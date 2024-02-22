✕ Close Drive to Survive season 6 - Trailer

The 2024 Formula 1 season starts this week with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit – just a week before the first race of the season at the same track.

It’s been a busy off-season in the world of F1: from Lewis Hamilton’s shock 2025 move to Ferrari being announced to the current investigation into the behaviour of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, there’s been no shortage of intriguing storylines.

But this week sees the cars out on track for the first time with three days of testing, as the drivers and teams get up to speed quickly ahead of a record-breaking 24-race season.

Who will set the early benchmark? And can anyone possibly challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull this year? Testing will give us our first indicator, with Verstappen going fastest on day one ahead of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

Follow live updates from pre-season testing below: