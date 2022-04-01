F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘mental struggles’ as Las Vegas Grand Prix confirmed
Latest news, rumours and updates from the world of Formula One
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula One as the teams gear up for next week’s race in Australia.
The short interlude has hardly been quiet, though, after F1 chiefs confirmed the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be added to the 2023 race schedule. The race will see the cars roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans. “We are doing something spectacular,” Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One, said while overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, which lit up with ads for the event after it was announced. “It’s the perfect marriage. We are in an iconic city, we’re going to have the right atmosphere, the right intensity, the right passion. We feel at home here already.”
Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton opened up about how he has ‘struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time’. Hamilton’s post came after a concerning week in Saudi Arabia after an oil refinery was hit by a missile attack less than ten miles from the track, leaving plumes of black smoke visible during qualifying. Hamilton finished 10th in the race as Mercedes continue to struggle with their car.
Follow all the reaction to the <strong>Las Vegas Grand Prix</strong>, plus a look ahead to Melbourne after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:
Las Vegas Grand Prix’s Saturday 10pm start time is ‘perfect’, insists Formula 1 chief
A Saturday night local-time start for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is ‘perfect’, insists Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
F1 officially announced its return to Sin City for the first time since 1982, in an event which will become the third United States-based race on the calendar from November 2023 onwards.
Cars will speed along Las Vegas’ notorious Strip at speeds of up to 212mph, and the 6.12km track will see drivers roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.
The inaugural race does not yet have a confirmed a date, but will begin at 10pm on a Saturday night, with Thanksgiving weekend in November considered the most likely slot to be chosen in an effort draw as big an American audience as possible.
That means the start time would be 6am on Sunday for fans in the UK and 7am for other parts of Europe, where Formula’s 1 biggest and most loyal fanbase is located.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix start time will mean early morning start for British F1 fans
Saudi Arabian government will offer Formula 1 ‘whatever they want’ in attempt to ensure return
The Saudi Arabian minister for sports says his government will give Formula 1 and its stakeholders “whatever they want” in order to return to the country to race again in future.
Formula 1 first raced in Saudi Arabia last December and did so again last weekend, against a backdrop of human rights abuses in the country and the bombing of a state-owned oil facility just ten kilometres from the Jeddah street circuit where the grand prix was held.
The current agreement between F1 and Saudi Arabia is understood to last until 2025, with the Saudi government paying a record-breaking $55m per year to host the event, but its future has been thrown into doubt after drivers threatened to boycott last weekend’s race in the wake of the Aramco missile attack.
Saudi Arabian government will offer F1 ‘whatever they want’ to ensure return
Saudi Arabia has faced strong criticism from humanitarian organisations for its human rights record
Leclerc makes performance promise in F1 title fight with Verstappen
Charles Leclerc has vowed to “unlock more performance” across the course of the 2022 Formula 1 season as he competes for the World Championship with Max Verstappen.
The Ferrari and Red Bull drivers have engaged in a tactical tussle for victory at both of the opening races of the campaign, with Leclerc coming out on top in Bahrain and Verstappen taking victory in Saudi Arabia.
Verstappen’s late engine failure at Sakhir means Leclerc currently enjoys a 20-point advantage over the Dutchman, with Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari separating them in the standings.
Verstappen and Leclerc praised for demonstrating ‘art of driving’
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi says Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc demonstrated the “art of driving” in their sensational battle for the lead at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last Sunday.
Verstappen took victory at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit after passing Leclerc on the pit straight with just a few laps remaining, after team-mate Sergio Perez had lost his early lead due to unfortunate safety car timing caused by Nicholas Latifi’s crash.
Leclerc led after the re-start and handled the pressure from Verstappen excellently with smart tactics, including allowing Verstappen to overtake at the final corner before using DRS to take the position back into Turn 1. Eventually, though, Verstappen pulled out some tricks of his own and made his move stick by refusing to fall into Leclerc’s trap the final hairpin, before using his own DRS boost to take advantage.
Haas garnering ‘interest’ from new F1 sponsors
Haas team principal Günther Steiner says “there is interest” in the Formula 1 team from potential new sponsors, after the outfit cancelled its previous agreement with Russian fertiliser firm UralKali over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
The American-owned team have enjoyed an excellent start to the 2022 campaign, earning points in consecutive races for the first time since 2019.
Their pre-season went far from swimmingly, though, with the UralKali deal cancelled while the team was testing in Barcelona after the sponsor’s oligarch owner Dmitry Mazepin attended a one-to-one meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin on the day his violent assault on Ukraine began.
Horner admits Red Bull ‘concerned’ about engine
Christian Horner admits he is ‘concerned’ about Red Bull’s engine despite victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The 2022 F1 season sees Red Bull with their own engine department, Red Bull Powertrain Division, taking over running of the power units from Honda.
“We have now also found a completely different solution to the one originally envisaged,” Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko told Autorevue ahead of the season opener. “The engines will be manufactured in Japan until 2025, we will not touch them at all.”
Honda left Formula 1 but continue to produce, assemble and support the engine that they designed, with Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda all experiencing issues across a range of teams so far, which is a nagging doubt for Horner as they head to Australia.
“Of course, we’re concerned about it but I think first we have to understand what it is,” Horner said.
“I think once all the strip-down has been done and we understand what the issue is then, hopefully, fixes can be put in place.”
Hamilton admits he has ‘struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time’
Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is “struggling mentally and emotionally” and said it is a “constant effort to keep going” amid a challenging start to the new Formula One season.
The seven-time F1 world champion, who finished 10th at last Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, made the admission via a post on his Instagram story on Thursday.
“It has been such a tough year already with everything that is happening around us,” said the 37-year-old. “Hard some days to stay positive.
“I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time, to keep going is a constant effort but we have to keep fighting. We have so much to do and to achieve.”
