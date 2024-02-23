F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Pre-season lap times from day three as red flag stops Hamilton’s session
Follow live updates from day three of F1 testing in Bahrain as we see the 2024 crop of cars out on track
The 2024 Formula 1 season starts this week with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit – just a week before the first race of the season at the same track.
It’s been a busy off-season in the world of F1: from Lewis Hamilton’s shock 2025 move to Ferrari being announced to the current investigation into the behaviour of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, there’s been no shortage of intriguing storylines.
But this week sees the cars out on track for the first time with three days of testing, as the drivers and teams get up to speed quickly ahead of a record-breaking 24-race season.
Who will set the early benchmark? And can anyone possibly challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull this year? Testing will give us our first indicator, with Verstappen going fastest on day one ahead of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz. Sainz was quickest on day two, with Sergio Perez in second and Lewis Hamilton is third.
Follow live updates from pre-season testing below:
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Drive to Survive review
It is Toto Wolff’s beaming smile of delight, in an episode of ironies, which is the biggest irony of them all. Most of the episodes in season six of Netflix’s hit F1 docu-series Drive to Survive follow the same basic narrative: the team is in trouble, their driver could depart, the team finds success. Repeat. For Mercedes, it is all about their Formula 1 boss Wolff’s relationship with the sport’s biggest star Lewis Hamilton, amid contract speculation last year.
The episode title signals the first contradiction: Leap of Faith. We now know that Hamilton, despite signing a two-year extension at the Silver Arrows last August, will join the prancing horse of Ferrari in 2025. While the “leap of faith” in DtoS is reference to Mercedes changing their torrid car philosophy mid-season, the seven-time world champion has now made the ultimate jump into the unknown. And if there was any doubt that the announcement didn’t catch Wolff totally off guard, the team at Netflix has completely dispelled that theory.
“The thought of Lewis at Ferrari in a red overall?” states Wolff, after Hamilton’s Mercedes renewal. “It wouldn’t suit him.” Cue smile. Cue embarrassment. We’ll see how it suits him next year.
Full review below:
Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari? Drive to Survive misses the mark this time
For the first time since the F1 Netflix show aired, ‘Drive to Survive’ looks out of touch with the story of the sport
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton hits traffic
Hamilton going for some quicker laps on the C5 tyre and almost runs into the back of the Red Bull of Sergio Perez!
The Mercedes driver third-fastest on that ultra-soft tyre.
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: We’re back underway!
And the cars are straight back out on track!
Let’s hope that’s the last stoppage for a drain cover of testing...
Seven hours and 15 minutes of run time, straight through, no break.
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Session update
So we won’t have a lunch break when we get back underway - we’ll be going straight through to 4pm (GMT)!
Final pieces of work being done at turn 11, a restart seems imminent.
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Session update
Statement from F1: Repairs are underway to a loose drain cover at turn 11. When the session is resumed, it will run until 19:00 local time (4pm GMT).
Estimated restart time 11:45 local (8:45 GMT) - to be confirmed.
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Christian Horner at team principals press conference
Horner on criticism by McLaren boss Zak Brown on Red Bull owning two teams:
“I don’t understand the noise that’s being created about it.
“The commitment that Red Bull has made to these two teams is outstanding and should be applauded, and be grateful for, rather than derided.”
Christian Horner wants his future resolved ‘as soon as possible’ amid ‘inappropriate behaviour’ probe
Christian Horner wants his Red Bull future to be resolved “as soon as possible” as the embattled team principal fights to save his Formula One career.
Red Bull Racing’s parent company Red Bull GmbH announced on February 5 that Horner is being investigated following an accusation of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague. Horner denies the claim.
Horner addressed the media alongside four other F1 team principals on the second day of this week’s three-day test in Bahrain on Thursday. The new season starts in the Gulf kingdom next Saturday.
Asked why he has not moved aside as team principal and chief executive of Red Bull Racing with the investigation under way, Horner replied: “As you are well aware there is a process going on which I form part of, and as I form part of that process, I am afraid I cannot comment on it.”
Full piece below:
Christian Horner wants his future resolved ‘as soon as possible’
The Red Bull team principal is under investigation following allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female colleague
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Sky Sports F1 make major commentator change with David Croft to miss three races
Sky Sports F1’s lead commentator David Croft will miss three races this season – the first time he has missed a race in 16 years – with BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Harry Benjamin to replace him.
Croft has been Sky’s lead commentator since the broadcaster obtained the UK rights to Formula 1 from the BBC in 2012 and has not missed a race in that 11-year period.
But ahead of a record 24 races in 40 weeks in 2024, the broadcaster known as “Crofty” has decided to step back from three grand prix weekends to manage his workload, The Independent can reveal.
Benjamin, an F1 broadcaster who as well as 5 Live also worked on Sky’s coverage of F1 Juniors last year, will replace Croft at Imola in May, Austria in June and Azerbaijan in September.
Exclusive by Kieran Jackson
Sky F1 make grand prix commentator change for 2024 season
Exclusive: Sky broadcaster ‘Crofty’ has not missed a race for Sky since the channel broadcasted F1 in 2012
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Positions 11-20
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: DAY TWO TIMINGS - TOP 10
1. Sainz - 1:29:921
2. Perez - +0.758 secs
3. Hamilton - +1.145 secs
4. Norris - +1.335 secs
5. Ricciardo - +1.440 secs
6. Leclerc - +1.829 secs
7. Stroll - +2.108 secs
8. Ocon - 2.108 secs
9. Bottas - 2.306 secs
10. Piastri - 2.407 secs
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies