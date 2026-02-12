F1 2026 testing live: Impressive Red Bull aim to build on ‘benchmark’ performance in Bahrain
Follow live F1 updates as all 11 teams build up to the new season with a three-day test in Bahrain
A week of pre-season testing in Bahrain continues today as teams gear up for the 2026 F1 season and the complete overhaul of regulations that could herald a changing of the guard and a new era in the sport.
While lap times during testing should be taken with a pinch of salt, day one at the Bahrain International Circuit certainly didn’t suggest a shake-up, with reigning world champion Lando Norris posting the fastest lap in his McLaren and Max Verstappen only marginally behind. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff claimed Red Bull had “set the benchmark” with Verstappen’s straight-line speed, while McLaren chief executive Zak Brown suggested the “big four” of his team, Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari were still the big four at the front.
Meanwhile, Audi turned heads with their radical new sidepod design, much narrower and more vertical than the design showcased at the car launch, as storylines moved on from the private ‘shakedown’ event that took place in Barcelona at the end of January.
Aston Martin – who previously caused a stir when their Adrian Newey-designed car was revealed and featured a number of unorthodox element – struggled on day one, with Lance Stroll only able to complete 36 laps, while Lewis Hamilton suggested the race engineer upheaval at Ferrari would be “detrimental” to his chances this season, which begins with the first race in Australia on 8 March.
Follow live updates from F1 testing with The Independent’s live blog below:
Toto Wolff: Red Bull are 'the benchmark'
Mercedes are considered to be the early title favourites but their boss Toto Wolff was incredibly impressed by Red Bull yesterday in Bahrain, calling them “the benchmark”.
“I was hoping they would be worse than they are,” Wolff said of Red Bull yesterday. “They have done a very good job.
“The car, the power unit, are the benchmark at the moment I would say. Then obviously you have Max in the car, the combination is strong.
“Look at their energy deployment. They are able to deploy far more energy on the straights than everybody else. We are speaking a second per lap, over consecutive laps.
“On a single lap, we've seen it before, but now we have seen it on 10 consecutive laps with the same kind of straight line deployment.
“I would say that as per today, on the first official day of testing, which is always the caveat of that, they’ve set the benchmark.”
Day one timesheet
Here’s the final timesheet for day one. Lando Norris with the fastest time, just ahead of Max Verstappen.
Verstappen racked up the most laps (136) with Esteban Ocon the only other individual to clear 100. They were two of only four men to drive in both sessions however, so the combined Williams total of 145 between Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon was just as impressive
1) Lando Norris (McLaren) 1:34.669, 58 laps
2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:34.798, 136 laps
3) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1:35.959, 80 laps
4) Esteban Ocon (Haas) 1:35.578, 115 laps
5) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 1:35.602, 54 laps
6) George Russell (Mercedes) 1:36.108, 56 laps
7) Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) 1:36.433, 52 laps
8) Pierre Gasly (Alpine) 1:36.765 49 laps
9) Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) 1:36.861, 73 laps
10) Alex Albon (Williams) 1:37.437, 68 laps
11) Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) 1:37.629 30 laps
12) Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) 1:37.945, 75 laps
13) Carlos Sainz (Williams) 1:38.221, 77 laps
14) Sergio Perez (Cadillac) 1:38.828, 58 laps
15) Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) 1:38.871, 49 laps
16) Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) 1:39.150, 49 laps
17) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1:39.883, 36 laps
18) Franco Colapinto (Alpine) 1:40.330, 28 laps
Welcome to day two of testing in Bahrain
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day two of this week of F1 testing in Bahrain.
Day one saw Lando Norris lead the way in terms of lap times, with Max Verstappen not far behind.
But really, it’s all about number of laps and every team will have learned valuable information about their car. Stick with us for day two action!
