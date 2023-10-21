For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the US Grand Prix – and the fifth sprint weekend of the season.

Max Verstappen sealed the 2023 world title last time out in Qatar and also claimed his 14th grand prix victory of the season. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was driver of the weekend, however, winning the sprint race and coming second in the grand prix on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton had a weekend to forget, crashing into Mercedes team-mate George Russell, while the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were among the chasing pack. Lando Norris finished third to secure a double podium for McLaren.

Verstappen won a thrilling race at COTA last year, edging out Lewis Hamilton who has still not won a race since the 2021 season. Hamilton is, however, a five-time winner at the circuit.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Saturday 21 October

Sprint shootout: 6:30pm

6:30pm Sprint race: 11pm

Sunday 22 October

Race: 8pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Austin will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 6:30pm (BST).

The weekend’s action will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.

Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the sprint at 8am (BST) on Sunday morning and the grand prix first thing on Monday morning at 12:30am (BST).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in the US on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Lewis Hamilton is a five-time winner at COTA (Getty Images)

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 433 points

2) Sergio Perez - 224 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 194 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 183 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 153 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 145 points

7) Lando Norris - 136 points

8) George Russell - 132 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 83 points

10) Lance Stroll - 47 points

11) Pierre Gasly - 46 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 44 points

13) Alex Albon - 23 points

14) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points

15) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

19) Liam Lawson - 2 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 657 points

2) Mercedes - 326 points

3) Ferrari - 298 points

4) Aston Martin - 230 points

5) McLaren - 219 points

6) Alpine - 90 points

7) Williams - 23 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 16 points

9) Haas - 12 points

10) AlphaTauri - 5 points

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November