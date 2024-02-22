F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Pre-season lap times, schedule and updates as red flag halts day two in Bahrain
Follow live updates from day two of F1 testing in Bahrain as we see the 2024 crop of cars out on track
The 2024 Formula 1 season starts this week with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit – just a week before the first race of the season at the same track.
It’s been a busy off-season in the world of F1: from Lewis Hamilton’s shock 2025 move to Ferrari being announced to the current investigation into the behaviour of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, there’s been no shortage of intriguing storylines.
But this week sees the cars out on track for the first time with three days of testing, as the drivers and teams get up to speed quickly ahead of a record-breaking 24-race season.
Who will set the early benchmark? And can anyone possibly challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull this year? Testing will give us our first indicator, with Verstappen going fastest on day one ahead of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.
Follow live updates from pre-season testing below:
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Sky Sports F1 make major commentator change with David Croft to miss three races
Sky Sports F1’s lead commentator David Croft will miss three races this season – the first time he has missed a race in 16 years – with BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Harry Benjamin to replace him.
Croft has been Sky’s lead commentator since the broadcaster obtained the UK rights to Formula 1 from the BBC in 2012 and has not missed a race in that 11-year period.
But ahead of a record 24 races in 40 weeks in 2024, the broadcaster known as “Crofty” has decided to step back from three grand prix weekends to manage his workload, The Independent can reveal.
Benjamin, an F1 broadcaster who as well as 5 Live also worked on Sky’s coverage of F1 Juniors last year, will replace Croft at Imola in May, Austria in June and Azerbaijan in September.
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Christian Horner to speak at press conference
Horner is set to speak at a team principals’ press conference at lunchtime.
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Afternoon session gets underway!
The afternoon session has just started in Bahrain.
Sergio Perez, incidentally, has not swapped back with Max Verstappen for this session - he is still in the RB20.
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Session timings in Bahrain
The times for testing – at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir – are now as follows:
(All times GMT)
Thursday 22 February
11am-4pm – Afternoon session
Friday 23 February
7am-11am – Morning session
12pm-4pm – Afternoon session
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Teams’ championship odds!
No surprises who the favourites are here... but McLaren in second may be a surprise!
Constructors’ championship - winner odds:
Red Bull - 2/9
McLaren - 7/1
Mercedes, Ferrari - 17/2
Aston Martin - 50/1
Alpine - 250/1
Visa Cash App RB - 300/1
Williams, Sauber - 500/1
Haas - 1000/1
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Who is in the car this morning?
Red Bull - Sergio Perez
Mercedes - Lewis Hamilon (all day)
Ferrari - Charles Leclerc
McLaren - Oscar Piastri
Aston Martin - Fernando Alonso
Alpine - Pierre Gasly
Williams - Logan Sargeant (all day)
Haas - Nico Hulkenberg
Stake - Zhou Guanyu
RB - Yuki Tsunoda
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Session cancelled!
Message from F1: “Session will not resume due to a drain cover coming loose at turn 11.
“Repairs are underway and it is expected that the repair will be concluded within one hour.
“The afternoon session will begin one hour earlier than planned at 1400 local time.”
So this afternoon’s session will start at 11am (GMT).
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Hamilton and Leclerc running over damaged kerb
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: RED FLAG!
The kerb is still being attended to by a bigger group of marshals now.
No resumption of the session is imminent.
Sergio Perez (who has had to wait a full day to take to the car, and will step aside again for Max Verstappen this afternoon) will not be happy.
