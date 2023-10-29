✕ Close Leclerc takes pole for Mexico GP

Charles Leclerc saw off team-mate Carlos Sainz by just 0.067 seconds as Ferrari locked out the front row for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen improved on his final run at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez but could not usurp the Ferrari drivers, finishing 0.097 sec adrift.

The triple world champion also faces a nervous wait to see if he is moved down the grid after being summoned to see the stewards.

Verstappen, charged with impeding on the pit exit, was among four drivers who was hauled in front of the race officials, but only Logan Sargeant received a penalty.

