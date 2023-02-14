Ferrari reveal 2023 F1 car and livery at launch in Maranello - live updates
Ferrari launched their 2023 car at their base in Maranello with Charles Leclerc driving the SF-23 around the track
Ferrari unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car - the SF-23 - at a spectacular launch event at their base in Maranello in front of 500 Tifosi fans.
The Scuderia, whose title challenge in 2022 was undone by reliability problems and strategic errors as Red Bull cruised to double title glory, have a new team principal at the helm this year with former Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur replacing Mattia Binotto.
Vasseur was present at the reveal on Tuesday morning, alongside drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, as the car design was unveiled before the SF-23 was driven around the Circuit de Fiorano by first Leclerc, and then Sainz.
Ferrari’s launch event is the eighth Formula 1 car reveal of the year, with Mercedes to launch their car tomorrow and Alpine on Thursday.
Ferrari 2023 car launch: The official SF-23 launch video!
Ferrari 2023 car launch: More images of the SF-23!
With Ferrari this year emblazoned on the rear wing, the livery design is not altogether dissimilar to last year’s design, though the car will have an adapted ride height as a result of a slight tweak in the technical regulations.
“I can’t wait for the new season, 2022 was a good step forward compared to two difficult years before,” Leclerc said.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were present for the unveiling of the SF-23 and drove the car around the Circuit de Fiorano
Ferrari 2023 car launch: Leclerc and Sainz with a message to the Tifosi!
Leclerc: “Thank you for your support in the good moments and the bad moments. We can’t wait to see you in Italy and all around the world in
Sainz: “Thank you for joining us today. Enormous pleasure to be presenting the car with Ferrari, I hope you enjoued it as much as I did. Keep supporting us, that makes us stronger.”
And that’s a wrap in Maranello!
Ferrari 2023 car launch: Leclerc on first few laps
“It feels good. The first few km felt smooth. I already gave my feedback with the engineers. The car was running well, everything went really well.
“It’s very special to feel the support like this. It’s why Ferrari is so special. I hope this season will be an amazing one, it felt good!”
Leclerc is now talking to Carlos Sainz on team radio!
Very cool!
Charles Leclerc is now driving the SF-23 out on track at the Circuit de Fiorano!
The Monegasque will have two laps in the car before Carlos Sainz has three laps!
Ferrari 2023 car launch: Academy drivers
Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman are among the test and academy drivers now on stage!
Ferrari 2023 car launch: The SF-23!
The first images of the SF-23!
And Charles Leclerc will drive the car at the Circuit de Fiorano shortly!
