Lewis Hamilton unaware of F1 points rules after ‘s***’ Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton had to question whether he would receive a point for finishing tenth during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a “tough day in the office”.

Hamilton endured a difficult weekend in Jeddah, qualifying 15th and starting with his worst spot on the grid in 14 years.

Despite Mercedes again struggling to match their rivals for speed as the team struggle to adapt to overhauled aerodynamic regulations, the seven-time world champion was able to fight his way up to sixth, before pitting late in the race to drop back down the field.

He was able to gain two places in the final laps to take a place in the top ten.

Of course, the British driver is more used to populating the top scoring spaces come race close.

Indeed, Hamilton appeared a touch confused about whether he was in line for any reward in a radio exchange with engineer Pete Bonnington after crossing the line.

“Okay Lewis, so that’s P10,” said Bonnington. “Sorry about that. It’s a bit of a s*** result given all the hard work.”

Hamilton replied: “Is there even a point for that position?”

“Yeah, we do get a point,” Bonnington clarified.

Hamilton admitted his disappointment, but appreciated the efforts of his team to work him back into a competitive race position.

“That was a tough day in the office guys, but thank you so much for trying.”

Ahead of Hamilton, Max Verstappen secured his first Grand Prix triumph as world champion, pipping Charles Leclerc.

Mercedes’ other driver George Russell finished fifth though was some way behind the lead quartet as Red Bull and Ferrari again showed their early-season form.