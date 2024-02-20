F1 testing 2024 LIVE: How to watch as Red Bull and Horner remain under the spotlight in Bahrain
Follow live updates from day one of F1 testing in Bahrain as we see the 2024 crop of cars out on track
The 2024 Formula 1 season starts this week with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit – just a week before the first race of the season at the same track.
It’s been a busy off-season in the world of F1: from Lewis Hamilton’s shock 2025 move to Ferrari being announced to the current investigation into the behaviour of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, there’s been no shortage of intriguing storylines.
But Wednesday sees the cars out on track for the first time with three days of testing, as the drivers and teams get up to speed quickly ahead of a record-breaking 24-race season.
Who will set the early benchmark? And can anyone possibly challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull this year? Testing will give us our first indicator.
Follow live updates from pre-season testing below:
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: How to watch
Where can I watch pre-season testing?
Every minute of running in pre-season testing will be live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland.
ESPN broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United States.
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Pre-season starts in Bahrain
