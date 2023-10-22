Jump to content

Liveupdated1697996399

F1 United States Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates and times as Charles Leclerc starts on pole

Follow live updates as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starts the race on pole at the Circuit of the Americas

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 22 October 2023 18:39
Comments
Rory's open - Four-time major winner McIlroy on investing in the Alpine F1 team

F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the US Grand Prix – and the fifth sprint weekend of the season.

Max Verstappen sealed the 2023 world title last time out in Qatar and also claimed his 14th grand prix victory of the season. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was driver of the weekend, however, winning the sprint race and coming second in the grand prix on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton had a weekend to forget, crashing into Mercedes team-mate George Russell, while the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were among the chasing pack. Lando Norris finished third to secure a double podium for McLaren.

Verstappen won a thrilling race at COTA last year, edging out Lewis Hamilton who has still not won a race since the 2021 season. Hamilton is, however, a five-time winner at the circuit. Charles Leclerc grabbed pole for Sunday’s grand prix after qualifying on Friday.

Follow live updates from the United States Grand Prix with The Independent

1697996399

Lewis Hamilton after finishing second in the Saturday sprint:

“That was a fun race, good start down to turn one - good battle with Charles. I was trying to get closer to Max but their pace is just undeniable right now. But nonetheless I’m really happy to be on the podium.

“Hopefully we can have a good battle tomorrow, if we can keep Max behind that would be awesome but if not no worries.”

Kieran Jackson22 October 2023 18:39
1697995919

Driver Standings after the sprint race:

1) Max Verstappen - 441 points (champion)

2) Sergio Perez - 228 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 201 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 183 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 156 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 151 points

7) Lando Norris - 141 points

8) George Russell - 133 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 83 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 48 points

11) Lance Stroll - 47 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 44 points

13) Alex Albon - 23 points

14) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points

15) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

19) Liam Lawson - 2 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

Kieran Jackson22 October 2023 18:31
1697995439

Blessed with royalty in Austin

Look who’s at the Circuit of the Americas today! Prince Harry in attendance in Austin...

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson22 October 2023 18:23
1697994959

BREAKING: Both Haas and Aston Martin cars will start from the pit lane

Having made changes to their cars overnight, both Haas and Astons will start the race from the pit lane.

Not ideal for Messers Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Alonso and Stroll...

Kieran Jackson22 October 2023 18:15
1697994659

Lewis Hamilton insists F1 must remain extreme: ‘Let’s not get too soft’

Lewis Hamilton said Formula One must not become “too soft” and challenged his fellow drivers to embrace pain amid a safety backlash following the last round in Qatar.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell branded the race a fortnight ago “beyond the limit of what is acceptable” as temperatures in the drivers’ cockpits exceeded 50 degrees.

Canadian Lance Stroll said he faded in and out of consciousness because of the extreme heat and humidity in Lusail.

London-born driver Alex Albon was treated for acute heat exposure, while his rookie Williams team-mate Logan Sargeant was forced to park his car through illness. Alpine’s French driver Esteban Ocon also vomited during the race.

Full quotes below:

‘Let’s not get too soft’: Lewis Hamilton insists F1 must remain extreme

Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell branded the Qatar GP ‘beyond the limit of what is acceptable’ due to the heat

Kieran Jackson22 October 2023 18:10
1697994312

Max Verstappen holds off Lewis Hamilton challenge to win US sprint race

Sprint race report

Max Verstappen saw off Lewis Hamilton’s early challenge to claim victory in Saturday’s sprint race at the United States Grand Prix.

For the first time since their 2021 championship duel for the ages, Verstappen and Hamilton ran line astern in the 19-lap dash at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

But Hamilton was unable to prevent Verstappen from taking the spoils, and accumulating yet another win of this most one-sided of Formula One campaigns.

Hamilton took the chequered flag a distant 9.4 seconds adrift of Verstappen with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third.

Full report below:

Max Verstappen holds off Lewis Hamilton challenge to win US sprint race

Hamilton was unable to prevent Verstappen from taking the spoils at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday

Kieran Jackson22 October 2023 18:05
1697994212

What is the grid for the United States Grand Prix?

1) Charles Leclerc

2) Lando Norris

3) Lewis Hamilton

4) Carlos Sainz

5) George Russell

6) Max Verstappen

7) Pierre Gasly

8) Esteban Ocon

9) Sergio Perez

10) Oscar Piastri

11) Yuki Tsunoda

12) Zhou Guanyu

13) Valtteri Bottas

14) Daniel RIcciardo

15) Alex Albon

16) Logan Sargeant

Pit start) Nico Hulkenberg*

Pit start) Fernando Alonso*

Pit start) Lance Stroll*

Pit start) Kevin Magnussen*

*Both Aston Martins and both Haas cars start from pit lane after making car changes overnight

Kieran Jackson22 October 2023 18:03
1697994130

F1 United States Grand Prix!

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas this evening!

Max Verstappen dominated the sprint day yesterday, winning from pole, with Lewis Hamilton second and Charles Leclerc third in what was, largely, a race to forget.

However, Leclerc starts on pole this evening and Verstappen is down in P6 so has work to do if he wants to win once again this season. Leclerc, meanwhile, is eyeing his first victory in 2023.

Stay here for all the build-up before lights out at 8pm (BST)!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson22 October 2023 18:02

