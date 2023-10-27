The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
What time is F1 qualifying tomorrow at the Mexican Grand Prix?
Formula 1 returns to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City for Sergio Perez’s home race this weekend
Sergio Perez will be eyeing a dream victory on home soil at the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend.
The Red Bull driver has endured a difficult few months and has not won since Azerbaijan in April. His team-mate Max Verstappen, however, has won 15 races this season and has already sealed his third world title.
Verstappen was triumphant last week at the US Grand Prix in Austin where Lewis Hamilton - who finished second - was disqualified alongside Charles Leclerc for an illegal floor.
Lando Norris came home third, but was promoted to second after Hamilton’s DSQ, for his 12th podium in F1 but the McLaren driver is still chasing his first win. Verstappen won last year’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST/GMT)
Saturday 28 October
- Free practice 3: 6:30pm
- Qualifying: 10pm
Sunday 29 October
- Race: 8pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Mexico will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 6:30pm (GMT).
The weekend’s action will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.
Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at 8:30am (GMT) on Sunday morning and the grand prix early on Monday morning at 1am.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Mexico on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 466 points (champion)
2) Sergio Perez - 240 points
3) Lewis Hamilton - 201 points
4) Fernando Alonso - 183 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 171 points
6) Lando Norris - 159 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 151 points
8) George Russell - 143 points
9) Oscar Piastri - 83 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 56 points
11) Lance Stroll - 53 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 44 points
13) Alex Albon - 25 points
14) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points
15) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 8 points
17) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points
19) Liam Lawson - 2 points
20) Logan Sargeant - 1 point
21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 706 points (champions)
2) Mercedes - 344 points
3) Ferrari - 322 points
4) McLaren - 242 points
5) Aston Martin - 236 points
6) Alpine - 100 points
7) Williams - 26 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 16 points
9) Haas - 12 points
10) AlphaTauri - 10 points
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies