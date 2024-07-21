F1 Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates and times as Oscar Piastri leads race
F1 latest updates from the Hungaroring as Norris starts on pole alongside team-mate Oscar Piastri
Formula One returns to a fan-favourite track this weekend as the Hungaroring Circuit in Budapest hosts the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton claimed his first victory in 31 months last time out at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, holding off a late charge from Max Verstappen for a famous ninth win at his home race.
Nonetheless, Verstappen has an 84-point lead in the F1 world championship at the halfway stage of the season, with Lando Norris in second as he targets another win following a handful of near-misses in recent weeks.
Mercedes, meanwhile, are eyeing a third consecutive victory this weekend after George Russell’s win in Austria, while Ferrari are looking to return to form following a torrid triple-header in which Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz struggled for pace. Verstappen won last year’s race in Budapest by a comfortable margin.
Lap 21/70
Finally, it’s farewell to the medium compounds of Max Verstappen. Three seconds - solid but unspectacular. The Dutchman is nearly seven seconds down on Lewis Hamilton.
Charles Leclerc is the last of the big fish still on those mediums. He leads the Hungarian Grand Prix, though you’d imagine that will be brief.
Lap 20/70
Now then. Hamilton is flying in the Mercedes with Lando Norris a bit slow to get going post-pit. Still a fair bit of Hungarian track to make up, but the seven-time world champion looks to have real race pace.
Lap 19/70
Lando Norris is out comfortably in front of Tsunoda, who is soon swept past by a flying Lewis Hamilton.
Max Verstappen is not a happy bunny. His tyres are falling apart but Red Bull don’t want to bring him in just yet.
Oscar Piastri dips in and out efficiently. He re-emerges a distance in front of his teammate, with the three drivers ahead of the pair all yet to come in. It’s looking better and better for McLaren.
Lap 17/70
Lewis Hamilton pits from fourth, Mercedes going early to try and catch out Max Verstappen and Red Bull. It’s quick - can Hamilton gain the time he needs to undercut the Dutchman?
Lando Norris will be in soon, too.
Lap 16/70
1. Oscar Piastri
2. Lando Norris
3. Max Verstappen
4. Lewis Hamilton
5. Charles Leclerc
6. Carlos Sainz
7. Yuki Tsunoda
8. Valtteri Bottas
9. George Russell
10. Sergio Perez
Lap 15/70
Lance Stroll finally comes in...and he’s out into 16th! A terrible pit stop from Aston Martin, costing him a second and a half, and having done such a good job on the softs, all that work has been squandered.
Lap 14/70
Christian Horner has a natter with a couple of his Red Bull colleagues. Sergio Perez is in 11th with George Russell just in front, but neither has thus far been able to dislodge Valtteri Bottas in ninth.
“Your race is with Verstappen,” McLaren tell Lando Norris. Hmm. The Brit has been unable to close on his teammate Oscar Piastri, but that feels an early call.
Lap 13/70
Lance Stroll ploughs along, those soft tyres costing him about three tenths of a second each lap. That’s not a bad effort at all from the Aston Martin driver, who is some way off Carlos Sainz but not imminently under threat in seventh. This could turn into a really smart play from Aston Martin.
Lap 11/70
Oscar Piastri has been the iron man of this year’s F1 world tour, completing every lap at every race so far. He’s cutting a calm figure at the moment, extending his advantage to more than three seconds over Lando Norris as he seeks a first grand prix victory.
Lap 9/70
Max Verstappen was left furious having been ordered to give a place back to Lando Norris by Red Bull:
