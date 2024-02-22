F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Pre-season lap times, schedule and updates as Lewis Hamilton takes to track
Follow live updates from day two of F1 testing in Bahrain as we see the 2024 crop of cars out on track
The 2024 Formula 1 season starts this week with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit – just a week before the first race of the season at the same track.
It’s been a busy off-season in the world of F1: from Lewis Hamilton’s shock 2025 move to Ferrari being announced to the current investigation into the behaviour of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, there’s been no shortage of intriguing storylines.
But this week sees the cars out on track for the first time with three days of testing, as the drivers and teams get up to speed quickly ahead of a record-breaking 24-race season.
Who will set the early benchmark? And can anyone possibly challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull this year? Testing will give us our first indicator, with Verstappen going fastest on day one ahead of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.
Follow live updates from pre-season testing below:
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Aero-rakes aplenty again this morning
As is always the case at testing, plenty of the cars utilising aero-rakes to measure airflow around the car this morning. This gives the teams some crucial data on performance.
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: More action like this?!
An enjoyable snippet of yesterday’s eight hours of running, with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc “racing” down into turn one!
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Who is in the car this morning?
Red Bull - Sergio Perez
Mercedes - Lewis Hamilon (all day)
Ferrari - Charles Leclerc
McLaren - Oscar Piastri
Aston Martin - Fernando Alonso
Alpine - Pierre Gasly
Williams - Logan Sargeant (all day)
Haas - Nico Hulkenberg
Stake - Zhou Guanyu
RB - Yuki Tsunoda
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Day two!
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of day two of pre-season testing in Bahrain!
Today is the first time we will see Lewis Hamilton in action, as well as Sergio Perez. Hamilton will be in the car all day with Perez just in the RB20 this morning.
And Perez is the first car out on track!
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Session timings in Bahrain
The times for testing – at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir – are as follows:
(All times GMT)
Thursday 22 February
7am-11am – Morning session
12pm-4pm – Afternoon session
Friday 23 February
7am-11am – Morning session
12pm-4pm – Afternoon session
Lando Norris pays tribute to ‘dear friend’ with signature helmet at F1 testing
Lando Norris will pay tribute to former McLaren sporting director Gil de Ferran at F1 testing on Wednesday with a signature helmet.
French-Brazilian ex-driver De Ferran, who won the Indy 500 in 2003, passed away in December at the age of 56 after suffering a heart attack.
Norris, who has driven for McLaren since his F1 debut in 2019, worked alongside De Ferran for two years and was keen to pay his respects on the first day of the 2024 season.
Lando Norris pays tribute to ‘dear friend’ with signature helmet at F1 testing
The McLaren driver features in the afternoon session on the first day of pre-season testing in Bahrain
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Pre-season testing returns tomorrow
That’s it for day one of pre-season testing for the 2024 Formula 1 season. Max Verstappen was the main threat on track as predicted and finished top of the leaderboard but Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo impressed for McLaren and RB respectively.
Williams had a tough day with a couple of major faults in their cars but they’ll work on them overnight and see what tomorrow brings.
The second day of testing begins at 7am GMT and Lewis Hamilton will be back on track after sitting out today’s two sessions.
Toto Wolff calls for transparency in Red Bull’s Christian Horner investigation
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has called for Red Bull’s investigation into Christian Horner to be transparent – and said the controversy is “an issue for all of Formula One”.
Horner is under investigation by the racing team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH following a claim of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague.
The 50-year-old emphatically denies the accusation and remains in his role as Red Bull team principal.
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Pre-season testing day one results
11. Logan Sargeant (Williams) + 2.538
12. George Russell (Mercedes) + 2.765
13. Yuki Tsunoda (RB) + 2.792
14. Valtteri Bottas (Sauber) + 3.087
15. Alex Albon (Williams) + 3.243
16. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) + 3.333
17. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) + 4.348
18. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) + 4.562
