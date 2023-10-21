F1 United States Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint shootout results and reaction ahead of Austin race
F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the US Grand Prix – and the fifth sprint weekend of the season.
Max Verstappen sealed the 2023 world title last time out in Qatar and also claimed his 14th grand prix victory of the season. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was driver of the weekend, however, winning the sprint race and coming second in the grand prix on Sunday.
Lewis Hamilton had a weekend to forget, crashing into Mercedes team-mate George Russell, while the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were among the chasing pack. Lando Norris finished third to secure a double podium for McLaren.
Verstappen won a thrilling race at COTA last year, edging out Lewis Hamilton who has still not won a race since the 2021 season. Hamilton is, however, a five-time winner at the circuit. Charles Leclerc grabbed pole for Sunday’s grand prix after qualifying on Friday.
SQ3 underway!
Here we go then - just eight minutes in this quickfire final sprint-qualifying session!
Who will be on pole for the sprint race later on?!
No cars out for now...
Max Verstappen had a nervy spin at the end of SQ2!
Fernando Alonso out in SQ2!
Both Fernando Alonso and Daniel Ricciardo miss out on the final session!
Bottom-five (11-15) and out in SQ2: Ricciardo, Alonso, Ocon, Stroll, Zhou
George Russell looked tight on track limits... but survives!
Alex Albon sneaks through in P10...
Top-3: Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz
Max looks bang on it today...
Max Verstappen quickest so far
Different tactics at play here, eight cars have gone out to set a lap straight away, while six remain in the garage - including Lewis Hamilton!
Max Verstappen top with a 1:35:181, with Charles Leclerc two-tenths back in second and Carlos Sainz in third.
4-8: Norris, Perez, Piastri, Stroll, Zhou
3:00 to go...
SQ2 underway!
The Red Bull duo lead the cars out of the pit lane.
This session is 10 minutes long, with medium tyres again in use.
Who will make it to the top-10 shootout in the shootout?!
Valtteri Bottas out in SQ1!
Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo escape in 14th and 15th!
Yuki Tsunoda is doing his usual ranting and raving at the end of the shootout, down in P19.
Bottom-five (16-20) and out in SQ1: Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Bottas, Tsunoda, Sargeant
Stewards are also looking at an impeding incident... George Russell in trouble potentially putting off Charles Leclerc. “Penalty for Mr Russell, thank you!” says Leclerc.
Top-3: Verstappen, Leclerc, Albon
Max Verstappen didn’t go out in the end there, saving himself a set of tyres.
Max Verstappen quickest after first set of laps
Max Verstappen top with a 1:35:957, ahead of both Ferrari drivers.
Current bottom-five (16-20): Bottas, Magnussen, Ricciardo, Stroll, Sargeant
3:00 to go. Oscar Piastri in P11 not safe, and Fernando Alonso in 15th will also need to go quicker!
Medium tyres in use!
All 20 cars now out on track. A reminder that the medium tyre is the compulsory compound for SQ1 and SQ2, before we move to soft tyres for SQ3.
Time for some lap times!
What is a sprint race in F1 and how does new qualifying shootout work?
The fifth Formula 1 sprint event in 2023 takes place this weekend at the United States Grand Prix
Full detail below:
SQ1 underway!
We’re underway with the first 12 minute session of the sprint shootout at the Circuit of the Americas!
Quickfire laps for all 20 drivers now...
