F1 weather forecast: Rain expected for Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new Formula One season gets underway at Albert Park in Melbourne with anticipation high ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s debut for Ferrari.

McLaren and their star driver Lando Norris are the favourites, but his teammate and hometown hero Oscar Piastri will be hoping for success.

And what about Max Verstappen, as he goes for a fifth title in a row with Red Bull?

Mercedes are also eyeing a strong performance as they enter a new era with 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli partnering George Russell.

But what will the weather bring in Melbourne?

Qualifying on Saturday took place scorching conditions, with temperatures around 32C by the time of qualifying and track temperatures of beyond 40C.

Yet the grand prix on Sunday is a different story.

It has been raining heavily since Sunday morning – with the race starting at 3pm local time – and the rain at lights out is expected to be around 3-10mm.

The F2 race was cancelled around 12:30, following the F3 race being cancelled earlier this morning.

Currently, there are no plans to amend the start time for the grand prix. The rain is expected to stop at 4pm local time.

Rain is heavy in Melbourne on Sunday ( Getty Images )

There will also be a breeze of around 40-50kph, but the temperature will still be warm around 23C.

The probability of rain is more than 80% for the race, which could favour drivers such as Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

The last full wet race in Australia was back in 2010, won by then-defending champion and British driver Jenson Button.

Verstappen won the last wet race in F1, perhaps sealing his finest ever victory from 17th on the grid in Brazil in November, which effectively secured his fourth championship.