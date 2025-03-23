The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 Chinese GP RESULT: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc set to be disqualified in huge Ferrari blow
Follow updates from the Shanghai International Circuit with Ferrari set to lose both drivers from the official classification in a major shock post-race
Oscar Piastri raised the stakes in his championship battle with Lando Norris by securing a dominant victory at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday.
Norris won last weekend’s opening round in Australia, with Piastri only ninth after he slipped off the road in the rain when narrowly trailing his McLaren team-mate, but it was roles reversed in Shanghai.
At the second round of the season in Shanghai, Piastri led from start to finish to lead home a one-two finish. Norris managed a late brake issue to finish second, with George Russell in third
Max Verstappen took fourth spot, one place ahead of Charles Leclerc - who had superior pace to Ferrari teammate and sprint race winner Lewis Hamilton, who finished a disappointing sixth. British teenager Ollie Bearman secured his first point of the 2025 season as he finished 10th for Haas.
CONFIRMED: Charles Leclerc is disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix
Leclerc’s DSQ is confirmed. Pierre Gasly’s is also confirmed.
Both for underweight cars!
We await news on Lewis Hamilton’s DSQ...
UPDATE: Ferrari have seen stewards
Ferrari have already seen the stewards about Leclerc’s issue, with Alpine now in the room for Gasly.
Ferrari will be back in the room in 15 minutes for Hamilton...
BREAKING: LEWIS HAMILTON AT RISK TOO
Excessive skid wear to blame, as his rearmost skids have been measured below the 9mm minimum thickness limit post-race.
Could be a double Ferrari DSQ!
Oh gosh...
BREAKING: Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly at risk of disqualification
Leclerc (P5) and Gasly's (P11) cars have both been found to be underweight in post-race scrutineering.
It could mean Lance Stroll, in 12th, could be promoted to the points.
More as we get it...
Max Verstappen after finishing fourth:
“We set out to do our own pace, the tyres were in a decent shape when we pitted but it’s not how we want to race. A lot to analyse I think, the second stint was more positive and promising.
“I try to do the best I can, not thinking about anything else. Feel good in life in general, that’s what matters the most.”
F1 constuctors standings after Chinese Grand Prix
1. McLaren – 78 points
2. Mercedes – 53 points
3. Red Bull – 36 points
4. Ferrari – 35 points
5. Williams – 12 points
6. Aston Martin – 8 points
7. Haas – 7 points
8. Sauber – 6 points
9. Racing Bulls – 3 points
10. Alpine – 0 points
RACE REPORT: Oscar Piastri wins Chinese Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton struggles for Ferrari
Oscar Piastri beat Lando Norris to win the Chinese Grand Prix as a struggling Lewis Hamilton moved aside for Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Piastri led virtually every lap at the Shanghai International Circuit, with Norris following his team-mate home as McLaren underlined their impressive speed by executing a one-two finish.
Mercedes' George Russell was third ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who passed Leclerc with three laps remaining. Hamilton crossed the line a distant sixth.
FULL REPORT BELOW:
Oscar Piastri wins Chinese Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton struggles for Ferrari
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur:
“Very strange, one side of the garage OK. We can take the positive with Charles.
“I don’t want to blame something, we have to do a better job. The tyres are on the edge.
On Lewis’s second stop: “The deg at one stage was important, if everyone pitted it would’ve made sense.”
Charles Leclerc after finishing P5:
On lap 1 clash with Hamilton: “Honestly, it’s not Lewis’s fault at all - I was around the inside trying to position the car for turn 3, Lewis didn’t know I was there - I didn’t think Lewis would come back to the apex.
“It’s a racing incident, it’s not the first of last time it will happen. Shame it happened between the two red cars.
“We didn’t want to take the eight seconds to change the wing, didn’t want to take that risk. I wanted to maximise the result, I think we did well.”
F1 driver standings after Chinese Grand Prix
1. Lando Norris – 44 points
2. Max Verstappen – 36 points
3. George Russell – 35 points
4. Oscar Piastri – 34 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 18 points
6. Kimi Antonelli – 18 points
7. Lewis Hamilton – 17 points
8. Alex Albon – 12 points
9. Lance Stroll – 8 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points
11. Esteban Ocon – 6 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda – 3 points
13. Ollie Bearman – 1 point
14. Pierre Gasly – 0 points
15. Carlos Sainz – 0 points
16. Isack Hadjar – 0 points
17. Jack Doohan – 0 points
18. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
19. Yuki Tsunoda – 0 points
20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
