F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates, schedule, times and results as Lando Norris starts on pole
Lando Norris produced a superb lap to beat Max Verstappen to pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix.
The British driver was trailing Verstappen heading into the final runs at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya before he delivered the goods to take top spot.
Norris edged out the Red Bull man by just 0.020 seconds, with Lewis Hamilton in third, and George Russell fourth for Mercedes, with three British drivers in the top four.
“Let’s f****** go, baby,” yelled Norris after taking only his second pole of his career. Norris’ wonder lap arrived on the same day a McLaren staff member was hospitalised after a fire broke out at the British team’s hospitality suite in the paddock.
Driver Standings ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix:
1. Max Verstappen - 194 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 138 points
3. Lando Norris - 131 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 108 points
5. Sergio Perez - 107 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 81 points
7. George Russell - 69 points
8. Lewis Hamilton - 55 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 41 points
10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points
11. Lance Stroll - 17 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo - 9 points
13. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
14. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 3 points
16. Alex Albon - 2 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 2 points
18. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Fire breaks out in McLaren F1 hospitality unit at Spanish Grand Prix
A fire broke out on Saturday morning at McLaren’s F1 hospitality unit at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona – with all personnel escaping unharmed.
Safety personnel and fire engines sped through the paddock on Saturday morning after a fire was reported above the kitchen.
Drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as well as a host of staff and guests, were quickly evacuated.
Fire breaks out in McLaren F1 hospitality unit at Spanish Grand Prix
The unit in the paddock at the Barcelona circuit had to be evacuated on Saturday morning
The drivers have arrived at an overcast paddock bright and early this morning!
Starting grid for Spanish Grand Prix:
1. Lando Norris
2. Max Verstappen
3. Lewis Hamilton
4. George Russell
5. Charles Leclerc
6. Carlos Sainz
7. Pierre Gasly
8. Esteban Ocon
9. Oscar Piastri
10. Sergio Perez*
11. Fernando Alonso
12. Valtteri Bottas
13. Nico Hulkenberg
14. Lance Stroll
15. Zhou Guanyu
16. Kevin Magnussen
17. Yuki Tsunoda
18. Daniel Ricciardo
19. Alex Albon
20. Logan Sargeant
*Sergio Perez has a three-place grid penalty carried over from the last race in Canada
F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE!
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of round 10 of the 2024 F1 season!
It should be an interesting one today! Lando Norris starts on pole as he eyes his second win in Formula One, with Max Verstappen alongside him on the front row.
Lewis Hamilton starts in third with Mercedes team-mate George Russell in fourth!
Can Norris maintain the lead at the start? We’ll soon find out - lights out is at 2pm (BST)!
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc after qualifying fifth:
“It’s disappointing. We are much further away than we anticipated. The pace was just not there today, we tried everything and it didn’t work.”
George Russell after qualifying P4:
“We all believed it [pole]. Car felt great and historically we’ve gone well here - gap to Lando and Max was a bit bigger than expected. P3 and P4 is a great place to fight tomorrow.
“I think on a circuit like this, the pace of the car will win out. You can do some things with the strategy, but if you have one tenth in the car that will win out over strategy. We’ll be trying something. I think we can fight with Lando and Max for the victory.”
