F1 Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE: Race schedule, start time and updates as Lando Norris starts on pole
F1 latest updates from the Hungaroring as Norris starts on pole alongside team-mate Oscar Piastri
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Formula One returns to a fan-favourite track this weekend as the Hungaroring Circuit in Budapest hosts the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton claimed his first victory in 31 months last time out at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, holding off a late charge from Max Verstappen for a famous ninth win at his home race.
Nonetheless, Verstappen has an 84-point lead in the F1 world championship at the halfway stage of the season, with Lando Norris in second as he targets another win following a handful of near-misses in recent weeks.
Mercedes, meanwhile, are eyeing a third consecutive victory this weekend after George Russell’s win in Austria, while Ferrari are looking to return to form following a torrid triple-header in which Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz struggled for pace. Verstappen won last year’s race in Budapest by a comfortable margin.
Follow live updates from the Hungarian Grand Prix with The Independent
Starting grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix:
1) Lando Norris
2) Oscar Piastri
3) Max Verstappen
4) Carlos Sainz
5) Lewis Hamilton
6) Charles Leclerc
7) Fernando Alonso
8) Lance Stroll
9) Daniel Ricciardo
10) Yuki Tsunoda
11) Nico Hulkenberg
12) Valtteri Bottas
13) Alex Albon
14) Logan Sargeant
15) Kevin Magnussen
16) Sergio Perez
17) George Russell
18) Zhou Guanyu
19) Esteban Ocon
20) Pierre Gasly
Lando Norris after claiming pole:
“Very happy, a one-two is better to see, congrats to the team.
“We’ve got confidence, we’ve come into the last weekends confident and we have a good car. Great job, improving every weekend, to end up on pole is sweet.
“We’re in the best position for whatever the conditions throw against us. As long as we stay where we are, we’re happy. It’s obvious what the aim is for tomorrow.”
QUALIFYING REPORT: Lando Norris leads McLaren one-two in dramatic Hungarian GP qualifying
Lando Norris saw off McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri to claim pole position for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.
The British driver executed an impressive lap at the Hungaroring to beat Piastri to top spot by just 0.022 seconds and claim only the third pole of his career – and McLaren’s first front-row lockout in nearly a dozen years.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had to settle for third, 0.046 sec back.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished fourth and British Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton took fifth. In the other Mercedes, George Russell crashed out of qualifying at the first hurdle and is set to start 17th.
Lando Norris leads McLaren one-two in dramatic Hungarian GP qualifying
Norris executed an impressive lap at the Hungaroring to beat Oscar Piastri to top spot by just 0.022 seconds
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix!
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Hungarian Grand Prix and round 13 of the 2024 season!
Lando Norris starts on pole position, leading a McLaren one-two on the grid with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in third.
Carlos Sainz is in fourth for Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton in fifth. George Russell, meanwhile, starts at the back of the pack with Sergio Perez after both men were knocked out in Q1 yesterday!
What will today bring? Stay here for all the build-up and updates - lights out is at 2pm (BST)!
What is the starting grid?
1) Lando Norris
2) Oscar Piastri
3) Max Verstappen
4) Carlos Sainz
5) Lewis Hamilton
6) Charles Leclerc
7) Fernando Alonso
8) Lance Stroll
9) Daniel Ricciardo
10) Yuki Tsunoda
11) Nico Hulkenberg
12) Valtteri Bottas
13) Alex Albon
14) Logan Sargeant
15) Kevin Magnussen
16) Sergio Perez
17) George Russell
18) Zhou Guanyu
19) Esteban Ocon
20) Pierre Gasly
Jacques Villeneuve: Sergio Perez would not claim a seat at Williams, let alone Red Bull
Sergio Perez would not get a seat at Williams right now amid his Red Bull struggles, says former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.
The Mexican driver has endured a torrid few months, scoring just 15 points in his last six appearances, with team boss Christian Horner admitting that the 34-year-old’s form is currently “unsustainable.”
Amid speculation Perez – who only signed a new deal until the end of 2025 a month ago – could be dropped mid-season, the Mexican spun in Q1 and crashed out, leaving him 16th on the grid for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.
And 1997 world champion Villeneuve, who was highly critical of Daniel Ricciardo last month, insisted in a conversation about Williams’s driver choice for 2025 that Perez should not be on their list.
Full piece below:
Jacques Villeneuve: Sergio Perez would not get a seat at Williams, let alone Red Bull
Red Bull driver Perez crashed out in Q1 again during qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix
Lando Norris leads McLaren one-two in dramatic Hungarian GP qualifying
Lando Norris saw off McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri to claim pole position for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.
The British driver executed an impressive lap at the Hungaroring to beat Piastri to top spot by just 0.022 seconds and claim only the third pole of his career – and McLaren’s first front-row lockout in nearly a dozen years.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had to settle for third, 0.046 sec back.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished fourth and British Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton took fifth. In the other Mercedes, George Russell crashed out of qualifying at the first hurdle and is set to start 17th.
Lando Norris leads McLaren one-two in dramatic Hungarian GP qualifying
The British driver executed an impressive lap at the Hungaroring to beat Oscar Piastri to top spot by just 0.022 seconds
Here is Lando Norris’ pole-setting lap:
Lewis Hamilton after qualifying P5:
“I came to try and be at the front, we did an OK job. We got the car in a relatively good place but when it’s hot, we’re not fast.
“Session started, we were rapid and then we were slow as it got hot again.”
Max Verstappen after qualifying P3:
“I tried, the whole weekend we have been a little bit behind. Tried to make it as close as possible, but just not enough. Bit difficult to pinpoint why that is, P3 is still very close. Just hope tomorrow the car is good in the race, we can follow them.
“I love competition but I’d like to be on top, at the moment I feel like we’re chasing. Bit of a tricky situation I guess.
“The last few races, McLaren have been really really good, today was a lot colder, tomorrow will be a different day - I just hope that that will help us.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments