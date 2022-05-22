F1 grid today: Starting positions for Spanish Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc will take on Max Verstappen once again on the front row
Charles Leclerc bounced back from a spin to put his Ferrari on pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix.
Championship leader Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari through the chicane on his first attempt in Q3 at a sweltering Circuit de Catalunya on the outskirts of Barcelona to leave him sweating.
But the Monegasque kept his cool with his last effort to deliver an impressive lap under pressure and beat rival Max Verstappen by three-tenths of a second.
Verstappen, who trails Leclerc by 19 points, complained he had no power on his last attempt. Carlos Sainz finished third in the other Ferrari, with George Russell fourth for Mercedes – two places and just over a tenth ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.
Here’s how the starting grid looks ahead of today’s Spanish Grand Prix:
Starting grid
1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
4) George Russell, Mercedes
5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull
6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
8) Kevin Magnussen, Haas
9) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
10) Mick Schumacher, Haas
11) Lando Norris, McLaren
12) Esteban Ocon, Alpine
13) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri
14) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri
15) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo
16) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
17) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
18) Alex Albon, Williams
19) Nicolas Latifi, Williams
20) Fernando Alonso, Alpine
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
- Length: 4.675km
- Laps: 66
- Race lap record: 1:18.149 (Max Verstappen, 2021)
- 2021 winner: Lewis Hamilton
Driver Standings
- Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 104 points
- Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 85 points
- Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 66 points
- George Russell | Mercedes | 59 points
- Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 53 points
- Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 36 points
- Lando Norris | McLaren | 35 points
- Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 30 points
- Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 24 points
- Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 15 points
- Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 11 points
- Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 10 points
- Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 6 points
- Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 4 points
- Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 3 points
- Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 2 points
- Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 2 points
- Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 1 point
- Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 0 points
- Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 0 points
- Nico Hulkenberg | Aston Martin | 0 points
