Independent
Best
TV

Live

F1 testing LIVE: Start time and driver schedule in Bahrain as 2025 pre-season begins

Follow live updates as the 2025 season gets underway with the three-day pre-season test in Bahrain

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Tuesday 25 February 2025 16:51 GMT
Comments
Lewis Hamilton makes shock admission about driving Ferrari F1 car

The 2025 F1 season gets underway this week as Bahrain hosts the official three-day pre-season test for all 10 teams.

It is the fifth year running that the Bahrain International Circuits hosts the pre-season test, as momentum builds towards the first race of the season, in Australia, on 16 March.

PREVIEW: What to look out for at F1 pre-season testing

Lewis Hamilton takes to Ferrari’s SF-25 first up on Wednesday, with Kimi Antonelli, Liam Lawson and Fernando Alonso also in action in the morning session.

McLaren are the favourites this season after their constructors’ title victory last year but what will the early lap times say about their chances this year?

Follow live updates from pre-season testing with The Independent

What time are the drivers on track on Wednesday?

Ferrari

AM: 7am-11am (GMT); PM: 12pm-4pm

  • Wednesday: Hamilton (AM), Leclerc (PM)
  • Thursday: TBC
  • Friday: TBC

Red Bull

  • Wednesday: Lawson (AM), Verstappen (PM)
  • Thursday: Lawson
  • Friday: Verstappen

Mercedes

  • Wednesday: Antonelli (AM), Russell (PM)
  • Thursday: Russell (AM), Antonelli (PM)
  • Friday: Antonelli (AM), Russell (PM)

Aston Martin

  • Wednesday: Alonso (AM), Stroll (PM)
  • Thursday: Alonso (AM), Stroll (PM)
  • Friday: Stroll (AM), Alonso (PM)

Williams

  • Wednesday: Albon (AM), Sainz (PM)
  • Thursday: Sainz (AM), Sainz (PM)
  • Friday: Albon (AM), Albon (PM)

Alpine

  • Wednesday: Doohan (AM), Gasly (PM)
  • Thursday: Gasly (AM), Doohan (PM)
  • Friday: Doohan (AM), Gasly (PM)

Haas

  • Wednesday: Bearman (AM), Ocon (PM)
  • Thursday: Ocon (AM), Bearman (PM)
  • Friday: Bearman (AM), Ocon (PM)

Sauber

  • Wednesday: Hulkenberg (AM), Bortoleto (PM)
  • Thursday: Hulkenberg (AM), Bortoleto (PM)
  • Friday: Bortoleto (AM), Hulkenberg (PM)
Kieran Jackson25 February 2025 16:55

F1 pre-season testing!

Testing starts at 7am (GMT) on Wednesday morning!

Bahrain hosts the official pre-season test for the fifth year running
Bahrain hosts the official pre-season test for the fifth year running (Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson25 February 2025 16:50

What are the timings for testing?

The official pre-season test takes place from Wednesday 26 February to Friday 28 February.

In line with previous years, the track will be open for eight hours each day, starting at 7am (GMT) and ending at 4pm (GMT).

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson24 February 2025 18:30

More pics of the 2025 Mercedes car!

The Mercedes W16 F1 car
The Mercedes W16 F1 car (Mercedes-Benz AG)
Mercedes's 2025 F1 car
Mercedes's 2025 F1 car (Mercedes-Benz AG)
(Mercedes-Benz AG)
A view of the Mercedes W16
A view of the Mercedes W16 (Mercedes F1)
Kieran Jackson24 February 2025 17:42

Mercedes chief James Allison on the W16:

"Our primary focus has been on dialling out the W15's slight reluctance to turn in slow corners, along with the imbalance in tyre temperatures that made the car inconsistent from session to session," he said.

"We are pleased with our progress over the winter and we're looking forward to finding out where we stack up against everyone else."

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson24 February 2025 17:17

When is the first race of the 2025 season?

The season-opener this year takes place at Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday 16 March.

The race starts at 4am (GMT), 3pm local time.

It will mark Hamilton’s highly-anticipated first race in Ferrari red.

Kieran Jackson24 February 2025 16:10

Christian Horner responds to Adrian Newey’s ‘lack of experience’ claim about Red Bull engineers

Christian Horner insists Red Bull’s sudden drop in performance last year was due to “deep-rooted” issues as he responded to Adrian Newey’s statement over the team’s group of engineers.

In a recent interview with German media outlet Auto Motor und Sport, Aston Martin-bound Newey was asked about Red Bull’s sudden drop in performance and said: “From what I can see from the outside… the guys at Red Bull, this is no criticism, but I think they just, perhaps through lack of experience, kept going in that same direction.”

Horner, however, insists Red Bull’s issues go back further to the 2023 campaign, when they won 21 out of 22 races.

Full story below:

Horner responds to Newey’s ‘lack of experience’ claim about Red Bull engineers

The performance of Red Bull's 2024 car dropped off after Newey's departure from the team was announced
Kieran Jackson24 February 2025 15:40

George Russell on new season:

“As a team, we are incredibly motivated to improve on last season. There is a great energy within the factories at Brackley and Brixworth so I'm eager to take to the track.”

(Mercedes-Benz AG)
Kieran Jackson24 February 2025 15:25

Kimi Antonelli on his first season in F1:

“I'm excited to make my debut in F1 this year. It is a great opportunity, and I am very thankful to everyone at Mercedes for the faith and trust they've placed in me.

“I've been working hard over the winter to be as ready as I can possibly be and now, I can't wait to get started.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson24 February 2025 14:45

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff after the launch of the W16:

“We open an exciting new era in the story of our team and Mercedes-AMG motorsport in 2025.

“We are building on the incredible legacy of our heritage, and we can't wait to go racing.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson24 February 2025 14:29

