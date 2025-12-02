Red Bull promote Hadjar for 2026 with Tsunoda dropped as Verstappen’s teammate – F1 latest
Follow all the latest F1 news ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi as Red Bull announce their team for next season
Red Bull have announced their driver line-up for 2026, with Yuki Tsunoda losing his spot in F1.
Max Verstappen’s next teammate will be Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar. The 21-year-old has enjoyed an excellent rookie season in F1 and currently sits 10th in the world championship, and his reward is a step up – or a step into the sport’s poisoned chalice seat, depending on your view.
Liam Lawson is expected to retain his seat in sister team Racing Bulls, with 18-year-old British-Swedish junior driver Arvid Lindblad tipped to make the jump from F2, where he has impressed this year, to F1 and partner the Kiwi next season.
It follows a busy few days for Red Bull, who released a statement on Monday in which they said they “regret” comments after the Qatar Grand Prix which have led to Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli receiving death threats on social media.
Follow live build-up to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with The Independent below:
The cursed seat?
Hadjar is now the latest driver to attempt to cope with the demands of partnering Verstappen.
The Dutchman's debut in 2017 was alongside Daniel Ricciardo and since then Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Perez, Lawson and Tsunoda have all come and gone having been unable to consistently match the dominant four-time world champion.
Hadjar gets his chance
Isack Hadjar will partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season.
Frenchman Hadjar, 21, has enjoyed an impressive rookie season with junior team Racing Bulls and sits 10th in the standings ahead of the final race.
He clinched a brilliant podium at the Dutch Grand Prix in August and has consistently outqualified and beaten team-mate Liam Lawson.
Hadjar says he is ready to join Red Bull in 'awesome' move
Isack Hadjar said: “I’m so grateful to Oracle Red Bull Racing for giving me the opportunity and trust to race at the highest level of Formula One. After all the hard work I have put in since joining the Junior Team, it’s such a great reward. I’ve had many ups and downs throughout my career, and they kept believing and pushing me.
“This year with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has been absolutely amazing, I’ve learnt a lot and secured a maiden podium. I feel I’m much better as a racing driver and a person, due to the Team‘s support and preparation. I feel ready to go to Oracle Red Bull Racing and I am happy and proud they feel the same.
“It’s an awesome move, to work with the best and learn from Max is something I can’t wait for. “
Hadjar can 'thrive' beside Verstappen, says Mekies
Team Principal Laurent Mekies on Isack Hadjar: “In his first F1 season, he has displayed great maturity and proved to be a quick learner. Most importantly, he has demonstrated the raw speed that is the number one requirement in this sport.
“We believe Isack can thrive alongside Max and produce the magic on track! 2026 will be a huge challenge for the Team and for Red Bull Ford Powertrains, these are exciting times, and I am looking forward to seeing what we can do together.”
Red Bull thank 'complete racer' Tsunoda
Laurent Mekies, CEO and team principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “Yuki has raced in Red Bull colours for seven years now and I have had the pleasure of working with him at both Red Bull teams.
“Through his five seasons so far in Formula One, Yuki has matured into a complete racer, good over a single lap on Saturday and capable of exceptional starts and excellent race craft on Sunday.
“Everyone in the sport would agree it is impossible not to like Yuki, his personality is infectious, and he has become a very special part of the Red Bull family.
“On behalf of everyone at Red Bull, I thank him for what he has contributed so far and we know he will provide invaluable support to the 2026 projects moving forwards.”
Tsunoda relegated to reserve driver role in 2026
Red Bull also confirm that Yuki Tsunoda will be a “test and reserve driver” for 2026.
Confirmed! Isack Hadjar to drive Red Bull next season
Red Bull release a statement which confirms the news: “Oracle Red Bull Racing is pleased to announce that Isack Hadjar will join Max Verstappen to form the Team’s 2026 driver line-up.”
More to follow...
Aston Martin, McLaren to replace drivers in Abu Dhabi
Aston Martin have said Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will be replaced by rookie drivers for FP1 in Abu Dhabi.
Alonso will swap out for British driver Cian Shields while Jak Crawford will replace Stroll for the session.
McLaren will also have a rookie driver in FP1, with Oscar Piastri giving way, most likely for Pato O’Ward.
How can Lando Norris win the 2025 F1 world championship?
It is a normal race weekend in Abu Dhabi. Therefore, Norris will win the world championship if he finishes on the podium at the Yas Marina Circuit.
A minimum third place (15 points) in Abu Dhabi would give Norris an unassailable 27-point lead.
How can Oscar Piastri win the 2025 F1 world championship?
Piastri has a difficult task now. Put simply: he needs to score 17 more points than Norris and five more points than Verstappen to guarantee the title. At a minimum, he must finish in second place or higher to have a chance.
What could this look like in reality? If Piastri wins the grand prix, Norris would have to finish in sixth place or lower and Verstappen in second place or lower.
If Piastri finishes second, he’d need Norris to finish ninth or lower and Verstappen to finish fourth or lower. If Piastri finishes third or lower, he will not win the championship.
