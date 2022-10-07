F1 practice LIVE: Mick Schumacher crash in wet FP1 conditions at Japanese GP
Follow all the build-up to second practice in the rain as F1 returns to Suzuka for the Japanese GP
Max Verstappen has another opportunity to claim his second world title this weekend as Formula 1 returns to Suzuka for the first time since 2019 for the Japanese Grand Prix.
The Red Bull star – 104 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings – will be crowned champion in Japan if he wins and sets the fastest lap on Sunday.
Verstappen is looking to bounce back after a disappointing weekend in Singapore, finishing seventh, while his team-mate Sergio Perez claimed victory. Leclerc came home second, with Carlos Sainz in third.
Lewis Hamilton also endured a difficult Sunday in the rain of Singapore, finishing ninth after crashing into the barriers, while Mercedes team-mate George Russell came home in last place. Hamilton, still looking for his first win of the season, is a five-time winner in Japan. First practice is at 4am (BST) on Friday morning, followed by FP2 at 7am.
Follow live with The Independent - FP2 starts at 7am (BST).
F1 practice - Japanese Grand Prix: ‘I’m not planning on going anywhere’: Lewis Hamilton could race for another five years
Lewis Hamilton has hinted he could race for another five years after Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed the pair had recently spoken about his future. The seven-time world champion has one more year left of his Mercedes deal at the end of the current season.
Hamilton, 37, holds the record for the most wins, pole positions and podiums in Formula One history and is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most drivers’ championships. But he appears to be far from finished, Wolff revealing last weekend that “we sat down and he says ‘look, I have another five years in me, how do you see that?’”
Asked ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix if that was his plan, Hamilton replied: “I haven’t spoken to him (Wolff) about his comments but I can’t say just yet. Possibly, yes, I’m feeling good. I love what I’m doing. We have a lot of work to do, a lot to achieve still. So I’m not planning on going anywhere, any time soon.”
Wolff hailed Hamilton as the “shining star on and off track” in F1 and it was with one eye on his future out of the car where the Briton explained why he wants to remain in the sport for well beyond an additional five years.
Lewis Hamilton hints he could race for another five years
The seven-time world champion has one more year left of his Mercedes deal at the end of the current season
F1 practice - Japanese Grand Prix: Mick Schumacher crashes right at the end of FP1!
Oh wow - with the session already done as drivers headed to the grid simply to practice standing starts, Mick Schumacher loses control of his Haas in the rain and smashes into the barrier at turn eight on his way back to the pits!
The German is fine to leave the car but his Haas is quite the mess - not ideal for a man with his future for 2023 still unclear! Will they be able to get his car out for FP2 in a matter of hours?!
“I just had so much aquaplaining...” Schumacher says over the team radio.
F1 practice - Japanese Grand Prix: FP1 DONE!
Indeed, only Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas in their Alfa Romeos came back out on track to set a lap - but on wet tyres - and so Fernando Alonso claims a session win in Japan! He was fastest in the brief running in FP1 on inters!
Carlos Sainz was second, three-tenths down, with Charles Leclerc a smidge further down the timesheet in third.
4-10: Ocon, Magnussen, Verstappen, Schumacher, Norris, Bottas, Perez
Lewis Hamilton was 13th and George Russell 18th but not too much to glean here, given qualifying is expected to be dry tomorrow.
Bad news for later today too: the rain is not expected to ease until after second practice (which is 90 minutes long today due to 2023 Pirelli tyre testing which is likely not to happen now given the wet weather) but we shall see how much action we get later!
F1 practice - Japanese Grand Prix: 10 minutes left in FP1!
10 to go but with the rain getting heavier at Suzuka, that might be it for first practice in Japan - every car is now back in the pits...
However, the whole field were able to go out on inters - and Fernando Alonso went fastest in his Alpine with a 1:42:248!
Carlos Sainz is second, three-tenths down, with Charles Leclerc in third a little bit slower. Completing the top-five is Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen.
F1 practice - Japanese Grand Prix: 20 minutes to go in FP1!
Majority of the cars have been out on track now - unsurprisingly on wet weather tyres - which is refreshing to see, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz top of the standings at the moment!
Team-mate Charles Leclerc is three-tenths off Sainz, with Daniel Ricciardo a further tenth down the road in third. 12 cars have now set laps...
Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappenn have just switched to intermediates - though we are expecting more rain in the final 15 minutes of the session!
F1 practice - Japanese Grand Prix: 20 minutes gone in FP1....
We have had a few cars out on track - and Yuki Tsunoda was one of them!
Kevin Magnussen, Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll have also bene out on the rivers on the track at Suzuka, but have only done out laps so far... no lap times registered at the moment!
Lewis Hamilton is now in the cockpit too. Less action over at Red Bull, with Sergio Perez rather worryingly looking at a radar screen which does show more rain is on its way....
F1 practice - Japanese Grand Prix: FP1 is underway!
So action is officially underway at Suzuka - execpt it isn’t!
It’s been bucketing with rain and even though it has eased, the track is extremely damp and given dry conditions expected for qualifying tomorrow, it’s unclear how many cars will actually come out for first practicee here...
Home hero Yuki Tsunoda is currently in his AlphaTauri, so the Japanese fans could see their man, while current expectations is that Ferrari and Mercedes could also do some wet weather running this morning!
Rain could fall on Sunday too, so might be worth a little bit of driving today for the drivers to get attuned with a track we haven’t been to since 2019....
F1 practice - Japanese Grand Prix: What does Max Verstappen need to win the world title in Japan?
Max Verstappen failed to claim his second world title in Singapore last weekend but his seventh-placed finish still means he is in prime position to wrap up the Championship at the Japanese Grand Prix.
The 25-year-old has a 104-point lead to Charles Leclerc at the top of the Driver Standings, with only the Ferrari man and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez (106 points behind) able to mathematically stop the Dutchman.
With the 2021 cost-cap saga being delayed to after this weekend’s Grand Prix, focus turns to action on track: here’s what Verstappen needs this weekend to wrap up a dominant title as F1 returns to Suzuka.
What Verstappen needs
Verstappen has won 11 races out of 17 this season and leads second-placed Leclerc by 104 points heading to Japan, the first of the five remaining races.
There are a possible 138 points available until the end of the season – five race wins at 25 points each, a fastest lap point at each and eight points for the sprint race winner in Sao Paulo.
This weekend, Verstappen needs to ensure he is 112 points clear of both of his challengers - Leclerc and Perez - in order to claim the title in Japan with four races to go. Fourth-placed George Russell - after not scoring any points in Singapore - is now out of contention.
This race also represents the first time Verstappen’s title-clinching moment is in his own hands: if he wins the race and sets the fastest lap, he will be the champion no matter what anayone else does.
What Max Verstappen needs to clinch the F1 world title in Japan this weekend
Max Verstappen missed the chance to claim his second world title in Singapore but he can do so at Suzuka
F1 practice - Japanese Grand Prix: What is the race schedule this weekend and where can I watch?
(All times BST)
Friday 7 October
- Free Practice 1: 4am
- Free Practice 2: 7am
Saturday 8 October
- Free Practice 3: 4am
- Qualifying: 7am
Sunday 9 October
- Race: 6am
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1and Sky Sports Main Event. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at 10:50am (BST) on Saturday and for the race at 12:30pm on Sunday.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
