F1 testing LIVE: Schedule, lap times and live stream as George Russell sets rapid time
Follow live coverage of the final day of F1 pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit
It’s two down, one to go in Formula 1 pre-season testing, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen the standout performer in Bahrain so far.
The reigning world champion was the quickest driver on Thursday and was 0.040 seconds away from repeating the feat on Friday, before being pipped to top spot by Zhou Guanyu late on, though the Chinese driver was driving on the softest tyre.
However it was a torrid day for Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton struggling with the balance of the W14 this morning before George Russell was forced to stop out on track this evening due to a hydraulics issue.
Saturday sees the final day of testing - starts at 7am (GMT) - at the Bahrain International Circuit before all eyes turn to the first race of the season – also in the Gulf kingdom – next weekend.
Follow all the action from day three of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain
F1 testing LIVE: Day two report
Saturday sees the final day of testing at the Bahrain International Circuit before all eyes turn to the first race of the season – also in the Gulf kingdom – next weekend.
Here’s what we learned from day two of F1 testing:
F1 testing: What we learned on day two in Bahrain as Mercedes struggle with the W14 but Max Verstappen looks supreme
F1 testing LIVE: Russell goes quicker...
George Russell has gone quicker, this time on the very quickest C5 tyre, with a 1:31:442.
Charles Leclerc is seven-tenths off in second, with Pierre Gasly in third.
F1 testing LIVE: Piastri’s spin...
Here’s some images of Piastri’s spin at turn 10!
F1 testing LIVE: UPDATE!
We’ve had an hour of running in Bahrain - and George Russell is top of the laderboard! The Mercedes is 1.3 seconds ahead of second-placed Pierre Gasly, but is on the softer C4 tyre compared to the rest of the field on C3.
Gasly is second, with Sergio Perez third. 4-10: Hulkenberg, Piastri, Leclerc, Drugovich, Bottas, De Vries, Albon
Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, completely loses his McLaren approaching turn 10! A big run-off area avoids any collision...
Alex Albon, meanwhile, hasn’t set a lap time for Williams in 10th but has done 15 laps. Interesting approach!
F1 testing LIVE: Who’s in action this morning?
Here are those driving in this morning’s session on day three!
Red Bull
Sergio Perez
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc
Mercedes
George Russell
Alpine
Pierre Gasly
McLaren
Oscar Piastri
Alfa Romeo
Valtteri Bottas
Aston Martin
Felipe Drugovich
Haas
Nico Hulkenberg
AlphaTauri
Nyck de Vries
Williams
Alex Albon
F1 testing LIVE: Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the final day of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain!
Can Mercedes bounce back after a terrible day two? How will Sergio Perez perform in the Red Bull all day? And how about Felipe Drugovich for Aston Martin, replacing the injured Lance Stroll?
We’re underway with the morning session at the Bahrain International Circuit!
