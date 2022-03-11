F1 2022 pre-season testing LIVE: Latest times and results from day 2 in Bahrain
After a controversial Day 1, in which the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly was quickest, we’ll have the latest times and reaction after Mercedes unveiled the latest version of the W13 with zero pods
F1 testing 2022 continues for day two in Bahrain with focus both on and off the track with a week remaining until the 2022 season begins. And we already have fresh controversy surrounding the design of Mercedes’ W13 car, which has been labelled ‘zero pods’ over its latest innovation as debate swirls around whether the Silver Arrows have acted within the spirit of the rules - Toto Wolff vehemently defended the team’s position after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell enjoyed run-outs on Thursday.
Despite their new design, it was actually the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly that was fastest on day one of F1 testing, which has packed in debate surrounding sidepods and cooling gills as teams begin to master the new rules and regulations. Christian Horner spoke on his rival’s development, though the Red Bull Team Principal mostly kept his thoughts to himself.
A spree of late fast laps saw Gasly top the leaderboard after Charles Leclerc had led for most of the day. The AlphaTauri’s 1min 33.902secs on C4 tyres beat out the Ferraris, who were again promising with Carlos Sainz and Leclerc behind the wheel as they look to join Mercedes and Red Bull in the 2022 title race.
The session did end about five minutes early due to Red Bull’s Sergio Perez beaching the rear of his car, but it was a promising day all round, as he completed the most laps of anyone (138). The lesser-heralded teams, such as Alfa Romeo, banked much-needed mileage, clearing 100 laps to inject some confidence ahead of next week’s Bahrain Grand Prix. Pietro Fittipaldi also logged 47 laps following a delay to the second session for Haas. And Perez’s incident was not the only red flag, with the aero rakes falling off Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin.
Follow the latest action from Bahrain:
Team Principal Franz Tost insists AlphaTauri not working on zero pods car for 2022 F1 season
AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost: “It was surprising, Pierre went out with the softest tyre, an advantage.
“I talk directly, after the Barcelona test, we had a few meetings, to sort out a lot of problems.
“That’s normal. I just said I talked to the engineers, where we had the deficiencies and said to sort it out yesterday!
“It’s a different program, we learned a lot yesterday.
“Pierre lost some time but it helped us to understand the car. We have to get knowledge on how the aerodynamics work.
“With Yuki it’s a different program. What happened last year is normal for a rookie. He had some good results, it’s up and down. It’s normal with a young driver in F1, he’s unlucky with Pierre, who showed such good performances. I think we’ll see a competitive Yuki, it won’t be always smooth, but I hope the crash period is very small, now we’re on the limit, I hope our drivers won’t be involved in incidents.
“We’ll see Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari up front. I think McLaren have done a good job, Alpine, Aston Martin, us, Alpha Romeo all close with Williams.
“I am impressed with all the cars. Some teams have found very good solutions, I hope we found a reasonable solution. Nobody expected such different cars.
“No, we’re not working on this [a zero pods car], we’re working on other things.”
F1 testing 2022
Lewis Hamilton is in his seat, 44 will be out on the track any moment.
Meanwhile, Tsunoda has been told on his radio: “Let's make these last, target is 1:43 lap time.”
F1 testing 2022
Yuki Tsunoda currently hitting low 1:40s out there. The Japanese driver could be in a race simulation.
The AlphaTauri is heavy with fuel.
Meanwhile Stroll is out in his Aston Martin.
F1 testing 2022: Driver line-up for afternoon session
- Mercedes: Hamilton
- Red Bull: Verstappen
- Ferrari: Sainz
- McLaren: Norris
- Alpine: Ocon
- AlphaTauri: Tsunoda
- Aston Martin: Stroll
- Williams: Latifi
- Alfa Romeo: Bottas
- Haas: Magnussen
F1 testing 2022
And we’re back underway in Bahrain!
The pit lane is quiet, but Tsunoda is back out with the AlphaTauri.
Ocon back out too, he’s keen to make up for lost time yesterday, a 100+ lap day could be on, he’s on the hardest C1 tyres.
F1 testing 2022: Talking points from morning session in Bahrain
The drama came when Nicholas Latifi’s morning session was abruptly halted when his Williams broke out into flames due to a brake-disc and tyre explosion.
The Canadian-Iranian leaped out of his seat and managed to grab a fire extinguisher to eradicate the danger.
Elsewhere, there was reliability issues for Sebastian Vettel too, the Aston Martin star was left on the track, and after a brief debate with a marshal eventually jumped out, it provided another red flag, with further issues plaguing Alfa Romeo and Valtteri Bottas, who had been preparing for a standing start alongside Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc. But Bottas ground to halt on the extra formation lap, denying us of an intriguing moment.
George Russell went through a race simulation and clocked up an impressive 66 laps, demonstrating Mercedes’ intent alongside their W13, which has been a controversial topic all week.
Not only are the zero pods an issue that will rumble on, but the “spaceship mirrors” have riled Ferrari and others, with claims they contravene the “spirit” of the regulations.
Ferrari look strong once more, with Leclerc second-fastest and logging 52 laps, this time on both high and low fuel. But it was Esteban Ocon who hit the top of the leaderboard in the Alpine, with plenty more interest to come this afternoon.
F1 testing 2022: Alex Albon provides update on Williams after fire
Alex Albon has provided an update on the state of the Williams after the fire during Nicholas Latifi’s drive this morning.
He says: “It’s better than it looks,” while adding that the car is “a good foundation”.
F1 testing 2022
Haas driver Mick Schumacher ends his morning session in P8 out of 10.
The German’s fastest lap was 1:37.846, he did so on the C2 Hard Tires.
A total of 23 laps, Haas will hope to fix their issues for the afternoon session.
F1 testing - end of morning session on Day 2 in Bahrain
That will be it for the morning session, Ocon fastest but notable performances from Leclerc again, more consistency out there for the Ferrari with a high lap count.
Speaking of which, look at George Russell totalling 66 laps.
- Ocon (Alpine) 1m34.276s, C4, 59 laps
- Leclerc (Ferrari) 1m34.366s, C3, 52 laps
- Verstappen (Red Bull) 1m35.874s, C2, 44 laps
- Vettel (Aston Martin) 1m36.020s, C3, 44 laps
- Norris (McLaren) 1m36.354s, C2, 29 laps
- Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1m36.802s, C3, 44 laps
- Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1m36.987s, C2, 23 laps
- Schumacher (Haas) 1m37.846s, C2, 23 laps
- Russell (Mercedes) 1m38.585s, C2, 66 laps
- Latifi (Williams) 1m39.845s, C2, 12 laps
F1 testing - session stopped after red flag
