Liveupdated1719149322

F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates and times as Lando Norris leads

Follow live updates from Barcelona as Norris starts on pole ahead of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 23 June 2024 14:28
Comments
Close
Alonso returns to hometown to inspire next generation of Spanish F1 talent

Lando Norris produced a superb lap to beat Max Verstappen to pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The British driver was trailing Verstappen heading into the final runs at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya before he delivered the goods to take top spot.

Norris edged out the Red Bull man by just 0.020 seconds, with Lewis Hamilton in third, and George Russell fourth for Mercedes, with three British drivers in the top four.

“Let’s f****** go, baby,” yelled Norris after taking only his second pole of his career. Norris’ wonder lap arrived on the same day a McLaren staff member was hospitalised after a fire broke out at the British team’s hospitality suite in the paddock.

Follow live updates from the Spanish GP with The Independent

1719149290

Max Verstappen pits (Lap 18/66)

Unbelievably quick stop from Red Bull at 1.9 seconds!

Verstappen comes out in fourth on his set of medium tyres, behind Norris, Leclerc and Piastri.

Will McLaren respond?!

Kieran Jackson23 June 2024 14:28
1719149232

Lando Norris (Lap 17/66)

Engineer: “We could cover Russell, what do you think?”

Norris: “No, we need to go and get Max.”

That’s where Norris’ head is at!

Kieran Jackson23 June 2024 14:27
1719149189

Lewis Hamilton pits (Lap 17/66)

2.3 sec stop for Hamilton - and the Mercedes comes out in ninth, behind Carlos Sainz!

Kieran Jackson23 June 2024 14:26
1719149138

George Russell pits (Lap 16/66)

Russell, in second, pits but it’s a bit slow at 5.3 seconds - but the Brit is just in front of Carlos Sainz coming out of the pits after Ferrari pitted their man with a 2.2 sec stop.

Lando Norris goes up to second, 4.8 seconds off Max Verstappen, while Russell comes back out in eighth.

Will Norris respond?

Kieran Jackson23 June 2024 14:25
1719149048

Kevin Magnussen receives a penalty

A false start from the Haas - five-second time penalty.

Magnussen currently running in 18th after his pit-stop..

Kieran Jackson23 June 2024 14:24
1719148974

Lando Norris:

“I’m way quicker - let’s do something.”

Pit-stop incoming for McLaren?

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson23 June 2024 14:22
1719148801

Max Verstappen extends his lead (Lap 12/66)

Verstappen’s gap to Russell is now 2.8 seconds - and it feels like the Mercedes is holding back the chasing pack behind him too!

Lando Norris has DRS on Russell but is too far back at the moment to make a move.

Sainz is very close behind Hamilton in fourth - can the Spaniard get a move done on the man replacing him at Ferrari?!

Feel as though it should be the first set of pit-stops relatively soon too...

Kieran Jackson23 June 2024 14:20
1719148501

Max Verstappen outside DRS range (Lap 8/66)

Quite the start from the Dutchman!

He’s now outside of DRS range to Russell with a lead of 1.9 seconds.

Lando Norris is 0.8 secs behind, with Lewis Hamilton behind Norris by a similar margin.

First stage of the race has settled now, let’s see what strategy is utilised...

Top-10: Verstappen, Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Gasly, Piastri, Ocon, Hulkenberg

Kieran Jackson23 June 2024 14:15
1719148123

Max Verstappen takes the lead! (Lap 4/66)

Verstappen just has too much pace!

Russell tries to defend down the inside on the main straight but, around the outside, Verstappen speeds past and Russell eventually has to yield!

The Red Bull leads!

Top-10: Verstappen, Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Gasly, Piastri, Ocon, Hulkenberg

Kieran Jackson23 June 2024 14:08
1719148026

Max Verstappen within half-a-second of George Russell

Russell will have to defend well here... Verstappen has DRS!

Kieran Jackson23 June 2024 14:07

