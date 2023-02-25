✕ Close Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance - Launch Imagery

It’s two down, one to go in Formula 1 pre-season testing, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen the standout performer in Bahrain so far.

The reigning world champion was the quickest driver on Thursday and was 0.040 seconds away from repeating the feat on Friday, before being pipped to top spot by Zhou Guanyu late on, though the Chinese driver was driving on the softest tyre.

However it was a torrid day for Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton struggling with the balance of the W14 this morning before George Russell was forced to stop out on track this evening due to a hydraulics issue.

Saturday sees the final day of testing - starts at 7am (GMT) - at the Bahrain International Circuit before all eyes turn to the first race of the season – also in the Gulf kingdom – next weekend.

Follow all the action from day three of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain