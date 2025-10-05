Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
F1 standings after Singapore GP as Lando Norris closes gap to Oscar Piastri

Piastri fumed with Norris after a first-lap collision at the Marina Bay Street Circuit

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 05 October 2025 15:34 BST
Zak Brown doesn't expect Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to properly fall out in their battle for the F1 title

George Russell kept Max Verstappen at bay to land an impressive pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix.

In his rejuvenated Mercedes machinery, Russell danced his way to top spot to see off Verstappen by 0.182 seconds at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Verstappen was unable to live with Russell, but he delivered a world title statement of intent by out-qualifying championship leader Oscar Piastri and McLaren team-mate Lando Norris. Piastri will line up from third, two places clear of a disappointed Norris, who faces losing further ground to the Australian.

Russell’s team-mate Kimi Antonelli splits the McLaren drivers and will start from fourth, nearly four tenths slower than the pole-sitter. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc qualified sixth and seventh respectively for Ferrari.

Here’s how the standings look after the Singapore GP

F1 driver standings after Singapore GP

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 336 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 314 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 273 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 237 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 173 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 127 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 88 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 70 points

9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 34 points

12. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 32 points

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points

15. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points

16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 20 points

18. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points

19. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 18 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Lando Norris trails Oscar Piastri by 22 points with six races left
Lando Norris trails Oscar Piastri by 22 points with six races left (Getty Images)

F1 constructor standings after Singapore GP

1. McLaren - 650 points

2. Mercedes - 325 points

3. Ferrari - 300 points

4. Red Bull - 290 points

5. Williams - 102 points

6. Racing Bulls - 72 points

7. Aston Martin - 66 points

8. Sauber - 55 points

9. Haas - 46 points

10. Alpine - 20 points

