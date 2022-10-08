F1 qualifying: What time is Japanese Grand Prix and how can I watch on TV and online?
Everything you need to know as F1 returns to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has another opportunity to claim his second world title this weekend as Formula 1 returns to Suzuka for the first time since 2019 for the Japanese Grand Prix.
The Red Bull star – 104 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings – will be crowned champion in Japan if he wins and sets the fastest lap on Sunday.
Verstappen is looking to bounce back after a disappointing weekend in Singapore, finishing seventh, while his team-mate Sergio Perez claimed victory. Leclerc came home second, with Carlos Sainz in third.
Lewis Hamilton also endured a difficult Sunday in the rain of Singapore, finishing ninth after crashing into the barriers, while Mercedes team-mate George Russell came home in last place. Hamilton, still looking for his first win of the season, is a five-time winner in Japan. Fernando Alonso was quickest in the wet of FP1 on Friday with Russell leading a Mercedes one-two a few hours later in second practice.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Saturday 8 October
- Qualifying: 7am
Sunday 9 October
- Race: 6am
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1and Sky Sports Main Event. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at 10:50am (BST) on Saturday and for the race at 12:30pm on Sunday.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen - 341 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 237 points
3. Sergio Perez - 235 points
4. George Russell - 203 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 202 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 170 points
7. Lando Norris - 100 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 66 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 59 points
10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
11. Daniel Ricciardo -29 points
12. Sebastian Vettel - 24 points
13. Pierre Gasly - 23 points
14. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points
15. Lance Stroll - 13 points
16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points
19. Alex Albon - 4 points
20. Nyck de Vries - 2 points
21. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
