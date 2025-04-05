Grass fires again disrupt Japanese Grand Prix practice as Lando Norris sets pace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Final practice at the Japanese Grand Prix was again disrupted by grass fires at the side of the track as Lando Norris set the pace.

Friday’s second session was halted twice due to the issue, with dry grass catching fire from the sparks thrown up by the skid blocks under the cars.

The FIA said on Friday evening that preventative measures, including dampening the grass and stationing specific response teams around the track, had been taken.

But it took just six minutes for Saturday’s running in the Suzuka sunshine to be brought to a halt as marshals were sent out with fire extinguishers to deal with more flames.

The problem returned with six minutes of the hour-long session remaining as the red flag was brought out for a second time.

With warm weather forecast for the rest of Saturday, it could prove to be an issue which affects qualifying later in the afternoon.

The FIA said: “Ahead of qualifying, all available time and resources will be focused on further dampening the grass before the session.”

McLaren have won both races so far this season – one each for Norris and Oscar Piastri – and both topped a practice session on Friday.

The pair duelled it out again for the fastest time and it was Norris who topped the standings, just 0.026 seconds ahead of the Australian.

The Championship leader did not have it all his own way.

Norris had a few struggles on Friday before topping the standings in the opening running.

He was again off the track at Degner two on Saturday before putting in his fastest lap.

Mercedes’ George Russell again showed signs that he could be the man to take the fight to the McLaren duo as he finished third fastest, just over a tenth off the pace.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was the fourth fastest but over four tenths off Norris’ time, with Max Verstappen fifth ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Alpine’s Jack Doohan took part in the session after his heavy crash at the start of FP2 on Friday.

The team confirmed all parts on the car had been replaced other than the power unit, after the high-speed crash which they said was caused by a failure to close the DRS heading into turn one.

Qualifying for Sunday’s race begins at 1500 local time (0700 BST).