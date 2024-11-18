Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024: Start time and how to watch F1 race this weekend

F1 next heads to the famous Sin City strip for the second edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and round 22 of the 2024 season.

Max Verstappen is on the cusp of a fourth successive world championship after his masterful drive in the wet at the last race in Brazil. With a 62-point advantage over Lando Norris with three races remaining, the Dutchman can clinch the title in Vegas if he finishes above the McLaren driver.

Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing a strong showing after a weekend to forget in Sao Paulo, as his time as a Mercedes driver nears its end before his 2025 move to Ferrari.

Verstappen won last year’s inaugural race in Vegas, when Charles Leclerc claimed second place on the last lap with an overtake on Sergio Perez.

See below for all the key information ahead of the race in Las Vegas :

When is the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

All times GMT

Friday 22 November

Free practice 1: 2:30am

2:30am Free practice 2: 6am

Saturday 23 November

Free practice 3: 2:30am

2:30am Qualifying: 6am

Sunday 24 November

Race: 6am (10pm Nov 23, local time)

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 4:30am (GMT).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Las Vegas on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

F1 heads to Sin City next for the Las Vegas Grand Prix ( Getty Images )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 393 points

2. Lando Norris - 331 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 307 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 262 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 244 points

6. George Russell - 192 points

7. Lewis Hamilton - 190 points

8. Sergio Perez - 151 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 31 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda - 28 points

12. Pierre Gasly - 26 points

13. Lance Stroll - 24 points

14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points

15. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points

16. Alex Albon - 12 points

17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points

20. Liam Lawson - 4 points

21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. McLaren - 593 points

2. Ferrari - 557 points

3. Red Bull Racing - 544 points

4. Mercedes - 382 points

5. Aston Martin - 86 points

6. Alpine - 49 points

7. Haas - 46 points

8. RB - 44 points

8. Williams - 17 points

10. Sauber - 0 points