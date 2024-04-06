For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Formula 1 returns to Asia this weekend as Suzuka plays host to the Japanese Grand Prix and the fourth race of the 2024 season.

The last grand prix in Australia threw up some surprises, with Max Verstappen retiring early on and Lewis Hamilton bowing out due to a mechanical failure too. Carlos Sainz picked up a brilliant victory for Ferrari, with team-mate Charles Leclerc securing a one-two finish for the Scuderia.

Lando Norris finished third to pick up McLaren’s first podium of the season, while Mercedes endured their first double DNF in five years after George Russell’s late crash, which resulted in Fernando Alonso’s post-race penalty.

With Red Bull’s F1 win-streak broken, Verstappen now only has a four-point lead at the top of the drivers’ championship to Leclerc - but will normal service resume this weekend at one of the sport’s most iconic and popular tracks?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix:

What is the starting grid?

1) Max Verstappen

2) Sergio Perez

3) Lando Norris

4) Carlos Sainz

5) Fernando Alonso

6) Oscar Piastri

7) Lewis Hamilton

8) Charles Leclerc

9) George Russell

10) Yuki Tsunoda

11) Daniel Ricciardo

12) Nico Hulkenberg

13) Valtteri Bottas

14) Alex Albon

15) Esteban Ocon

16) Lance Stroll

17) Pierre Gasly

18) Kevin Magnussen

19) Logan Sargeant

20) Zhou Guanyu

What is the race schedule?

(Time BST)

Sunday 7 April

Race: 6am

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Japanese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of the race starts at 5am.

Highlights of qualifying in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 11:10am (BST) on Saturday morning; the race highlights are at 12:30pm (BST) on Sunday.

Carlos Sainz won the last race in Australia ( AP )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 4 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 5-7 April

ROUND 5 - CHINA (sprint race)

Shanghai International Circuit - 19-21 April

ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint race)

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 3-5 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 17-19 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June

ROUND 10 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July

ROUND 13 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July

ROUND 14 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 51 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 47 points

3. Sergio Perez - 46 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 40 points

5. Oscar Piastri - 28 points

6. Lando Norris - 27 points

7. George Russell - 18 points

8. Fernando Alonso - 16 points

9. Lance Stroll - 9 points

10. Lewis Hamilton - 8 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda - 6 points

12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

13. Nico Hulkenberg - 3 points

14. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

15. Alex Albon - 0 points

16. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

17. Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 0 points

19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Constructor Standings

1. Red Bull - 97 points

2. Ferrari - 93 points

3. McLaren - 55 points

4. Mercedes - 26 points

5. Aston Martin - 25 points

6. RB - 6 points

7. Haas - 4 points

8. Williams - 0 points

9. Kick Sauber - 0 points

10. Alpine - 0 points