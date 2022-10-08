F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton eyes strong showing in FP3 at Japanese Grand Prix
Follow all the build-up to qualifying as F1 returns to Suzuka for the Japanese GP
Max Verstappen has another opportunity to claim his second world title this weekend as Formula 1 returns to Suzuka for the first time since 2019 for the Japanese Grand Prix.
The Red Bull star – 104 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings – will be crowned champion in Japan if he wins and sets the fastest lap on Sunday.
Verstappen is looking to bounce back after a disappointing weekend in Singapore, finishing seventh, while his team-mate Sergio Perez claimed victory. Leclerc came home second, with Carlos Sainz in third.
Lewis Hamilton also endured a difficult Sunday in the rain of Singapore, finishing ninth after crashing into the barriers, while Mercedes team-mate George Russell came home in last place. Hamilton, still looking for his first win of the season, is a five-time winner in Japan. Fernando Alonso was quickest in the wet of FP1 on Friday with Russell leading a Mercedes one-two a few hours later in second practice.
Follow live with The Independent - qualifying starts at 7am (BST).
F1 qualifying - Japanese Grand Prix: 30 minutes gone in FP3!
At Honda’s home track, it’s the close relationship with Red Bull which is brewing right now - Max Verstappen on top with a 1:32:050, a huge 1.1 seconds ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez in third. George Russell is the only man within a second of Verstappen in second place...
Lewis Hamilton is fourth-fastest but is 1.2 seconds off Verstappen, with Valtteri Bottas fifth and Lando Norris sixth. Top-six all on softs!
On a weekend where Verstappen needs a win and fastest lap to guarantee the World Championship, this is the ideal start to dry running for the Championship leader...
F1 qualifying - Japanese Grand Prix: Nyck de Vries lands F1 seat at AlphaTauri as Pierre Gasly joins Alpine for 2023
Nyck de Vries will race in Formula One next season for AlphaTauri after he was announced as a replacement for Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly.
The 27-year-old Dutchman impressed on his F1 debut as he stepped in for Alex Albon to finish ninth at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this season.
A champion in both Formula 2 and Formula E, de Vries has an impressive CV and is pleased to have landed a seat in F1.
De Vries replaces Gasly, who raced for AlphaTauri – formerly Toro Rosso – for five and a half years, having also spent half a season with Red Bull.
Having come through the young driver programme with Red Bull, the Frenchman now completes Alpine’s line-up alongside compatriot Esteban Ocon – with Fernando Alonso leaving for Aston Martin.
F1 qualifying - Japanese Grand Prix: FP3 is underway!
Right - the track is dry and we’re underway with the final hour of practice running before qualifying later on...
All the cars are out on Suzuka circuit and all three tyre compounds are in use straight away as teams trial different approaches in their first dry laps on their return to Japan.
Meanwhile, it’s been a big overnight period for the F1 driver market....
F1 qualifying - Japanese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton hoping to maintain pace after ‘dull’ Japanese Grand Prix practice
Lewis Hamilton is hoping to carry his Friday speed into the weekend after Mercedes clocked the two fastest times in a “dull” practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix.
With rain hammering Suzuka for much of the day, there was less track action than normal but it was George Russell who topped the time sheets with Mercedes teammate Hamilton coming in second.
Russell was over 0.8 seconds faster than champion-elect Max Verstappen in third as the British pair timed their fast runs perfectly on a drying track. Hamilton recently enjoyed a run of five consecutive podium finishes in a season where Mercedes do not have the pace of the front-runners.
He then retired in Belgium before fourth and fifth-placed finishes in Holland and Italy, coming home ninth in Singapore last weekend. While there was little that could be taken from the performance of the cars in such inclement weather and changeable conditions, Hamilton is hopeful of retaining Friday’s speed.
F1 qualifying - Japanese Grand Prix: WEEKEND PREVIEW
While last weekend represented Max Verstappen’s first, albeit slim, opening to claim his second world title, Formula 1’s return to an old-school favourite track at Suzuka in rural Japan gives the Dutchman a genuine shot at wrapping up a dominant 2022 season.
The Red Bull star has a 104-point lead to Charles Leclerc with five races to go and, this time, it’s completely in his own hands: a race victory come Sunday with the fastest lap will secure the World Championship irrespective of where Leclerc or team-mate Sergio Perez finish.
Even finishing top of the podium – something Verstappen has done in five of the last six races – without the bonus point means Leclerc has to finish second to mathematically keep the race alive heading into Austin in two weeks’ time.
Of course, the reality is that it is a matter of when, not if. Red Bull’s relationship with Honda does though provide a perfect narrative should the title be claimed at the Japanese manufacturer’s home track. And despite a week where F1’s budget cap row was stretched to Monday – with Red Bull the predominant team in the firing line – Verstappen seemed ultra-relaxed at what could be a glorious few days.
F1 qualifying - Japanese Grand Prix: Welcome!
Good *very early* morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of third practice and qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix!
After a very wet two sessions of practice on Friday, it is expected to be dry throughout Saturday at Suzuka as F1 returns to Japan for the first time since 2019.
It is a big weekend for Max Verstappen, who can claim his second world title should he win the race tomorrow and claim the fastest lap, irrespecitve of where Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez finish.
Who will be quickest over one lap today though?!
