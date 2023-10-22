F1 United States Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates and times as Charles Leclerc starts on pole
Follow live updates as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starts the race on pole at the Circuit of the Americas
F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the US Grand Prix – and the fifth sprint weekend of the season.
Max Verstappen sealed the 2023 world title last time out in Qatar and also claimed his 14th grand prix victory of the season. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was driver of the weekend, however, winning the sprint race and coming second in the grand prix on Sunday.
Lewis Hamilton had a weekend to forget, crashing into Mercedes team-mate George Russell, while the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were among the chasing pack. Lando Norris finished third to secure a double podium for McLaren.
Verstappen won a thrilling race at COTA last year, edging out Lewis Hamilton who has still not won a race since the 2021 season. Hamilton is, however, a five-time winner at the circuit. Charles Leclerc grabbed pole for Sunday’s grand prix after qualifying on Friday.
Follow live updates from the United States Grand Prix with The Independent
Lewis Hamilton after finishing second in the Saturday sprint:
“That was a fun race, good start down to turn one - good battle with Charles. I was trying to get closer to Max but their pace is just undeniable right now. But nonetheless I’m really happy to be on the podium.
“Hopefully we can have a good battle tomorrow, if we can keep Max behind that would be awesome but if not no worries.”
Driver Standings after the sprint race:
1) Max Verstappen - 441 points (champion)
2) Sergio Perez - 228 points
3) Lewis Hamilton - 201 points
4) Fernando Alonso - 183 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 156 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 151 points
7) Lando Norris - 141 points
8) George Russell - 133 points
9) Oscar Piastri - 83 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 48 points
11) Lance Stroll - 47 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 44 points
13) Alex Albon - 23 points
14) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points
15) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points
19) Liam Lawson - 2 points
20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
Blessed with royalty in Austin
Look who’s at the Circuit of the Americas today! Prince Harry in attendance in Austin...
BREAKING: Both Haas and Aston Martin cars will start from the pit lane
Having made changes to their cars overnight, both Haas and Astons will start the race from the pit lane.
Not ideal for Messers Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Alonso and Stroll...
Lewis Hamilton insists F1 must remain extreme: ‘Let’s not get too soft’
Lewis Hamilton said Formula One must not become “too soft” and challenged his fellow drivers to embrace pain amid a safety backlash following the last round in Qatar.
Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell branded the race a fortnight ago “beyond the limit of what is acceptable” as temperatures in the drivers’ cockpits exceeded 50 degrees.
Canadian Lance Stroll said he faded in and out of consciousness because of the extreme heat and humidity in Lusail.
London-born driver Alex Albon was treated for acute heat exposure, while his rookie Williams team-mate Logan Sargeant was forced to park his car through illness. Alpine’s French driver Esteban Ocon also vomited during the race.
Full quotes below:
‘Let’s not get too soft’: Lewis Hamilton insists F1 must remain extreme
Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell branded the Qatar GP ‘beyond the limit of what is acceptable’ due to the heat
Max Verstappen holds off Lewis Hamilton challenge to win US sprint race
Sprint race report
Max Verstappen saw off Lewis Hamilton’s early challenge to claim victory in Saturday’s sprint race at the United States Grand Prix.
For the first time since their 2021 championship duel for the ages, Verstappen and Hamilton ran line astern in the 19-lap dash at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.
But Hamilton was unable to prevent Verstappen from taking the spoils, and accumulating yet another win of this most one-sided of Formula One campaigns.
Hamilton took the chequered flag a distant 9.4 seconds adrift of Verstappen with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third.
Full report below:
Max Verstappen holds off Lewis Hamilton challenge to win US sprint race
Hamilton was unable to prevent Verstappen from taking the spoils at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday
What is the grid for the United States Grand Prix?
1) Charles Leclerc
2) Lando Norris
3) Lewis Hamilton
4) Carlos Sainz
5) George Russell
6) Max Verstappen
7) Pierre Gasly
8) Esteban Ocon
9) Sergio Perez
10) Oscar Piastri
11) Yuki Tsunoda
12) Zhou Guanyu
13) Valtteri Bottas
14) Daniel RIcciardo
15) Alex Albon
16) Logan Sargeant
Pit start) Nico Hulkenberg*
Pit start) Fernando Alonso*
Pit start) Lance Stroll*
Pit start) Kevin Magnussen*
*Both Aston Martins and both Haas cars start from pit lane after making car changes overnight
F1 United States Grand Prix!
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas this evening!
Max Verstappen dominated the sprint day yesterday, winning from pole, with Lewis Hamilton second and Charles Leclerc third in what was, largely, a race to forget.
However, Leclerc starts on pole this evening and Verstappen is down in P6 so has work to do if he wants to win once again this season. Leclerc, meanwhile, is eyeing his first victory in 2023.
Stay here for all the build-up before lights out at 8pm (BST)!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies