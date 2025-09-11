Jamie Chadwick says motorsport is evolving to offer more opportunities for women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Chadwick is confident the evolution of a pathway for women into motorsport will continue to help provide access to more opportunities, both on and off the track.

Former three-time W-Series champion Chadwick is set to return to action in the UK this weekend when the European Le Mans Series heads to Silverstone for the first time in six years.

As part of the activities on Friday, girls from local primary schools will participate in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) workshop at Silverstone Museum as well as trying out the Kart Silverstone facilities, which are set to open later this year.

There will also be an opportunity to watch Chadwick, 27, during the first practice session on the track for the penultimate round of the ELMC series.

Chadwick – who has recently expanded her own all-female karting series into a junior category – hopes such events might just help inspire the next generation of drivers or engineers.

“For me, when I was the only girl out of hundreds of boys at my local kart track, it is not the most inviting environment initially, but now that is changing,” Chadwick told the PA news agency.

“Whenever you do these different events, you really notice quite a big uptake, the level of interest has increased massively.

“I have the karting series in the UK that has had a lot more interest than I would have expected, so it is kind of trying to grow that.

“It is just trying to broaden people’s perceptions of motorsport, to show the different opportunities that are available.”

More than 450 girls have been part of the Jamie Chadwick Series events. In 2024, Daytona saw a 400 per cent increase in casual session participation from female racers at its outdoor go-karting venues.

Chadwick added: “It is a great sort of evolution of what we are seeing, the industry is changing so much.

“We are seeing so many more women, just in different roles across the board, that I don’t think it has maybe got that male dominance or bias that we have seen so for so long.

“I think young girls are more encouraged by it, but also the fan base is changing, the kind of culture of the sport is changing.

“Girls and boys aside, it is just showing what opportunities there are in our sport – there is so much more to it than just driving on track.

“There are so many different roles, so many great elements of the sport, and just giving that kind of opportunity for the girls to see that is really important.”

