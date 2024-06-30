F1 Austrian Grand Prix LIVE: Race start time, schedule and updates as Max Verstappen starts on pole
Follow live updates from the Red Bull Ring as Verstappen starts on pole position at Red Bull’s home race
Max Verstappen followed up his sprint victory by securing pole position for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.
On Red Bull’s home turf in Spielberg, and cheered on by 40,000 travelling Dutch fans, Verstappen blew away his rivals to take top spot.
The world champion produced a scintillating lap of the shortest track on the Formula One calendar to finish 0.404 seconds clear of McLaren’s Lando Norris, with George Russell third for Mercedes. Carlos Sainz finished fourth with Lewis Hamilton fifth.
“It is a great feeling and the team has worked hard to make the car competitive,” said Verstappen after landing his fourth straight pole at the Red Bull Ring. “This is a great statement and hopefully we can show that again tomorrow in the race.”
Follow live updates from the Austrian Grand Prix with The Independent
Oscar Piastri on deleted Q3 lap time:
“For me, it’s embarrassing. We do all this work for track limits and I didn’t even go off the track, probably my best turn 6 and it gets deleted. I don’t know why they’ve spent millions on the final two corners and there’s still somewhere you can go off with track limits.
“I was right on the limit of the track, we’ve had so much effort trying to get rid of these problems, there’s no reason this corner should be an issue with track limit when you stay on the track, which I did.”
“Max looked to be on another level, we’ll try our best. We saw in the sprint the tyres were overheating quickly, makes life tough but we’ll try our best.”
Piastri now starts from P7...
Here’s where Max Verstappen was superior to Lando Norris!
The Red Bull driver beat his man by over four-tenths of a second in qualifying!
Driver Standings after the sprint race yesterday:
1. Max Verstappen - 227 points
2. Lando Norris - 156 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 150 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 120 points
5. Sergio Perez - 112 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 94 points
7. George Russell - 86 points
8. Lewis Hamilton - 73 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 41 points
10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points
11. Lance Stroll - 17 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo - 9 points
13. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
14. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 5 points
16. Esteban Ocon - 3 points
17. Alex Albon - 2 points
18. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Start time today for Austrian Grand Prix:
(All times BST)
Sunday 30 June
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Austrian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).
Highlights in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4; at 6:30pm (BST) on Sunday evening for the race.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Spielberg on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
F1 Austrian Grand Prix LIVE:
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring!
It’s been a weekend dominated by one man so far: Max Verstappen won the sprint race after qualifying on pole and will start today’s grand prix from the front too after a cracking final lap in Q3, beating Lando Norris in second by four-tenths.
Norris will be eyeing a quick start though, with George Russell in third and Carlos Sainz in fourth - as four different teams make up the top-four places.
Stay right here for all the build-up - lights out is at 2pm! (BST)
Lando Norris reflects on Max Verstappen masterclass after Austria qualifying
Lando Norris said Max Verstappen was “in a league of his own” after the Red Bull driver obliterated his rivals to take pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix.
On Red Bull’s home turf in Spielberg, and cheered on by 40,000 travelling Dutch fans, Verstappen produced a scintillating lap of the shortest track on the Formula One calendar to finish an eye-watering 0.404 seconds clear of McLaren’s Norris, with George Russell third for Mercedes, half-a-second back. Carlos Sainz took fourth, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
The build-up to the 11th round has been dominated by Jos Verstappen’s row with Christian Horner following the former’s withdrawal from a parade of the sport’s legends ahead of Sunday’s 71-lap race.
Full report below:
Lando Norris reflects on Max Verstappen masterclass after Austria qualifying
Red Bull driver Verstappen produced a scintillating lap to land pole for the Austrian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton optimistic ahead of tomorrow’s grand prix
Here’s how close Piastri was!
