Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1719141550

F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates, schedule, times and results as Lando Norris starts on pole

Follow live updates from Barcelona as Norris starts on pole ahead of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 23 June 2024 12:19
Comments
Close
Alonso returns to hometown to inspire next generation of Spanish F1 talent

Lando Norris produced a superb lap to beat Max Verstappen to pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The British driver was trailing Verstappen heading into the final runs at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya before he delivered the goods to take top spot.

Norris edged out the Red Bull man by just 0.020 seconds, with Lewis Hamilton in third, and George Russell fourth for Mercedes, with three British drivers in the top four.

“Let’s f****** go, baby,” yelled Norris after taking only his second pole of his career. Norris’ wonder lap arrived on the same day a McLaren staff member was hospitalised after a fire broke out at the British team’s hospitality suite in the paddock.

Follow live updates from the Spanish GP with The Independent

Recommended
1719141550

Driver Standings ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix:

1. Max Verstappen - 194 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 138 points

3. Lando Norris - 131 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 108 points

5. Sergio Perez - 107 points

6. Oscar Piastri - 81 points

7. George Russell - 69 points

8. Lewis Hamilton - 55 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 41 points

10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points

11. Lance Stroll - 17 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo - 9 points

13. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

14. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 3 points

16. Alex Albon - 2 points

17. Esteban Ocon - 2 points

18. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Kieran Jackson23 June 2024 12:19
1719141010

Fire breaks out in McLaren F1 hospitality unit at Spanish Grand Prix

A fire broke out on Saturday morning at McLaren’s F1 hospitality unit at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona – with all personnel escaping unharmed.

Safety personnel and fire engines sped through the paddock on Saturday morning after a fire was reported above the kitchen.

Drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as well as a host of staff and guests, were quickly evacuated.

Fire breaks out in McLaren F1 hospitality unit at Spanish Grand Prix

The unit in the paddock at the Barcelona circuit had to be evacuated on Saturday morning

Kieran Jackson23 June 2024 12:10
1719140290

The drivers have arrived at an overcast paddock bright and early this morning!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson23 June 2024 11:58
1719140110

Starting grid for Spanish Grand Prix:

1. Lando Norris

2. Max Verstappen

3. Lewis Hamilton

4. George Russell

5. Charles Leclerc

6. Carlos Sainz

7. Pierre Gasly

8. Esteban Ocon

9. Oscar Piastri

10. Sergio Perez*

11. Fernando Alonso

12. Valtteri Bottas

13. Nico Hulkenberg

14. Lance Stroll

15. Zhou Guanyu

16. Kevin Magnussen

17. Yuki Tsunoda

18. Daniel Ricciardo

19. Alex Albon

20. Logan Sargeant

*Sergio Perez has a three-place grid penalty carried over from the last race in Canada

Kieran Jackson23 June 2024 11:55
1719139810

Lando Norris beats Max Verstappen to stunning pole position for Spanish Grand Prix

Qualifying report

Lando Norris produced a superb lap to beat Max Verstappen to pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The British driver was trailing Verstappen heading into the final runs at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya before he delivered the goods to take top spot.

Norris edged out the Red Bull man by just 0.020 seconds, with Lewis Hamilton in third, and George Russell fourth for Mercedes, with three British drivers in the top four.

“Let’s f****** go, baby,” yelled Norris after taking only his second pole of his career. Norris’ wonder lap arrived on the same day a McLaren staff member was hospitalised after a fire broke out at the British team’s hospitality suite in the paddock.

Full piece below:

Norris overcomes McLaren fire drama to snatch pole over Verstappen

McLaren team members, including Norris, had to leave their hospitality suite when an electrical blaze broke out

Kieran Jackson23 June 2024 11:50
1719139748

F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE!

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of round 10 of the 2024 F1 season!

It should be an interesting one today! Lando Norris starts on pole as he eyes his second win in Formula One, with Max Verstappen alongside him on the front row.

Lewis Hamilton starts in third with Mercedes team-mate George Russell in fourth!

Can Norris maintain the lead at the start? We’ll soon find out - lights out is at 2pm (BST)!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson23 June 2024 11:49
1719075613

Starting grid for Spanish Grand Prix:

1. Lando Norris

2. Max Verstappen

3. Lewis Hamilton

4. George Russell

5. Charles Leclerc

6. Carlos Sainz

7. Pierre Gasly

8. Esteban Ocon

9. Oscar Piastri

10. Sergio Perez*

11. Fernando Alonso

12. Valtteri Bottas

13. Nico Hulkenberg

14. Lance Stroll

15. Zhou Guanyu

16. Kevin Magnussen

17. Yuki Tsunoda

18. Daniel Ricciardo

19. Alex Albon

20. Logan Sargeant

*Sergio Perez has a three-place grid penalty carried over from the last race in Canada

Kieran Jackson22 June 2024 18:00
1719073753

Lando Norris beats Max Verstappen to stunning pole position for Spanish Grand Prix

Qualifying report

Lando Norris produced a superb lap to beat Max Verstappen to pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The British driver was trailing Verstappen heading into the final runs at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya before he delivered the goods to take top spot.

Norris edged out the Red Bull man by just 0.020 seconds, with Lewis Hamilton in third, and George Russell fourth for Mercedes, with three British drivers in the top four.

“Let’s f****** go, baby,” yelled Norris after taking only his second pole of his career. Norris’ wonder lap arrived on the same day a McLaren staff member was hospitalised after a fire broke out at the British team’s hospitality suite in the paddock.

Full piece below:

Lando Norris beats Max Verstappen to stunning pole position for Spanish Grand Prix

Norris was trailing Verstappen heading into the final runs in Barcelona before he delivered the goods

Kieran Jackson22 June 2024 17:29
1719072733

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc after qualifying fifth:

“It’s disappointing. We are much further away than we anticipated. The pace was just not there today, we tried everything and it didn’t work.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson22 June 2024 17:12
1719072193

George Russell after qualifying P4:

“We all believed it [pole]. Car felt great and historically we’ve gone well here - gap to Lando and Max was a bit bigger than expected. P3 and P4 is a great place to fight tomorrow.

“I think on a circuit like this, the pace of the car will win out. You can do some things with the strategy, but if you have one tenth in the car that will win out over strategy. We’ll be trying something. I think we can fight with Lando and Max for the victory.”

Kieran Jackson22 June 2024 17:03

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in