F1 news LIVE: George Russell ‘coping better’ than Lewis Hamilton as Michael Masi return reported
Live news and build-up to the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend
The Spanish Grand Prix is this weekend with the F1 title race hotting up between Max Verstappen and leader Charles Leclerc, with the world champion snatching victory last time out at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.
Mercedes continue to struggle through the season, with the porpoising effect still not solved, leaving Lewis Hamilton and George Russell frustrated and team boss Toto Wolff left to appease both that better times will come this summer.
Elsewhere in the two-week break between Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel has been featuring on talk shows to discuss climate change. He said: “It’s my passion to drive a car. Every time I step in the car, I love it. When I get out of the car, of course I’m thinking as well: ‘Is this something we should do, travel the world, wasting resources?’ We need to stop being dependent [on fossil fuels], and we can, because there are solutions in place. There’s certain things that are in my control, and certain things are not. There’s things that I do because I feel I can do them better. Do I take the plane every time? No, not when I can take the car. But there’s certain things in my control, and certain things outside.”
There is great excitement for the Spanish Grand Prix due to the major updates expected from the majority of teams since Miami. It’s the same venue that teams used for the first pre-season test, meaning there is an easy way to compare and contrast with teams desperate for upgrades to define their seasons. Follow all the build-up to the F1 Spanish Grand Prix below:
When and where is the next Formula One race?
The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the sixth race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.
So far, Max Verstappen secured his third win of the season at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, holding off Charles Leclerc and narrowing the Monegasque driver’s advantage at the top of the Drivers’ Championship standings to 19 points.
Red Bull and Ferrari’s rivalry continues to bubble away nicely, with the two teams separated by just six points in the Constructors’ Championship.
Elsewhere on the grid, Mercedes continue to strive for solutions to their performance issues after making a degree of progress, while McLaren had a tough weekend, failing to score a point in Florida.
Here is everything you need to know:
When and where is the next Formula One race?
All you need to know ahead of the next Formula 1 race of the 2022 season
Max Verstappen vs Charles Leclerc ‘could go all the way’, admits Christian Horner
Team principal for Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, feels the race for the F1 championship will be another year-long struggle between the early top two - though had hoped for a pressure-free year of Max Verstappen retaining his title.
After the scintillating and controversial nature of his win over Lewis Hamilton last year, Verstappen and Red Bull would have been confident of another strong campaign, while also hoping the likes of Mercedes fell away while getting to grips with the new car designs and regulations.
That has certainly happened - but in their place, Ferrari have emerged as credible challengers and Charles Leclerc has claimed two victories already this season. Combined with Verstappen failing to finish in Bahrain and Australia, it means the reigning champion trails Leclerc in the standings after five races by 19 points, with Horner expecting that battle to go on all year long.
“Look, there is a long, long way to go and it is so tight with Ferrari. There has been some great racing,” he said. “You can see there is a great respect between Charles and Max, they are enjoying racing each other, you can see that.
“I was rather hoping we weren’t set for another competitive year like last year but it looks like this one could well go all the way as well.”
Verstappen vs Leclerc ‘could go all the way’, admits Christian Horner
The pair have been leading the way in the early part of the 2022 season
Mercedes reserve driver Nyck de Vries to drive in practice for Williams at Spanish Grand Prix
Mercedes reserve driver Nyck de Vries will make his F1 race weekend debut when he takes part in the first practice session for Williams at the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday.
The 27-year-old Dutchman – who is the reigning Formula E world champion – will borrow Alex Albon’s car for FP at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Friday afternoon.
De Vries shares the Mercedes reserve role with Stoffel Vandoorne and has previously tested F1 machinery when he drove the Silver Arrows in last year’s post-season Abu Dhabi Grand Prix test.
His appearance for Williams fulfils one of their two mandated young driver sessions, which is a new rule introduced for this season.
“We are looking forward to having Nyck de Vries in the car for FP1 as it is always good to work with a new driver and get a fresh opinion on the car’s strengths and weaknesses,” said Williams’ head of vehicle performance Dave Robson.
“Nyck’s experience and professionalism will be crucial on Friday as he will complete some of the key engineering tests in FP1 before he hands the car back to Alex for FP2.”
Lewis Hamilton ‘astonished' that Michael Masi could make F1 return
Lewis Hamilton has been left ‘astonished’ that sacked F1 race director Michael Masi could make a shock return to the sport.
Masi hit the headlines when his controversial safety car ruling in the 2021 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix essentially handed the title to Max Verstappen at the expense of Hamilton.
He was promptly sacked in what more or less amounted to an admission that he had made the wrong call - something that Hamilton’s Mercedes team saw as a small win - but new FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has opened the possibility of a route back into the sport for Masi.
“Michael is there and we might use him. We are open to everything,” said Ben Sulayem in his first interview since taking the top role in F1’s governing body six months ago.
According to Sportsmail, Hamilton and his nearest advisers were ‘astonished’ to read the comments and spoke about the situation via urgent phone messages after the story broke. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was also furious and made his strong opposition to Masi’s rehabilitation known internally.
A source reported to Sportsmail that the FIA aren’t looking for a fight however and that Ben Sulayem is simply trying to wrestle control of F1 back towards the governing body and away from the teams.
The source said: “Over the last few years the FIA has been marginalised and Ben Sulayem wants to return it to its old role. He doesn’t want anything himself, financially or in any other way. He maybe feels that Toto has got a little ahead of himself. It’s not up to Toto to run Formula One.”
George Russell a ‘different calibre’ of teammate for Lewis Hamilton
George Russell is already proving his worth with Mercedes after joining the Formula One team this season, giving Lewis Hamilton a more “consistent calibre” of driver to race alongside, claims Ralf Schumacher.
Since replacing Valtteri Bottas, Russell has picked up 59 points in the opening five races of the season to sit fourth in the drivers’ standings - two places and 23 points better off than Hamilton.
It’s an unexpected turn of events, with Russell consistently placing between third and fifth in each race this term, compared to Hamilton’s more erratic third to 13th, as the Mercedes pair struggle to get to grips with the new car and the problems being encountered.
Schumacher says Russell is a higher-class teammate who has plenty to offer, both on and off the track.
“Russell is now a different calibre for Lewis than Bottas was and, above all, he is a consistent calibre,” he told Motorsport.
George Russell a ‘different calibre’ of teammate for Lewis Hamilton
The new Mercedes recruit has racked up the points quicker than his more illustrious teammate this season as the team struggles with their new car design
New F1 race directors praised after FIA switch away from Michael Masi
Formula 1’s new race directors have been praised for a “very good start” to the 2022 season after the removal of Michael Masi.
Masi, who had been lead race director since 2019, lost the role after his part in the controversial ending to the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that allowed Max Verstappen to win his maiden world title.
The Australian was replaced by a two-pronged team of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, assisted by the vastly-experienced Herbie Blash.
The refreshing of the race direction team came as part of wider changes, with team principals no longer afforded as direct access to the race director during the race.
Andreas Seidl, team principal at McLaren, has been pleased with the start that Wittich, who has served as race director at each of the first five races, in particular has made.
New F1 race directors praised after FIA switch away from Michael Masi
The arrival of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas came as part of wider changes to race direction ahead of the 2022 season
Christian Horner surprised by Red Bull and Max Verstappen’s ‘unbelievable start’
Christian Horner has admitted he did not expect Red Bull to be as competitive as they have been in the wake of Max Verstappen‘s maiden world title.
Red Bull threw all their energy and resources into last year’s RB16B car in an effort to help Verstappen overcome Lewis Hamilton, which of course he did in dramatic circumstances in the final race in Abu Dhabi, leaving them behind the curve when it came to the new regulations.
After five races of the new season Verstappen is well in the mix at the top of the standings once more, 19 points behind early pace-setter Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Red Bull have struggled with reliability in their new RB18 car, but Verstappen has won every race he has finished so far.
“Having put so much effort into last year’s car, to come on to these new regulations, we elected to take that risk because we had an opportunity to win last year and you’ve got to go for it,” Horner told CNN.
“That put huge pressure on the team coming into the second half of last year that we had to play catch up. Personally, I didn’t expect us to start the year as competitively as we have.”
Christian Horner surprised by Red Bull and Max Verstappen’s ‘unbelievable start’
After five races of the new season Verstappen is well in the mix at the top of the standings
FIA should have taken ‘different approach’ over Lewis Hamilton jewellery ban
Formula One is right to ban jewellery from the cockpit but the governing FIA could have enforced the rule in a less confrontational way, according to Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) chairman Alex Wurz.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and the FIA were in a standoff at this month’s Miami Grand Prix over piercings the Mercedes driver has raced with for years and said he could not remove.
Hamilton has been told to take them out by the Monaco Grand Prix on 29 May but has said he has no intention of doing so.
“It is a rule for the right reasons,” former Benetton, McLaren and Williams driver Wurz, who is heavily involved in driver safety and education, told Reuters.
“I would have probably liked a slightly different approach of how to deliver the message. I don’t want to end up in football where there are more hands in the air and verbal abuse...you have to work together. It’s a style I would have preferred in this case.”
FIA should have taken ‘different approach’ over Lewis Hamilton jewellery ban
The ban on jewellery, as well as the wearing of non-compliant under-garments, has long been in the rules but rarely enforced
George Russell beating Lewis Hamilton is ‘changing of the guard’ at Mercedes
George Russell outperforming Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1 in 2022 represents a “changing of the guard” at Mercedes according to former world champion Jacques Villeneuve.
The seven-time world champion has endured a tough start to the year, trailing championship leader Charles Leclerc by 68 points and languishing back in sixth place.
Russell has also experienced a testing start to life at Mercedes, but the 24-year-old is 23 points clear of his teammate in the standings.
But despite both struggling due to the heavily porpoising W13 car produced by the Silver Arrows, Villeneuve, who won the 1997 championship with Williams, has been impressed by Russell and his ability to “ride the wave”.
Villeneuve added that in comparison Hamilton is merely “trying not to drown”.
George Russell beating Lewis Hamilton is ‘changing of the guard’ at Mercedes
While both drivers have endured tough starts to the season, it is the seven-time world champion who trails his younger teammate in the standings after five races
Mercedes confirm long-term commitment to Formula One
Mercedes-Benz Group chairman Ola Kallenius has pledged “we will remain” in Formula One as they look forward to the carbon-neutral future of the sport.
In four years, new engine regulations will make the cars power units more reliant on electric power and reduce the sport’s carbon dioxide emissions.
And Kallenius insists Mercedes are looking to the future of F1 as something they want to stay heavily involved in.
Speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car Summit, he said: “We have decided to go down this path of decarbonisation. It is the only decision we can make, and the same goes for Formula 1.
“The next engine regulations will give much more importance to the electric part, and there is a clear commitment to make Formula 1 CO2 neutral.”
Full report:
Mercedes confirm long-term commitment to Formula One
The Silver Arrows look set to remain in F1 for the foreseeable future
