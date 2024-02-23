F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Pre-season lap times and day three schedule with Lewis Hamilton on track
Follow live updates from day three of F1 testing in Bahrain as we see the 2024 crop of cars out on track
The 2024 Formula 1 season starts this week with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit – just a week before the first race of the season at the same track.
It’s been a busy off-season in the world of F1: from Lewis Hamilton’s shock 2025 move to Ferrari being announced to the current investigation into the behaviour of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, there’s been no shortage of intriguing storylines.
But this week sees the cars out on track for the first time with three days of testing, as the drivers and teams get up to speed quickly ahead of a record-breaking 24-race season.
Who will set the early benchmark? And can anyone possibly challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull this year? Testing will give us our first indicator, with Verstappen going fastest on day one ahead of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz. Sainz was quickest on day two, with Sergio Perez in second and Lewis Hamilton is third.
Follow live updates from pre-season testing below:
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Aero-rakes and flow-vis paint everywhere
Plenty of flow-vis paint on Alex Albon’s Williams to begin with - Albon is the only driver this morning who will be in the car all day.
A huge aero-rake on the back of Lewis Hamilton’s W15 too!
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Day three!
We’ re underway with the third and final day of testing in Bahrain!
Lance Stroll is the first car out on track, with Lando Norris closely following...
What can we glean from today’s eight hours of running?
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Session timings in Bahrain
The times for day three of testing – at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir – are as follows:
(All times GMT)
Friday 23 February
7am-11am – Morning session
12pm-4pm – Afternoon session
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Teams’ championship odds!
No surprises who the favourites are here... but McLaren in second may be a surprise!
Constructors’ championship - winner odds:
Red Bull - 2/9
McLaren - 7/1
Mercedes, Ferrari - 17/2
Aston Martin - 50/1
Alpine - 250/1
Visa Cash App RB - 300/1
Williams, Sauber - 500/1
Haas - 1000/1
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Sky Sports F1 make major commentator change with David Croft to miss three races
Sky Sports F1’s lead commentator David Croft will miss three races this season – the first time he has missed a race in 16 years – with BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Harry Benjamin to replace him.
Croft has been Sky’s lead commentator since the broadcaster obtained the UK rights to Formula 1 from the BBC in 2012 and has not missed a race in that 11-year period.
But ahead of a record 24 races in 40 weeks in 2024, the broadcaster known as “Crofty” has decided to step back from three grand prix weekends to manage his workload, The Independent can reveal.
Benjamin, an F1 broadcaster who as well as 5 Live also worked on Sky’s coverage of F1 Juniors last year, will replace Croft at Imola in May, Austria in June and Azerbaijan in September.
Exclusive by Kieran Jackson
Sky F1 make grand prix commentator change for 2024 season
Exclusive: Sky broadcaster ‘Crofty’ has not missed a race for Sky since the channel broadcasted F1 in 2012
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Christian Horner wants his future resolved ‘as soon as possible’ amid ‘inappropriate behaviour’ probe
Christian Horner wants his Red Bull future to be resolved “as soon as possible” as the embattled team principal fights to save his Formula One career.
Red Bull Racing’s parent company Red Bull GmbH announced on February 5 that Horner is being investigated following an accusation of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague. Horner denies the claim.
Horner addressed the media alongside four other F1 team principals on the second day of this week’s three-day test in Bahrain on Thursday. The new season starts in the Gulf kingdom next Saturday.
Asked why he has not moved aside as team principal and chief executive of Red Bull Racing with the investigation under way, Horner replied: “As you are well aware there is a process going on which I form part of, and as I form part of that process, I am afraid I cannot comment on it.”
Christian Horner wants his future resolved ‘as soon as possible’
The Red Bull team principal is under investigation following allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female colleague
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: The grid eager to go racing
Some racing at the end of day two.
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: George Russell on his potential 2025 team-mate:
“Ultimately, the decision is with Toto [Wolff] and the board.
“We’ve already had conversations and I’ve been with Toto a lot this winter, so seeing the drivers’ names pop up on the telephone has been quite funny.
“Even on my phone as well, I’ve had a few phone calls and text messages so it’s been quite interesting. As a team, we’ve got a good opportunity and we’re in a really good position to go into this next chapter, [after] there’s been so much success with Lewis and Mercedes.”
