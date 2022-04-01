Lewis Hamilton pictured at last week’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula One as the teams gear up for next week’s race in Australia.

The short interlude has hardly been quiet, though, after F1 chiefs confirmed the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be added to the 2023 race schedule. The race will see the cars roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans. “We are doing something spectacular,” Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One, said while overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, which lit up with ads for the event after it was announced. “It’s the perfect marriage. We are in an iconic city, we’re going to have the right atmosphere, the right intensity, the right passion. We feel at home here already.”

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton opened up about how he has ‘struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time’. Hamilton’s post came after a concerning week in Saudi Arabia after an oil refinery was hit by a missile attack less than ten miles from the track, leaving plumes of black smoke visible during qualifying. Hamilton finished 10th in the race as Mercedes continue to struggle with their car.

Follow all the reaction to the <strong>Las Vegas Grand Prix</strong>, plus a look ahead to Melbourne after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season: