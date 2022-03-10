F1 testing LIVE: Bahrain Day 1 news as Red Bull complain about Lewis Hamilton’s new Mercedes without sidepods
Follow the latest timesheets and news in Bahrain ahead of the start to the 2022 Formula 1 season
F1 testing in Bahrain is here and we’re a week out from the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season. There’s been plenty of news and build-up to Bahrain testing with Nikita Mazepin giving a press conference where he has slammed Haas for sacking him ahead of the 2022 season, saying “I didn’t deserve it”.
But attention now turns to the track and any advancements on the findings from Barcelona, we’re a week out from the Bahrain Grand Prix, so time is running out for teams with the new rules and regulations.
The start of three days of Bahrain testing on Thursday comes amid reports that Lewis Hamilton “wants to destroy” Max Verstappen after he was “robbed” of a record-breaking eighth championship title last season, and the 37-year-old will continue to fine-tune his preparation in the Mercedes. But look out for Ferrari, who made great strides with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz last time out and the porpoising effect looks to create havoc once more. Follow all the latest F1 news, time sheets, technological advancements and more below:
Big lock up for returning Albon
Alex Albon is driving the new Williams FW44 this morning and just suffered an enormous lock up while taking the left-hander which follows the back straight at the Sakhir circuit.
The car slid along the track on its front left tyre, throwing up a strong puff of smoke and leaving the rubber significantly flat-spotted.
The Thai-British driver is returning to the grid for 2022 after a season spent on the side-lines as Red Bull’s test and reserve driver, and will partner Nicholas Latifi.
Leclerc fastest so far for Ferrari
Laptimes may not be king in testing, but they can give some indication as to which teams have made a success of the regulation change, and which haven’t.
Ferrari notched up the highest number of laps and a few fastest times in the Barcelona shakedown a fortnight ago, and Charles Leclerc is currently fastest of the ten drivers taking part in this morning’s session in Bahrain.
The Ferrari, with its very impressive valley-like sidepod structure, simply looks quick and the timesheets seem to reinforce its speed.
Horner claims new Mercedes is “not legal” in Bahrain testing
Christian Horner claims Mercedes’ new W13 “violates the spirit of the regulations” as F1 testing in Bahrain begins.
The Red Bull Team Principal has not taken long to light the fuse as tensions heighten ahead of the first Grand Prix of the 2022 Formula 1 season.
“The new Mercedes violates the spirit of the regulations,” Horner said via Auto Motor und Sport. “For us, there are some parts that are not legal.”
You can read the full story here:
Christian Horner claims new Mercedes ‘not legal’ at Bahrain testing
The Red Bull Team Principal has been left upset on day one of testing in Bahrain after their title rivals’ latest development
What is the Bahrain test?
All 10 teams are in Bahrain taking part in the second pre-season test ahead of the start of the 2022 campaign, and are running a four-hour morning session between 7am and 11am UK time.
Laptimes are not the most important aspect of testing. This is primarily an exercise in data gathering on areas including engine wear and aerodynamic performance, while also testing the reliability of the new car.
This is always a crucial period for drivers to acclimatise to their new machinery, never more so than this year, with F1 undergoing a significant regulation change which has revolutionised car design.
F1 testing in Bahrain: Lewis Hamilton run interrupted
Lewis Hamilton’s running has been paused for a moment.
The new Mercedes W13 has been creating all the noise this morning.
But the team bring it in to tape up the cooling gills, which replaced the traditional sidepods.
With the tape flapping away, Hamilton is in for a quick tweak.
F1 testing latest times on Day 1
1. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1m35.953s, C4, 11 laps 2. Vettel (Aston Martin), 1m37.945s, C2, 12 laps 3. Perez (Red Bull) 1m37.950s, C2, 16 laps 4. Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 1m39.290, C3, 13 laps 5. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1m40.366s, C4, 15 laps 6. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1m40.605s, C2, 15 laps 7. Ocon (Alpine) no time, 2 laps 8. Albon (Williams) no time, 6 laps 9. Norris (McLaren) no time, 2 laps
F1 testing: Mercedes claim upgrade in Bahrain
F1 testing in Bahrain
Alex Albon complaining of a hot seat during testing.
A classic teething issue, but given Bahrain’s temperatures, something he could do without.
The Williams driver has been waiting a while to get into the hot seat of course.
He gets out of the car and the left side of his backside is clearly causing him some discomfort.
F1 testing: Latest times in Bahrain
Behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who is top of the board early on with a 1:35.953, we have Sebastian Vettel with a 1:37.945, then Sergio Perez (1:37.950) and Guanyu Zhou (1:39.290).
Lewis Hamilton (1:40.605) and his Mercedes W13 is next, with Pierre Gasly (1:43.070) completing the early list of drivers.
