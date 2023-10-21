Jump to content

Liveupdated1697911722

F1 United States Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint shootout results and reaction ahead of Austin race

Follow live updates as Lewis Hamilton and the rest of the field target a strong showing on ‘sprint day’

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 21 October 2023 19:08
Comments
Sergio Perez Addresses Rumors Surrounding His F1 Future

F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the US Grand Prix – and the fifth sprint weekend of the season.

Max Verstappen sealed the 2023 world title last time out in Qatar and also claimed his 14th grand prix victory of the season. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was driver of the weekend, however, winning the sprint race and coming second in the grand prix on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton had a weekend to forget, crashing into Mercedes team-mate George Russell, while the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were among the chasing pack. Lando Norris finished third to secure a double podium for McLaren.

Verstappen won a thrilling race at COTA last year, edging out Lewis Hamilton who has still not won a race since the 2021 season. Hamilton is, however, a five-time winner at the circuit. Charles Leclerc grabbed pole for Sunday’s grand prix after qualifying on Friday.

Follow live updates from the United States Grand Prix with The Independent

1697911672

SQ3 underway!

Here we go then - just eight minutes in this quickfire final sprint-qualifying session!

Who will be on pole for the sprint race later on?!

No cars out for now...

Kieran Jackson21 October 2023 19:07
1697911601

Max Verstappen had a nervy spin at the end of SQ2!

Kieran Jackson21 October 2023 19:06
1697911326

Fernando Alonso out in SQ2!

Both Fernando Alonso and Daniel Ricciardo miss out on the final session!

Bottom-five (11-15) and out in SQ2: Ricciardo, Alonso, Ocon, Stroll, Zhou

George Russell looked tight on track limits... but survives!

Alex Albon sneaks through in P10...

Top-3: Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz

Max looks bang on it today...

Kieran Jackson21 October 2023 19:02
1697910998

Max Verstappen quickest so far

Different tactics at play here, eight cars have gone out to set a lap straight away, while six remain in the garage - including Lewis Hamilton!

Max Verstappen top with a 1:35:181, with Charles Leclerc two-tenths back in second and Carlos Sainz in third.

4-8: Norris, Perez, Piastri, Stroll, Zhou

3:00 to go...

Kieran Jackson21 October 2023 18:56
1697910647

SQ2 underway!

The Red Bull duo lead the cars out of the pit lane.

This session is 10 minutes long, with medium tyres again in use.

Who will make it to the top-10 shootout in the shootout?!

Kieran Jackson21 October 2023 18:50
1697910378

Valtteri Bottas out in SQ1!

Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo escape in 14th and 15th!

Yuki Tsunoda is doing his usual ranting and raving at the end of the shootout, down in P19.

Bottom-five (16-20) and out in SQ1: Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Bottas, Tsunoda, Sargeant

Stewards are also looking at an impeding incident... George Russell in trouble potentially putting off Charles Leclerc. “Penalty for Mr Russell, thank you!” says Leclerc.

Top-3: Verstappen, Leclerc, Albon

Max Verstappen didn’t go out in the end there, saving himself a set of tyres.

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson21 October 2023 18:46
1697910015

Max Verstappen quickest after first set of laps

Max Verstappen top with a 1:35:957, ahead of both Ferrari drivers.

Current bottom-five (16-20): Bottas, Magnussen, Ricciardo, Stroll, Sargeant

3:00 to go. Oscar Piastri in P11 not safe, and Fernando Alonso in 15th will also need to go quicker!

Kieran Jackson21 October 2023 18:40
1697909784

Medium tyres in use!

All 20 cars now out on track. A reminder that the medium tyre is the compulsory compound for SQ1 and SQ2, before we move to soft tyres for SQ3.

Time for some lap times!

Kieran Jackson21 October 2023 18:36
1697909547

What is a sprint race in F1 and how does new qualifying shootout work?

The fifth Formula 1 sprint event in 2023 takes place this weekend at the United States Grand Prix

Full detail below:

What is a sprint race in F1 and how does new qualifying shootout work?

Kieran Jackson21 October 2023 18:32
1697909442

SQ1 underway!

We’re underway with the first 12 minute session of the sprint shootout at the Circuit of the Americas!

Quickfire laps for all 20 drivers now...

Kieran Jackson21 October 2023 18:30

Comments

