After three practice sessions of back and forth and to-ing and fro-ing, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc produced a lap when it mattered most in qualifying to take pole position at the French Grand Prix, ahead of the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

The Monegasque, 100 miles or so along from the principality, took the 16th pole of his career with the aid of teammate Carlos Sainz’s tow in the middle sector around Circuit Paul Ricard, posting a time three-tenths quicker than world champion and championship leader Verstappen. And after a first half of the season characterised by questionable Ferrari strategy calls – and a stubbornness not to consistently favour one driver over the other – Sainz’s back-of-the-grid penalty made teamwork the dreamwork under the blazing French sun.

“He did the perfect job and the perfect tow which helped me a lot – I gained two-tenths on that straight,” Leclerc said. “It was a great job from Carlos… without him it would have been much closer, so a huge thanks to him and I hope he can get into the fight. The car feels good but let’s see how it goes tomorrow.”

Lewis Hamilton, on his 300th Grand Prix weekend, maximised the most out of an upgraded Mercedes which is nonetheless still falling short of the top two, qualifying on the second row in fourth, with George Russell two spots further back in sixth; the two Silver Arrows are split by Lando Norris, courtesy of a terrific lap by the Brit in his McLaren.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, however, couldn’t hide his disappointment, with Hamilton nearly a second behind pole-sitter Leclerc as another weekend looks set to pass the constructors champions by. “It’s just not good enough,” Wolff said. “We’re a little bit on the back foot and when it doesn’t come together, freestyling [with set-up] starts. The overall package is just not quick enough.”

The top three after qualifying at the French Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Hamilton also admitted his surprise post-session that the gap was still around a second to top spot: “I’m really happy with my qualifying session. Last lap was great but still nine-tenths off. I don’t know why the gap has got bigger, they’re in a different league in that respect.

“I was thinking we’d be two or three tenths off but we’ve been a second off. I was happy with my lap but they’re [Ferrari and Red Bull] in their own place. But we’re still there.”

A factor that shouldn’t be overlooked, though, is Mercedes’ strong race pace throughout 2022 and, with the help of a favourable launch at the start, who knows how Hamilton could affect the top of the leaderboard at a track he has won twice at, in 2018 and 2019.

Lewis Hamilton, on his 300th Grand Prix weekend, maximised the most he could but still qualified fourth (Getty Images)

Yet Sunday’s main story in Le Castellet is set to surround strategy and tyre degradation over the course of the 53-lap race. Red Bull are superior with raw pace down the straights, and with two cars in the fight up against the sole prancing horse of Leclerc, teamwork could actually work in Red Bull’s favour come the Grand Prix.

Despite a penalty rendering his performances irrelevant, Sainz was strong in qualifying, posting the quickest time in Q2, nearly a second faster than Verstappen as he took advantage of his new power unit. Kevin Magnussen, who will start in 20th alongside the Spaniard, also as a result of an engine penalty, also reaped the rewards as he competed in Q3, too. A side-plot will be how far up the leaderboard the penalised duo can reach.

Yet barring some chaotic incidents, Sainz is unlikely to influence proceedings right at the front, with Leclerc striving to cut Verstappen’s 38-point championship lead ahead of Budapest next week and build more momentum in his title quest.