F1 grid: Starting positions for 2024 Japanese Grand Prix
The 2024 F1 season continues this weekend in Japan - the fourth grand prix of a record-breaking 24-race season
Formula 1 returns to Asia this weekend as Suzuka plays host to the Japanese Grand Prix and the fourth race of the 2024 season.
The last grand prix in Australia threw up some surprises, with Max Verstappen retiring early on and Lewis Hamilton bowing out due to a mechanical failure too. Carlos Sainz picked up a brilliant victory for Ferrari, with team-mate Charles Leclerc securing a one-two finish for the Scuderia.
Lando Norris finished third to pick up McLaren’s first podium of the season, while Mercedes endured their first double DNF in five years after George Russell’s late crash, which resulted in Fernando Alonso’s post-race penalty.
With Red Bull’s F1 win-streak broken, Verstappen now only has a four-point lead at the top of the drivers’ championship to Leclerc - but will normal service resume this weekend at one of the sport’s most iconic and popular tracks?
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix:
What is the starting grid?
1) Max Verstappen
2) Sergio Perez
3) Lando Norris
4) Carlos Sainz
5) Fernando Alonso
6) Oscar Piastri
7) Lewis Hamilton
8) Charles Leclerc
9) George Russell
10) Yuki Tsunoda
11) Daniel Ricciardo
12) Nico Hulkenberg
13) Valtteri Bottas
14) Alex Albon
15) Esteban Ocon
16) Lance Stroll
17) Pierre Gasly
18) Kevin Magnussen
19) Logan Sargeant
20) Zhou Guanyu
What is the race schedule?
(Time BST)
Sunday 7 April
- Race: 6am
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Japanese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of the race starts at 5am.
Highlights of qualifying in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 11:10am (BST) on Saturday morning; the race highlights are at 12:30pm (BST) on Sunday.
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 4 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 5-7 April
ROUND 5 - CHINA (sprint race)
Shanghai International Circuit - 19-21 April
ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint race)
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 3-5 May
ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 17-19 May
ROUND 8 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June
ROUND 10 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July
ROUND 13 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July
ROUND 14 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 51 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 47 points
3. Sergio Perez - 46 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 40 points
5. Oscar Piastri - 28 points
6. Lando Norris - 27 points
7. George Russell - 18 points
8. Fernando Alonso - 16 points
9. Lance Stroll - 9 points
10. Lewis Hamilton - 8 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda - 6 points
12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg - 3 points
14. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
15. Alex Albon - 0 points
16. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 0 points
19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Constructor Standings
1. Red Bull - 97 points
2. Ferrari - 93 points
3. McLaren - 55 points
4. Mercedes - 26 points
5. Aston Martin - 25 points
6. RB - 6 points
7. Haas - 4 points
8. Williams - 0 points
9. Kick Sauber - 0 points
10. Alpine - 0 points
