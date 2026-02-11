Lewis Hamilton sends message to F1 chiefs amid engine controversy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton has challenged Formula One's governing body, the FIA, to “take care” of the sport's engine controversy, demanding an “equal playing field” for all teams this season.

Rival teams allege that Mercedes, who supply engines to McLaren, Alpine, and Williams, and Red Bull, now using their own power units, have exploited a loophole.

This allows them to increase the compression ratio beyond the 16::green-background[1] limit, potentially gaining critical lap time.

Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff has vehemently defended his team amid lobbying for rule changes before the 8 March season opener in Australia.

He insists their engine is legal, urging rivals to 'get their s*** together' instead of seeking excuses.

open image in gallery Toto Wolff has insisted Mercedes’ engine is legal ( AP )

Speaking at the first of two three-day tests in Bahrain, Hamilton, who spent 12 seasons with Mercedes before joining Ferrari, told Sky Sports of his concerns: "I hope we are in the mix (this season). Apart from Mercedes, we all look like we are quite close, but we don’t know what fuel loads everyone is on.

“There are whispers of certain fuel loads that Mercedes are on. There are whispers of extra power that they have that the rest of us don’t have. And the compression ratio sort of thing.

“Hopefully that gets sorted and the FIA take care of that to make sure we are all starting on an equal playing field."

The FIA has been approached for comment. Hamilton completed 52 laps in Bahrain before handing over to Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The 41-year-old aims to rebound from a challenging first season at Ferrari, having failed to secure a podium finish for the first time in his career.

Hamilton’s message comes just weeks before the 2026 season gets underway, with McLaren star Lando Norris bidding to defend the title he won for the first time in 2025.