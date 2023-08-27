F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates and times as Max Verstappen starts on pole in Zandvoort
Latest updates as Formula 1 returns following the summer break at Max Verstappen’s home race in Zandvoort
Max Verstappen delighted his home crowd by taking pole position for Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.
In an incident-packed wet-dry session, the unstoppable double world champion delivered a crushing lap to finish half-a-second clear of Lando Norris, who qualified second for McLaren.
George Russell will start from third place for Mercedes with the impressive Alex Albon fourth.
Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q2 and will line up from only 13th spot in Zandvoort.
As the time ticks ever closer to lights out Andre Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra deliver a wonderful rendition of the Dutch national anthem.
Things seem to be setting themselves up nicely for a Max Verstappen victory. Can anyone stop him?
F1 returns with the now inevitable question: can anyone beat Max Verstappen?
When the Dutch Grand Prix returned to the Formula One calendar in 2021 – after a 36-year absence – organisers could frankly not have foreseen a future more favourable. A Dutch race reincarnated by-and-large due to a Dutch hero, timed exquisitely for his era of ultra-domination. To the extent that, now, anything other than a Max Verstappen triumph come Sunday would be as big a shock as the sport has seen all season.
Verstappen-mania in the Netherlands has long been at fever pitch, with the “Orange Army” previously travelling across Europe to support the man born in Belgium but with Holland in his heart. But now Zandvoort, on the coast of the North Sea, sees thousands make the journey from Amsterdam and beyond to revel and rave in this orange-clad razzmatazz amid the sand dunes.
Verstappen, coasting to a third-straight F1 championship title this season with a 125-point lead with 10 races remaining, is on track to break more ground. Win on Sunday and he will equal Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive victories from 10 years ago, also set while at Red Bull. On Friday, fresh from a four-week break, he set down an ominous marker by going fastest in first practice – and only marginally sniffed out of first spot in practice two by his friend Lando Norris.
Alex Albon is ready for lights out
The Williams driver gave his pre-match thoughts to Sky Sports before today’s grand prix gets underway:
The weather could play a part
As the start of the race edges ever closer, the weather may play a part in deciding the outcome of this race. There’s been a touch of light rain coming down but more is expected as the afternoon goes on.
At the minute it is expected that the teams will make multiple pit stops during the race so the final outcome may come down to who times their pit stops the best.
Pre-match thoughts from Max Verstappen
Pole-sitter Max Verstappen spoke ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix and says that the rain could make today’s race ‘interesting’.
“When you have a crowd like this it’s an unbelievable feeling. Yesterday was very important, so we have a good starting position.” said Verstappen,
“We have to see what the weather will do. There is a bit of rain around, so it will make it interesting.
“If it’s wet, it’s easy to make mistakes. It’s an old-school circuit, so when you make a mistake it’s easy to go off. We don’t want that, so we will see what happens.”
On the prospect of equalling Sebastian Vettel’s nine consecutive wins he added: “I’m not here for the records. I just want to have a good. I want to win in front of my home crowd and we will do everything we can today.”
Lando Norris on battling with Max Verstappen
Lando Norris says that he has the mindset to beat Max Verstappen this afternoon but will need to get off to a good start and beat the world champion to the first corner.
“Like I have always said, we (me and Max) respect each other off the track and I think we do on track,” said Norris when asked how he’s going to challenge Verstappen today.
“But when we are on the track he wants to beat me and I want to beat him. That is how it is and that is my mindset going into today.
“If we have a chance, I’m going to go for it, I’m not just going to watch him drive away.”
Cars out on track
The pit lane has opened and the drivers are going through a couple of warm up laps to get to grips with the current conditions.
Liam Lawson, who has replaced Daniel Ricciardo for today’s GP, is driving the circuit for the first time when it’s been dry. He was knocked out of qualifying in Q1 yesterday during thr wet conditions.
The drivers have arrived at Zandvoort
They’ve actually been at the circuit for a while as they prepare for this Grand Prix but here’s a few photos of the drivers when they arrived at Zandvoort for today’s race:
Magnussen to start race from pit lane
Haas have elected to change Kevin Magnussen’s power unit completely, so he will start from the pit lane as it was done during parc ferme without approval from an FIA technical delegate.
Magnussen was due to start from 18th on the grid, ahead of Valtteri Bottas and debutant Liam Lawson who has replaced Daniel Ricciardo for AlphaTauri.
Lewis Hamilton fears ‘high chance’ Max Verstappen will win 10 remaining races
Lewis Hamilton fears there is a “high chance” that Max Verstappen will win all 10 remaining races this season – and believes the Dutchman’s crushing dominance could last until 2026.
Following a four-week summer shutdown, Formula One fires up this weekend at Verstappen’s home round in the Netherlands.
Verstappen has won the last eight races and he will match Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine on the spin for Red Bull in 2013 if he triumphs in front of his orange-clad Dutch fans here on Sunday.
