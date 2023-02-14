✕ Close Ferrari unveils 2023 Formula One car

Ferrari unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car - the SF-23 - at a spectacular launch event at their base in Maranello in front of 500 Tifosi fans.

The Scuderia, whose title challenge in 2022 was undone by reliability problems and strategic errors as Red Bull cruised to double title glory, have a new team principal at the helm this year with former Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur replacing Mattia Binotto.

Vasseur was present at the reveal on Tuesday morning, alongside drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, as the car design was unveiled before the SF-23 was driven around the Circuit de Fiorano by first Leclerc, and then Sainz.

Ferrari’s launch event is the eighth Formula 1 car reveal of the year, with Mercedes to launch their car tomorrow and Alpine on Thursday.

