Liveupdated1708504960

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Pre-season updates, lap times and schedule from Day 1 in Bahrain

Follow live updates from day one of F1 testing in Bahrain as we see the 2024 crop of cars out on track

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Wednesday 21 February 2024 08:42
Drive to Survive season 6 - Trailer

The 2024 Formula 1 season is underway with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit – just a week before the first race of the season at the same track.

It’s been a busy off-season in the world of F1: from Lewis Hamilton’s shock 2025 move to Ferrari being announced to the current investigation into the behaviour of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, there’s been no shortage of intriguing storylines.

But Wednesday sees the cars out on track for the first time with three days of testing, as the drivers and teams get up to speed quickly ahead of a record-breaking 24-race season.

Who will set the early benchmark? And can anyone possibly challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull this year? Testing will give us our first indicator.

Follow live updates from pre-season testing below:

1708504960

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: A reminder of session timings in Bahrain

The times for testing – at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir – are as follows:

(All times GMT)

Wednesday 21 February

7am-11am – Morning session

12pm-4pm – Afternoon session

Thursday 22 February

7am-11am – Morning session

12pm-4pm – Afternoon session

Friday 23 February

7am-11am – Morning session

12pm-4pm – Afternoon session

Where can I watch pre-season testing?

Every minute of running in pre-season testing will be live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland.

ESPN broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United States.

Kieran Jackson21 February 2024 08:42
1708504057

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Bit of a moment for Alpine’s Esteban Ocon

The Alpine almost hits an advertising hoarding as he goes on the gravel, before managing to wrestle back control of the car!

Kieran Jackson21 February 2024 08:27
1708502520

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Times after one hour of day one testing

P1) Leclerc - 1:33.658

P2) Alonso +0.164

P3) Tsunoda +1.176

P4) Bottas +1.676

P5) Magnussen +2.034

P6) Verstappen +2.335

P7) Ocon +3.165

P8) Russell +3.739

P9) Albon - no time

P10) Piastri - no time

Kieran Jackson21 February 2024 08:02
1708501984

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Christian Horner present in the Red Bull garage

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson21 February 2024 07:53
1708500798

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Fernando Alonso quickest after half-an-hour

Only seven out of the 10 cars this morning have set times, with Fernando Alonso fastest after 30 minutes.

A reminder: it doesn’t matter for now. Different run-plans, fuel loads, approaches - a whole realm of various priorities per team.

Aero-rakes aplenty on the cars, measuring airflow around the car.

Nine teams were out right at the beginning, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri slightly late out of the garage but now out on the circuit.

Kieran Jackson21 February 2024 07:33
1708499460

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Here are the driver run-plans for today!

Red Bull - Max Verstappen (all day)

Mercedes - George Russell (all day)

Ferrari - Charles Leclerc (AM) / Carlos Sainz (PM)

McLaren - Oscar Piastri (AM) / Lando Norris (PM)

Aston - Fernando Alonso (AM) / Lance Stroll (PM)

Alpine - Esteban Ocon (AM) / Pierre Gasly (PM)

Williams - Alex Albon (AM) / Logan Sargeant (PM)

RB - Yuki Tsunoda (AM) / Daniel Ricciardo (PM)

Stake - Valtteri Bottas (AM) / Zhou Guanyu (PM)

Haas - Kevin Magnussen (AM) / Nico Hulkenberg (PM)

Kieran Jackson21 February 2024 07:11
1708498800

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: We’re underway!

Cars are out on track for the first time in 2024 as pre-season testing gets underway at the Bahrain International Circuit!

What will we learn in the next three days - and how much will it shape the season ahead?!

George Russell has been waiting at the end of the pit lane for a good few minutes - and his Mercedes W15 is armed with a big aero-rake as the first four-hour session begins!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson21 February 2024 07:00
1708498500

1708498200

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Red Bull’s bold design and secret ‘sandbagging’: what can we expect from F1 testing?

After one of the most frenetic off-seasons in recent Formula 1 history, teams and fans will see the 2024 crop of cars out on track for the first time in Bahrain this week.

Pre-season testing is often peculiar: plenty of flow-vis paint and aero-rakes appear on cars to measure initial performance. Varied lap times, fuel load and set-ups mean the leaderboard at the end of each day should be taken with a pinch of salt.

But for the drivers and teams, it’s invaluable. With 24 hours of running over three days, each driver should receive 12 hours of time in the car, with the focus fully on the performance and reliability of their 2024 challenger.

So with just nine days to go until the start of the new season, beyond the ongoing investigation surrounding Red Bull boss Christian Horner and some intriguing media sessions with the likes of Lewis Hamilton after his move to Ferrari, what else can we expect from testing in Bahrain?

Preview by Kieran Jackson:

Red Bull’s bold design and secret ‘sandbagging’: what can we expect from F1 testing?

The 2024 Formula 1 season gets underway on Wednesday with 24 hours of running over three days in Bahrain

Kieran Jackson21 February 2024 06:50
1708497900

Kieran Jackson21 February 2024 06:45

