified sixth and seventh respectively for Ferrari.
Here’s how the standings look after the Singapore GP
F1 driver standings after Singapore GP
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 336 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 314 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 273 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 237 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 173 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 127 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 88 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 70 points
9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 34 points
12. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 32 points
13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points
15. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points
16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 20 points
18. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points
19. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 18 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings after Singapore GP
1. McLaren - 650 points
2. Mercedes - 325 points
3. Ferrari - 300 points
4. Red Bull - 290 points
5. Williams - 102 points
6. Racing Bulls - 72 points
7. Aston Martin - 66 points
8. Sauber - 55 points
9. Haas - 46 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
