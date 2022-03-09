F1 2022 news LIVE: Nikita Mazepin lifts lid on Haas exit and latest ahead of Bahrain testing
F1 2022 latest news and build-up to pre-season testing in Bahrain
All the latest F1 news and build-up to Bahrain testing as Nikita Mazepin gives a press conference where he will speak publicly for the first time since he was dropped by Haas ahead of the 2022 season.
Haas took the decision to terminate the contracts of Mazepin and title sponsor Uralkali in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite the FIA ruling that the 23-year-old would be allowed to continue racing under a neutral flag. Mazepin’s father, Dmitry, a Russian oligarch who is the majority shareholder in chemical company Uralchem and Uralkali, was pictured with Vladimir Putin as recently as in January.
When reacting to the news on social media, Mazepin claimed to have made an offer to Haas to race under the terms proposed by the FIA has been but that it was “completely ignored”. Mazepin continued: “To those who have tried to understand, my eternal thanks. I have treasured my time in F1 and genuinely hope we all be together again in better times. I will have more to say in the coming days.”
It comes as preparations step up ahead of the start of Bahrain testing on Thursday, with the opening Grand Prix of the season almost a week away. It has been claimed that Lewis Hamilton “wants to destroy” Max Verstappen after he was “robbed” of a record-breaking eighth championship title last season, and the 37-year-old will continue to get to work alongside George Russell in the Mercedes.
Follow all the latest F1 news below:
Mazepin slams Haas decision: ‘I didn’t deserve it‘
Nikita Mazepin claims he discovered he had been dropped by Haas only when the team released the press release of their decision to terminate his contract.
The Russian driver was speaking after Uralkali announced that they would be seeking a full refund from Haas after their title sponsorship was also cut.
Mazepin said he was set to compete under a neutral flag, following the FIA’s decision to allow the 23-year-old to remain on the grid, only to discover he had been dropped.
“I deserved more support from the team,” Mazepin said, according to a translation of his press conference this morning. “I was relieved to see that the FIA allowed us to start in neutral colours. I was hoping to drive. Then everything changed and I lost the dream I had been working for for 18 years.
“I heard about my Haas sacking, like everyone else, from the press. I didn’t deserve it. I was very disappointed with how it played out. I hadn’t been worried since I left Barcelona.
“Formula One is not a closed chapter for me. I will be ready to race in case there is an opportunity to return. I wish all the best to the drivers who will replace me. They have nothing to do with the existing situation.”
Uralkali demands refund from Haas after Mazepin dropped
Here’s more on this morning’s developing story: The axed Russian sponsor of Formula One team Haas has demanded a full refund and threatened legal action after they and driver Nikita Mazepin were dropped ahead of the 2022 season.
Uralkali, who are owned by Mazepin’s father Dmitry, saw their title sponsorship agreement with Haas terminated by the American team in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and want an “immediate reimbursement”.
In a statement, Uralkali criticised the decision to end the sponsorship deal due to the invasion of Ukraine and confirmed that the funds would be donated to a foundation set up by Mazepin to support athletes who are unable to compete in their sport because of “political reasons”.
Mazepin, who announced at a press conference on Wednesday that his foundation would be called ‘We Compete As One’, was cut by Haas even after the FIA ruled that the 23-year-old would be allowed to continue racing under a neutral flag. Other sports bodies such as Fifa and the International Olympic Committee have banned Russian athletes from competing in international events.
Uralkali released a statement shortly before Mazepin’s press conference in which they said Haas’ decision was “unreasonable” as they believe sport “should always be free of politics and pressure from external factors.”
Axed sponsor Uralkali demands ‘immediate reimbursement’ from Haas
Uralkali, the former title sponsor of Haas, have released a statement condemning the F1 team’s decision to terminate their sponsorship agreement.
The Russian company, which is owned by Nikita Mazepin’s father Dmitry, have released a statement demanding an “immediate reimbursement” of the funds paid to the team ahead of the 2022 F1 season.
Uralkali have also threatened legal action against Haas and criticised the “unreasonable” decision to end the deal due to the “current geopolitical situation”.
A statement read: “Uralkali (the Company), one of the world’s largest potash producers, and also the title sponsor of Uralkali Haas F1 Team (the Team, Haas), hereby announces that it was advised by the Team of their unilateral termination of the sponsorship agreement with Uralkali due to the current geopolitical situation.
“Uralkali has been for many years contributing considerably towards global food security and providing significant assistance to a whole range of sports associations, organizations and events both in Russia and abroad.
“The Company views the Team’s decision as unreasonable and believes that sports should always be free of politics and pressure from external factors.
“Given the above, Uralkali intends to protect its interests in line with applicable legal procedures and reserves its rights to initiate judicial proceedings, claim damages and seek repayment of the significant amounts Uralkali had paid for the 2022 Formula 1 season.”
Mazepin set to launch foundation after F1 exit
Nikita Mazepin is set to launch a foundation aimed at supporting athletes unable to compete in their sport due to their nationalities following his exit from Formula One.
Mazepin is giving a series of press conferences this morning to discuss his exit from Haas, who decided to terminate his contract in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
And according to Autosport, the Russian has announced that his foundation will support top-level athletes who have also been left unable to compete due to the crisis.
Mazepin’s foundation is reportedly set to be called ‘We Compete As One’ and will be funded by Uralkali, according to Autosport.
Formula One launched an initiative aimed at tackling the biggest issues facing the sport, such as racism and other inequalities, last year called ‘We Race As One’.
Wolff ‘in two minds’ about Mazepin decision
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said he is “in two minds” about Haas’ decision to cut ties with Nikita Mazepin.
Wolff says he can “understand why” the team felt they should not continue to contract Mazepin, but admits it is “difficult” for the driver.
“I’m in two minds because for Nikita himself he is a guy that merits to be in Formula 1, he can drive,” the Mercedes boss told BloombergTV.
“You can see that some of the sports’ leagues have decided to allow Russian athletes to compete and others have been stronger in denying them access.
“I think as an athlete it is a difficult but to support the robust sanctions you can understand why.”
Mercedes hold no remorse over Verstappen’s Silverstone crash
Toto Wolff has said that Mercedes feel no “remorse” over the crash that ended Max Verstappen’s 2021 British Grand Prix on the opening lap of the race last July.
“There wasn’t a lot of feeling of remorse on our side, because Lewis has given up corners much more often before where he shouldn’t have,” Wolff explained to Sky Sports.
“If you’re sitting in the hospital shaken by a big impact, you’re not going to understand that the other team is cheering for their driver.
“But it was [Lewis Hamilton’s] home race, a massive swing to our advantage in terms of points, and we knew that Max was OK.”
Perez eyeing new Red Bull contract after Verstappen’s bumper deal
After Max Verstappen extended his stay with Red Bull last week, Sergio Perez is also eyeing a new long-term deal with the team.
Perez finished fourth in the drivers’ standings last season on his debut year with the team and Verstappen praised his teammate for the role he played in contributing to his maiden world championship.
Verstappen signed a new deal last week committing his prime years to Red Bull and now Perez is also looking for the same level of security with the team.
“I have a contract for this season - it's just starting,” Perez said ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain. “I think we're very happy. I'm very happy with the team and how we did this season - let's see how soon we talk about the new contract again.
“Without a doubt I would like something longer. [I’m] looking for a little more stability in terms of knowing and being able to plan more with a team.”
Magnussen emerges as contender for Haas seat
Kevin Magnussen is reportedly in the running for a return to Haas as the team looks to fill Nikita Mazepin’s seat. Magnussen raced for Haas for four seasons in Formula One but was dropped at the end of the 2020 season after scoring just one championship point.
Magnussen is in contention along with former Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi and team reserve Pietro Fittipaldi, who will drive for Haas this week in Bahrain at pre-season testing.
That is according to Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet, while Nico Hülkenberg has also been tipped as a possible option for the Haas team.
Haas to miss first morning of pre-season testing
Haas will miss the first morning of pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday after their equipment arrived late to the track. The Haas freight was held up in England this week as it prepared to travel to the middle east, with the rest of the nine teams making the F1 cargo flight.
An update from Haas read: “The team’s freight arrived late last night to the circuit in Bahrain. This delay will impact our programme but we are targeting being out on track for the second session Thursday afternoon.”
Haas also confirmed that the team’s reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi will be driving alongside Mick Schumacher. Haas have yet to say who will replace Nikita Mazepin on the grid but Fittipaldi is among the contenders and will have the chance to impress in Bahrain.
Horner accuses Mercedes of ‘bullying’ in F1 row
Christian Horner has accused Mercedes of “bullying” the FIA into firing race director Michael Masi.
Masi was removed from the role he had held since 2019 last month as one of a number of changes made after the FIA investigated the controversial season-ending 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Red Bull boss Horner believes that Masi was fired due to the “pressure” put on the FIA by Mercedes, describing the behaviour of as “tantamount to bullying”.
“Yes, Michael [Masi] did make mistakes and it was frustrating, but you have to look at the role that he was in and the tools that he had at his disposal,” Horner told the BBC.
“You can’t just place the blame on Michael. It’s unfair to do that. Was it right to fire him based on pressure that was placed on him from a rival team? That for me was wrong. That’s tantamount to bullying. It’s passively aggressive.”
