F1 testing LIVE: Latest times amid calls for ban on Mercedes’ ‘spaceship mirrors’ after zero pods controversy
After a controversial Day 1, in which the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly was quickest, we’ll have the latest times and reaction after Mercedes unveiled the latest version of the W13 with zero pods
It’s Day 2 of Formula 1 testing in Bahrain with focus both on and off the track with a week remaining until the 2022 season begins. And we already have fresh controversy surrounding the design of Mercedes’ W13 car, which has been labelled zero pods over its latest innovation as debate swirls around whether the Silver Arrows have acted within the spirit of the rules - Toto Wolff vehementally defended the team’s position after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell enjoyed run-outs on Thursday.
Despite their new design it was actually the Alpha Tauri of Pierre Gasly that was fastest on day one of F1 testing, which has packed in debate surrounding sidepods and cooling gills as teams begin to master the new rules and regulations. Christian Horner spoke on his rival’s development, though the Red Bull Team Principal mostly kept his thoughts to himself. A spree of late fast laps saw Gasly top the leaderboard after Charles Leclerc had led for most of the day. The AlphaTauri’s 1m33.902s on C4 tyres beat out the Ferraris, who were again promising with Carlos Sainz and Leclerc behind the wheel as they look to join Mercedes and Red Bull in the 2022 title race.
The session did end about five minutes early due to Red Bull’s Sergio Perez beaching the rear of his car, but it was a promising day all round, as he completed the most laps of anyone (138). The lesser-heralded teams, such as Alfa Romeo, banked much-needed mileage, clearing 100 laps to inject some confidence ahead of next week’s Bahrain Grand Prix. Pietro Fittipaldi also logged 47 laps following a delay to the second session for Haas. And Perez’s incident was not the only red flag, with the aero rakes falling off Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin:
F1 testing - day two: Ocon goes fastest
Ocon lays down a marker.
He places the benchmark and rockets up to P1 on the leaderboard in his first tried effort.
Ocon is on the medium tyres, the Alpine driver delivers a lap of one minute 36.472secs.
Max Verstappen criticises Netflix for 'ruining his mind' with Drive to Survive
“No, I won’t change my mind,” said Max Verstappen when asked if he would reconsider his decision to not feature on the Netflix show Drive to Survive. “That was already ruined after season one.
“I think I’m quite a down-to-earth guy. I just want it to be facts, don’t hype it up.
“I understand it needs to be like that for Netflix. People like that.
“That’s with every series on there as well, or documentary, or whatever you call it. It’s just not my thing. I’ll probably watch it and see how nicely over the top it is.
“Then I’ll continue with my life and I’ll probably watch other documentaries on Netflix.”
Ferrari call for ban on Mercedes’ ‘spaceship mirrors’
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has called on Formula 1 to ban the “spaceship mirrors” on Mercedes’ W13 car as they go against the “spirit” of the rules.
The Scuderia boss said: “On the mirrors, some are surprised. I find that quite surprising. That’s not something we are expecting.
“I think in the spirit of that, some things are needed. I think for the future [they] need to be addressed.
“Already in the past, we always argued the mirrors should not have any aero purpose. They should be there just to look behind.
“I think the way [Mercedes] treated or designed their car, certainly there is a significant aero purpose in the mirrors itself and I think something we need to stop for the future, no doubt, because the risk is we will come in the future that all the teams start designing mirrors that look like spaceships.
“I don’t think that’s what we are looking for as F1.”
F1 testing - day two in Bahrain
It’s a fast start for the McLaren, who send out Lando Norris once again after Daniel Ricciardo’s sickness - the Aussie is healing up nicely but not quite ready.
He’s passed precautionary Covid tests too, but it’s teammate Norris who is enjoying the time out on the track with three times on the board so far.
Norris in P1 with a 1:38.543.
Sebastian Vettel using ‘No War’ helmet in solidarity with Ukraine during F1 testing
Sebastian Vettel unveiled a ‘No War’ helmet in solidarity with Ukraine during day one of Formula 1 testing.
The Aston Martin driver has been vocal about his support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion and continued to show his support on the track in Bahrain.
The four-times F1 champion replaced his traditional German flag motif which can be seen usually down the right-hand side of his helmet in a band against a white background.
You can read the full story here:
Sebastian Vettel reveals ‘No War’ helmet in solidarity with Ukraine
The four-time F1 world champion made the gesture in Bahrain ahead of the 2022 season
Ross Brawn admits F1 ‘didn’t anticipate’ Mercedes’ ‘very extreme’ sidepod design
Ross Brawn admits Mercedes have used a “very extreme interpretation” of Formula 1’s new regulations after unveiling the controversial new W13 on day one of Bahrain testing.
The F1 managing director has discussed the Silver Arrows’ new innovation which sees highly minimal sidepods on the car, which left Red Bull’s Christian Horner uncertain about their impact.
“There’s no doubt the Mercedes concept we didn’t anticipate,” Brawn told Sky Sports F1. “It’s a very extreme interpretation of the regulation.
“Inevitably there’ll be a lot of debate about their interpretation, that’s what happens with new regulations, we closed off hundreds of options, the innovation of F1though, it’s always extreme, there’ll be a lot of debate.
You can read the full story here:
The secrets behind Mercedes’ ‘disappearing’ sidepods at F1 testing
Mercedes have created controversy already on day one of Formula 1 testing with the “extreme” innovation to making the sidepods on their 2022 car “disappear”.
And Mercedes High Performance Powertrains boss Hywel Thomas noted a “huge change” in the sidepod design in a video the team put out explaining the biggest changes on the 2022 car.
Thomas and Mercedes F1 technical director Mike Elliott had discussed the car’s initial development, with the original Mercedes sidepods shrinking noticeably at the back, only for the evolution of the W13 to see them almost “disappear”.
You can read the full explainer here:
The secrets behind Mercedes’ ‘disappearing’ sidepods at F1 testing
The new Mercedes sidepods were revealed in testing
Christian Horner reacts to ‘fairly different’ Mercedes car without sidepods at F1 testing
Christian Horner admits the new Mercedes innovation to the W13 with no sidepods is “a fairly different concept” after its controversial unveiling on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain.
Lewis Hamilton has been out on the track this morning to unveil a controversial new look with the W13 not having sidepods.
The interpretation has been described as “extreme” by F1’s Ross Brawn, but Horner resisted the temptation to fully reveal his views on the development.
“I haven’t paid a great deal of attention to it,” Horner told Sky Sports F1. “It’s a fairly different concept, but that’s for the designers to get into.
“That’s beyond my technical competence,” Horner said when asked whether the car should be allowed to race next week.
You can read the full story here:
Christian Horner reacts to new Mercedes car without sidepods at F1 testing
The Red Bull Team Principal has discussed the Silver Arrows’ controversial development, described as an ‘extreme’ interpretation of the regulations by F1’s Ross Brawn
Final leaderboard after day one of F1 testing in Bahrain
1) Gasly — AlphaTauri — 1m33.90 — C4, 99 laps
2) Leclerc — Ferrari — 1m34.531s — C3, 64 laps
3) Sainz — Ferrari — 1m34.713s — C2, 48 laps
4) Stroll —Aston Martin — 1m34.736s — C4, 45 laps
5) Albon — Williams — 1m35.070s — C4, 104 laps
6) Norris — McLaren — 1m35.356s — C2, 48 laps
7) Bottas — Alfa Romeo — 1m35.495s — C3, 65 laps
8) Vettel — Aston Martin — 1m35.706s — C3, 39 laps
9) Russell — Mercedes — 1m35.941s — C3, 56 laps
10) Perez — Red Bull — 1m35.977s — C3, 137 laps
First day of F1 testing in Bahrain ends with Gasly on top
So, that’s the end of the day’s testing at the Sakhir International Circuit in Bahrain, and Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly has topped the timesheets.
The Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz followed him in second and third, but Red Bull’s Sergio Perez crucially managed more laps than anybody else on Thursday with a whopping 138.
The likes of Williams and Alfa Romeo also put in an impressive number of laps, but McLaren, Alpine and Haas all struggled with technical issues and relatively unproductive days.
