F1 Austrian Grand Prix LIVE: Race latest updates and times as Lewis Hamilton starts fifth
Formula 1 live updates from Spielberg as Max Verstappen starts on pole for the Austrian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen’s crushing dominance of Formula 1 continued at the Austrian Grand Prix after he put his Red Bull on pole position.
The world champion, a winner at six of the first eight races, saw off his rivals at the Red Bull Ring to seal his fourth pole on the spin for today’s 71-lap grand prix.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc provided Verstappen with a late scare, but the Monegasque had to settle for second place, crossing the line 0.048 seconds shy of the Dutchman.
Carlos Sainz took third in the other scarlet car, while Lando Norris impressed in his revamped McLaren to take fourth spot. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton finished fifth, 0.428 sec adrift. Sergio Perez’s torrid time continued after all three of his laps in Q2 were deleted for track limits. He lines up a lowly 15th on Sunday.
Follow live updates from the Austrian GP with The Independent - the race starts at 2pm (BST).
Why have Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney invested in Alpine F1 team?
Explainer by Kieran Jackson
Alpine have confirmed the involvement of Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney among a group of investors who have bought a 24 per cent equity stake in the French F1 team.
The Hollywood duo, famous together for purchasing non-league Wrexham and playing a starring role in their recent transformation and promotion to the Football League, have now expanded their sporting portfolio further.
Renault, the Formula 1 team’s parent company, confirmed that Reynolds and McElhenney have joined RedBird Capital Partners, the US investment firm that own Italian football club AC Milan and also have stakes in Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group, in the deal alongside US-based Otro Capital.
But why have Reynolds and McElhenney looked to F1 for their next sporting investment? What does it mean for Alpine and their championship ambitions? And how will it impact the constant arms race that is Formula 1?
Why have Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney invested in an F1 team?
The Hollywood duo have added to their sporting portfolio by joining an investor group that has bought a 24 per cent stake in the French Formula 1 team
Constructors’ Championship (after Saturday sprint race)
1) Red Bull - 336 points
2) Mercedes - 168 points
3) Aston Martin - 163 points
4) Ferrari - 128 points
5) Alpine - 46 points
6) McLaren - 17 points
7) Haas - 11 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 8 points
9) Williams - 7 points
10) AlphaTauri - 2 points
Austrian Grand Prix contract extended!
Formula 1 has extended its deal with the Red Bull Ring to host the Austrian Grand Prix until 2030.
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “I am delighted to announce this news with our exceptional partners in Austria.
“The vision and passion of Dietrich Mateschitz, a man who loved this sport, made this all possible and it is a very special moment and a tribute to him that we can confirm we will be racing at this incredible venue until 2030.
“The race in Austria is a big favourite for the drivers and all our fans and we are looking forward to many years of excitement and action that are ahead of us.”
Lewis Hamilton dismisses cost cap penalty as supreme Red Bull return to Austria
Austrian Grand Prix preview
For all the success garnered over the last two years, an asterisk has accompanied the Red Bull route to Formula 1 domination. In 2021, Max Verstappen’s dramatic title triumph was shrouded in controversy after the Abu Dhabi fiasco. Last year, their mightily impressive double-title glory was overshadowed by breaching the inaugural F1 cost cap.
This season, entering race nine back at their Red Bull Ring base this weekend with Verstappen holding a 69-point lead in the championship – and even that is from his teammate Sergio Perez – there does not look set to be such a dark cloud forming this time.
The RB19 is perhaps Adrian Newey’s greatest achievement yet. Verstappen’s confidence is at an all-time high, to the extent he joked in real time about a slightly misjudged approach to the kerb in Canada where George Russell had earlier crashed. And when the Dutchman has a rare off-day, perhaps in qualifying, invariably Sergio Perez is there to pick up the first-place trophy instead.
Christian Horner’s team are a pristine, well-oiled machine. They claimed their 100th win in F1 last time out in Montreal. Yet Lewis Hamilton, seven times a world champion and scampering desperately with the other 17 drivers on the grid to catch up, is willing to discuss the elephant in the room.
Full piece below:
‘It was so small’: Lewis Hamilton dismisses impact of Red Bull’s cost cap penalty
Red Bull have won 19 of the last 20 races and are heavy favourites to maintain their winning run this weekend – but Hamilton is unsurprisingly willing to discuss the elephant in the room
Driver Standings (after Saturday’s sprint race)
1) Max Verstappen - 203 points
2) Sergio Perez - 133 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 121 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 102 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 74 points
6) George Russell - 66 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 54 points
8) Lance Stroll - 42 points
9) Esteban Ocon - 31 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 15 points
11) Lando Norris - 12 points
12) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
13) Alex Albon - 7 points
14) Oscar Piastri - 5 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
The Red Bull boss reacts to the Verstappen-Perez incident in the sprint
Max Verstappen claims team-mate Sergio Perez pushed him off track in Austria sprint win
Sprint race report
Max Verstappen accused Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez of pushing him off the road before going on to win Formula 1’s sprint race in Austria.
Perez had to settle for second behind Verstappen with Carlos Sainz third for Ferrari.
Lando Norris started third but finished only ninth following a poor opening lap, while George Russell and Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in eighth and 10th respectively on an underwhelming day for Mercedes.
Full report below:
Verstappen claims team-mate Perez pushed him off track in Austria sprint win
Verstappen claimed Perez pushed him off the track in the Saturday dash at the Red Bull Ring
What is the starting grid for Sunday’s grand prix?
1) Max Verstappen
2) Charles Leclerc
3) Carlos Sainz
4) Lando Norris
5) Lewis Hamilton
6) Lance Stroll
7) Fernando Alonso
8) Nico Hulkenberg
9) Pierre Gasly
10) Alex Albon
11) George Russell
12) Esteban Ocon
13) Oscar Piastri
14) Valtteri Bottas
15) Sergio Perez
16) Yuki Tsunoda
17) Zhou Guanyu
18) Logan Sargeant
19) Kevin Magnussen
20) Nyck de Vries
F1 Austria Grand Prix LIVE!
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix with The Independent!
Max Verstappen starts on pole after topping the standings in grand prix qualifying on Friday, with the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in second and third respectively.
Lewis Hamilton starts fifth on the grid, with fellow Brit Lando Norris fourth for McLaren.
Stay right here for live race build-up - it’s lights out at 2pm (BST).
