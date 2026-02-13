F1 2026 testing live: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen return to action on final day in Bahrain
A week of pre-season testing in Bahrain continues today as teams gear up for the 2026 F1 season and the complete overhaul of regulations that could herald a changing of the guard and a new era in the sport.
While lap times during testing should be taken with a pinch of salt, day one at the Bahrain International Circuit certainly didn’t suggest a shake-up, with reigning world champion Lando Norris posting the fastest lap in his McLaren and Max Verstappen only marginally behind. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff claimed Red Bull had “set the benchmark” with Verstappen’s straight-line speed, while McLaren chief executive Zak Brown suggested the “big four” of his team, Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari were still the big four at the front.
Meanwhile, Audi turned heads with their radical new sidepod design, much narrower and more vertical than the design showcased at the car launch, as storylines moved on from the private ‘shakedown’ event that took place in Barcelona at the end of January.
Aston Martin – who previously caused a stir when their Adrian Newey-designed car was revealed and featured a number of unorthodox elements – struggled on day one, with Lance Stroll only able to complete 36 laps, while Lewis Hamilton suggested the race engineer upheaval at Ferrari would be “detrimental” to his chances this season, which begins with the first race in Australia on 8 March.
Verstappen on new F1 rules:
“To drive, not a lot of fun to be honest,” he said in Bahrain on Thursday.
“I would say the right word is management, but, at the other end, I also know how much work has been going on in the background, also, from the engine side for the guys.
“So, it’s not always the nicest thing to say, but I also want to be realistic as for as a driver, the feeling is not very F1-like. It feels a bit more like Formula E on steroids.
“But the rules are the same for everyone, so you have to deal with that. That’s also not my problem, because I’m all for that and equal chances.I don’t mind that, but, as a pure driver, I enjoy driving flat out, and, at the moment, you cannot drive like that.”
Lewis Hamilton admits plans to hire a new race engineer are “detrimental” to the start of his F1 season with just three weeks until the first race in Australia.
After a tumultuous first year at Ferrari, Hamilton opted to ditch race engineer Riccardo Adami last month, with the pair regularly clashing on team radio amid a 2025 campaign where the Briton, for the first time in his 19-year career, failed to register a podium.
It is understood that Hamilton is keen to hire Cedric Michel-Grosjean, formerly Oscar Piastri’s performance engineer at McLaren, yet the Frenchman must serve his notice period after leaving the team at the end of 2025.
F1 world championship - odds:
George Russell is still the favourite, though Max Verstappen is a very close second-favourite, given his impressive stint yesterday.
- George Russell - 11/5
- Max Verstappen - 12/5
- Lando Norris - 6/1
- Kimi Antonelli - 9/1
- Oscar Piastri - 10/1
- Charles Leclerc - 11/1
- Fernando Alonso - 11/1
- Lewis Hamilton - 14/1
- Isack Hadjar - 50/1
- Pierre Gasly - 60/1
- Carlos Sainz - 60/1
- Alex Albon - 100/1
- Lance Stroll - 100/1
Max Verstappen has described F1’s new set of regulations as “anti-racing”, claiming the energy management aspect of the 2026 rules makes it feel like “Formula E on steroids.”
Arguably the biggest rules change in F1’s 76-year history, with new engine and chassis regulations for the 2026 season and beyond, have divided opinion up and down the now-11-team Formula 1 grid.
In the midst of the second pre-season test in Bahrain this week, four-time world champion Verstappen has delivered a damning verdict, despite Red Bull impressing in the first few days while producing their own power unit for the first time alongside Ford.
Lance Stroll on Adrian Newey and Aston Martin's season ambitions:
"He's all about performance,” Stroll said of Newey. “He's just obsessed about how he can bring more performance to the car and he's a great leader overall."
"We are where we are. Do we want to fight for race wins? Yes. Are we fighting for race wins today? Doesn't look like it. Does that mean we can't fight for race wins in the future? No, I believe we can.
"I don't have a crystal ball. It doesn't look like it's amazing."
Day two leaderboard in full
1. Charles Leclerc - 1:34:273 (139 laps)
2. Lando Norris +0.511 (149)
3. Ollie Bearman +1.121 (130)
4. George Russell +1.193 (54)
5. Isack Hadjar +2.288 (87)
6. Gabriel Bortoleto +2.397 (67)
7. Pierre Gasly +2.450 (97)
8. Valtteri Bottas +2.551 (67)
9. Alex Albon +2.956 (62)
10. Nico Hulkenberg +2.993 (47)
11. Arvid Lindblad+3.197 (83)
12. Carlos Sainz +3.319 (69)
13. Liam Lawson +3.744 (50)
14. Fernando Alonso +3.975 (98)
15. Sergio Perez +4.380 (42)
16. Kimi Antonelli - no time (3)
Charles Leclerc fastest on day two
That is a very good day of running for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
The Monegasque is fastest on day two, by half-a-second to McLaren’s Lando Norris, and has racked up 139 laps in the process.
Norris set 149 laps as well, with Ollie Bearman in third clocking in at 130 laps.
Mercedes, today, the team who have set the least amount of laps, with just 57 for Russell (54 laps) and Antonelli (3 laps), due to a power unit issue.
Ollie Bearman moves into third
The Haas driver, who is one of three drivers to rack up over 100 laps today, goes third on the leaderboard with a 1:35:394 - 1.1 seconds off Charles Leclerc’s time.
Final runs coming in now...
