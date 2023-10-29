F1 Mexican Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates and times as Charles Leclerc starts on pole
Follow updates from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as Charles Leclerc leads a Ferrari front row
Charles Leclerc saw off team-mate Carlos Sainz by just 0.067 seconds as Ferrari locked out the front row for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen improved on his final run at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez but could not usurp the Ferrari drivers, finishing 0.097 sec adrift.
The triple world champion also faces a nervous wait to see if he is moved down the grid after being summoned to see the stewards.
Verstappen, charged with impeding on the pit exit, was among four drivers who was hauled in front of the race officials, but only Logan Sargeant received a penalty.
Toto Wolff, speaking after qualifying:
“The margins are so fine. Ferrari out of nowhere, it’s about getting the out laps... it’s almost uncalculable, they’re so fragile the tyres.
“Ferrari jumped massive from Q2 to Q3, I think we are
“Lewis didn’t see the yellow, with George I didn’t see the pit lane.”
Lewis Hamilton is P6, with George Russell P8.
What is the grid for the Mexico City Grand Prix?
1) Charles Leclerc
2) Carlos Sainz
3) Max Verstappen
4) Daniel Ricciardo
5) Sergio Perez
6) Lewis Hamilton
7) Oscar Piastri
8) George Russell
9) Valtteri Bottas
10) Zhou Guanyu
11) Pierre Gasly
12) Nico Hulkenberg
13) Fernando Alonso
14) Alex Albon
15) Esteban Ocon
16) Kevin Magnussen
17) Lando Norris
18) Yuki Tsunoda*
19) Logan Sargeant**
Pit lane) Lance Stroll***
*Yuki Tsunoda received a grid drop after changing his power unit
**Logan Sargeant received a penalty after a yellow flag offence in qualifying
***Lance Stroll starts in the pit lane after Aston Martin changed the floor and other parts on his car
F1 Mexico City Grand Prix!
Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the Mexico City Grand Prix!
It’s an interesting grid tonight - Charles Leclerc is on pole with Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz alongside him on the front row. Max Verstappen starts P3, alongside AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo after a brilliant showing in qualifying.
Lewis Hamilton starts in sixth, with home favourite Sergio Perez in fifth.
Stay right here for all the build-up - lights out is at 8pm (GMT).
