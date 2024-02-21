F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Pre-season updates, lap times and schedule from Day 1 in Bahrain
Follow live updates from day one of F1 testing in Bahrain as we see the 2024 crop of cars out on track
The 2024 Formula 1 season is underway with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit – just a week before the first race of the season at the same track.
It’s been a busy off-season in the world of F1: from Lewis Hamilton’s shock 2025 move to Ferrari being announced to the current investigation into the behaviour of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, there’s been no shortage of intriguing storylines.
But Wednesday sees the cars out on track for the first time with three days of testing, as the drivers and teams get up to speed quickly ahead of a record-breaking 24-race season.
Who will set the early benchmark? And can anyone possibly challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull this year? Testing will give us our first indicator.
Follow live updates from pre-season testing below:
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: A reminder of session timings in Bahrain
The times for testing – at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir – are as follows:
(All times GMT)
Wednesday 21 February
7am-11am – Morning session
12pm-4pm – Afternoon session
Thursday 22 February
7am-11am – Morning session
12pm-4pm – Afternoon session
Friday 23 February
7am-11am – Morning session
12pm-4pm – Afternoon session
Where can I watch pre-season testing?
Every minute of running in pre-season testing will be live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland.
ESPN broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United States.
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Bit of a moment for Alpine’s Esteban Ocon
The Alpine almost hits an advertising hoarding as he goes on the gravel, before managing to wrestle back control of the car!
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Times after one hour of day one testing
P1) Leclerc - 1:33.658
P2) Alonso +0.164
P3) Tsunoda +1.176
P4) Bottas +1.676
P5) Magnussen +2.034
P6) Verstappen +2.335
P7) Ocon +3.165
P8) Russell +3.739
P9) Albon - no time
P10) Piastri - no time
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Christian Horner present in the Red Bull garage
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Fernando Alonso quickest after half-an-hour
Only seven out of the 10 cars this morning have set times, with Fernando Alonso fastest after 30 minutes.
A reminder: it doesn’t matter for now. Different run-plans, fuel loads, approaches - a whole realm of various priorities per team.
Aero-rakes aplenty on the cars, measuring airflow around the car.
Nine teams were out right at the beginning, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri slightly late out of the garage but now out on the circuit.
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Here are the driver run-plans for today!
Red Bull - Max Verstappen (all day)
Mercedes - George Russell (all day)
Ferrari - Charles Leclerc (AM) / Carlos Sainz (PM)
McLaren - Oscar Piastri (AM) / Lando Norris (PM)
Aston - Fernando Alonso (AM) / Lance Stroll (PM)
Alpine - Esteban Ocon (AM) / Pierre Gasly (PM)
Williams - Alex Albon (AM) / Logan Sargeant (PM)
RB - Yuki Tsunoda (AM) / Daniel Ricciardo (PM)
Stake - Valtteri Bottas (AM) / Zhou Guanyu (PM)
Haas - Kevin Magnussen (AM) / Nico Hulkenberg (PM)
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: We’re underway!
Cars are out on track for the first time in 2024 as pre-season testing gets underway at the Bahrain International Circuit!
What will we learn in the next three days - and how much will it shape the season ahead?!
George Russell has been waiting at the end of the pit lane for a good few minutes - and his Mercedes W15 is armed with a big aero-rake as the first four-hour session begins!
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Session timings in Bahrain
The times for testing – at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir – are as follows:
(All times GMT)
Wednesday 21 February
7am-11am – Morning session
12pm-4pm – Afternoon session
Thursday 22 February
7am-11am – Morning session
12pm-4pm – Afternoon session
Friday 23 February
7am-11am – Morning session
12pm-4pm – Afternoon session
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Red Bull’s bold design and secret ‘sandbagging’: what can we expect from F1 testing?
After one of the most frenetic off-seasons in recent Formula 1 history, teams and fans will see the 2024 crop of cars out on track for the first time in Bahrain this week.
Pre-season testing is often peculiar: plenty of flow-vis paint and aero-rakes appear on cars to measure initial performance. Varied lap times, fuel load and set-ups mean the leaderboard at the end of each day should be taken with a pinch of salt.
But for the drivers and teams, it’s invaluable. With 24 hours of running over three days, each driver should receive 12 hours of time in the car, with the focus fully on the performance and reliability of their 2024 challenger.
So with just nine days to go until the start of the new season, beyond the ongoing investigation surrounding Red Bull boss Christian Horner and some intriguing media sessions with the likes of Lewis Hamilton after his move to Ferrari, what else can we expect from testing in Bahrain?
Preview by Kieran Jackson:
Red Bull’s bold design and secret ‘sandbagging’: what can we expect from F1 testing?
The 2024 Formula 1 season gets underway on Wednesday with 24 hours of running over three days in Bahrain
F1 testing 2024 LIVE: How to watch
Where can I watch pre-season testing?
Every minute of running in pre-season testing will be live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland.
ESPN broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United States.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies