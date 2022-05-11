F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton enduring ‘changing of the guard’ at Mercedes as Max Verstappen left ‘irritable’
Follow live news and reaction from Miami as attention turns to the Spanish Grand Prix
Follow live news and reaction as Formula One takes in the results of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen held off a late charge from Charles Leclerc to win and close the gap to the Ferrari driver at the top of the championship standings. All the focus is now to Spain next week, with the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Verstappen has now won the last two races, with Red Bull responding to Ferrari’s fast start and now threatening to leave their rivals behind. Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto expressed “concern” at Red Bull’s recent developments, as attention now turns to the Spanish Grand Prix later this month. The rivalry between Red Bull and Ferrari has been “respectful” so far, according to Christian Horner, and certainly compared to the fraught relationship between Mercedes and Red Bull late last season. But Horner expects the rivalry to become more heated as the season progresses. “Inevitably it will boil over as the stakes get higher,” Horner said.
Meanwhile, Mercedes are struggling to understand their lack of pace, after finishing well behind the Red Bull and Ferrari cars in Miami. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth respectively, but there were questions afterwards surrounding Hamilton’s strategy.
The seven-time world champion’s tough start to the season continued and he was left frustrated after appearing to disagree with Mercedes over whether to make a second pit stop for fresh tyres under the late safety car.
Follow all the fallout, live news and reaction from the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:
Max Verstappen ‘irritable’ with Red Bull at Miami Grand Prix
Reigning Formula One world champion Max Verstappen was ‘irritable’ during the Miami Grand Prix weekend, according to his father Jos.
The 24-year-old Dutchman picked up his third victory of the season in the United States on Sunday as he won the first ever Miami GP.
But it was not all smooth sailing for the Red Bull driver as just 48 hours before, he was reduced to very little practice time on track due to problems with his car.
And Jos has revealed that led to Verstappen becoming increasingly agitated as yet more reliability issues threatened to derail his title defence.
Speaking in his column, Jos said: “Problems with the car on Friday meant he got very little practice and you need that time to adjust the car, especially on a new street circuit. I could understand why he was a bit irritable.”
Max Verstappen ‘irritable’ with Red Bull at Miami Grand Prix
Problems with Verstappen’s car on the Friday in Miami meant he did not spend much time on the new track before qualifying
Miami Grand Prix boss open to changing track after Lewis Hamilton ‘B&Q car park’ jibe
Miami Grand Prix chief Tom Garfinkel anticipates changes will be made to Formula One’s newest circuit after Lewis Hamilton compared it to a B&Q car park.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton criticised the tight left-right chicane at Turns 14 and 15 of the purpose-built temporary layout which runs round the Hard Rock Stadium – home of NFL’s Miami Dolphins – and called for it to be removed.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez also described the track surface – which incorporates private access roads – as a “joke”.
Miami Grand Prix boss open to changing track after Lewis Hamilton ‘B&Q car park’ jibe
Sergio Perez also described the track surface at Formula One’s newest circuit as a “joke”.
George Russell beating Lewis Hamilton is ‘changing of the guard’ at Mercedes
George Russell outperforming Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1 in 2022 represents a “changing of the guard” at Mercedes according to former world champion Jacques Villeneuve.
The seven-time world champion has endured a tough start to the year, trailing championship leader Charles Leclerc by 68 points and languishing back in sixth place.
Russell has also experienced a testing start to life at Mercedes, but the 24-year-old is 23 points clear of his teammate in the standings.
But despite both struggling due to the heavily porpoising W13 car produced by the Silver Arrows, Villeneuve, who won the 1997 championship with Williams, has been impressed by Russell and his ability to “ride the wave”.
Villeneuve added that in comparison Hamilton is merely “trying not to drown”.
George Russell beating Lewis Hamilton is ‘changing of the guard’ at Mercedes
While both drivers have endured tough starts to the season, it is the seven-time world champion who trails his younger teammate in the standings after five races
An ode to Martin Brundle, whose F1 Miami Grand Prix grid walk should go down in history
When the former Liverpool striker Ian St. John passed away just over a year ago, tributes poured in for a player whose goals and aggression had altered the course English football history forever. As one of the greatest players of the Bill Shankly era, St. John is remembered with enormous fondness by fans of the Reds and beyond, but the vast majority of people who were shook by St. John’s death were moved not by his career as a sportsman, but as a television personality.
After retiring from the game, St. John forged an enormously successful career in media, most notably presenting alongside Jimmy Greaves on the BBC’s immensely popular Saint and Greavsie programme in the 1980s and 1990s, as well as on the airwaves with Radio City in Liverpool until shortly before his death. St. John’s warmth, humour, and vibrancy endeared him to a new generation of sports fans and saw him conquer an entirely different industry which he never formally trained for or set out to work in.
The transition from professional athlete to full-time broadcaster is notoriously difficult, as anybody who has ever seen the chastening appraisals and downright abuse dished out online to former footballers based on their nervous energy or safety-first punditry on Sky Sports or Match of the Day will know.
An ode to Martin Brundle, whose Miami Grand Prix grid walk should go down in history
Venus Williams, David Beckham and Paolo Banchero featured in a Miami Grand Prix grid walk which proved Martin Brundle is a national treasure
‘That’s news to me!’ Christian Horner reacts to Fernando Alonso rumours
Christian Horner has insisted that Red Bull are “happy with the drivers we’ve got” after rumours that Fernando Alonso was pushing for a move to the team.
Former Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok suggested during Sky Sports’ coverage of the Miami Grand Prix that Alonso would be keen to join Max Verstappen and would be prepared to play second fiddle to the reigning world champion.
The Spaniard, who won back-to-back world titles in 2005 and 2006, is out of contract at Alpine at the conclusion of the 2022 season, and has also been linked with a potential vacant seat at Aston Martin.
It appears that the 40-year-old will not be calling Red Bull his new home, though, with team principal Horner emphatically dismissing the rumours when asked in Florida.
“That’s news to me!” Horner said of the links with Alonso. “We are very happy with the drivers we’ve got here. Fernando’s a great driver, it’s fantastic he’s still in Formula 1 and given the plus 40 [age], he’s something to aspire to. But he doesn’t fit part of our plans.”
‘That’s news to me!’ Christian Horner reacts to Fernando Alonso rumours
Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok suggested on Sky Sports that Alonso was pushing for a move to Red Bull
Ferrari determined to respond to Red Bull resurgence in form
Ferrari “now need to respond” according to team boss Mattia Binotto after Max Verstappen’s victory at the Miami Grand Prix narrowed the gap to Driver’s Championship leader Charles Leclerc.
The Scuderia have enjoyed a fine start to the season, but the world champion’s win last weekend pushes the Red Bull to within six points of Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship, while narrowing the gap to Leclerc to just 19 points.
Binotto is philosophical about his team’s performance, with both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on the podium, though he concedes the team “can’t be completely happy”.
“We can’t be completely happy with today’s race because, although the F1-75 was competitive, our rivals were a few tenths per lap quicker than us,” Binotto said. “If you consider how many points we are taking home from here, we can’t be too disappointed, given that we are leading both championships, but it’s clear we now need to respond. We are keen to get the job done and there are still a lot of races to go.
Ferrari determined to respond to Red Bull resurgence in form
The Scuderia put both drivers on the podium, but a win for Max Verstappen has handed Red Bull a boost
Lewis Hamilton’s piercings row with FIA could get ‘very nasty’
Lewis Hamilton’s piercings row with FIA could get “very nasty”, according to Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz.
He said: “He [Hamilton] has taken his earrings out but he can’t take out his nose [stud] and we thought he was going to have minor surgery to take out the nose [stud]. Hamilton’s now saying, having been given two races’ grace, here (Miami) and in Barcelona, that he will not take out his nose [stud]. He doesn’t want to, doesn’t think it’s something the FIA should be doing, so it looks like the war between Hamilton and the FIA continues.
“Is he going to rack up fines when we get to Monaco and he hasn’t taken it out because the hole has closed up? It’s not as easy as him being able to just take it out like he can his earrings. So there is a little storm brewing. Hamilton has said they can fine me whatever they want, but it’s not as simple as that.
“If the FIA decide to not scrutineer the driver, which it looks like they can do, they can stop Lewis from going out of the pit lane at the beginning of Friday practice because he has not been scrutineered – the driver is now effectively scrutineered in the same way as a car is. So this could get very nasty quite quickly in a race-and-a-half’s time.”
Lando Norris claims Miami track was ‘turning into crap’ during Grand Prix
Lando Norris has claimed the Miami Grand Prix track surface was “turning into crap” during the race.
The Miami International Autodrome held the inaugural Miami Grand Prix as F1 expands its reach, with Max Verstappen edging out Charles Leclerc for his third victory of the year, while also trimming the Monegasque’s lead in the drivers’ championship to 19 points.
Norris picked up his first DNF of the season, with his McLaren coming into contact with the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly.
The track required special attention at turns seven and 17 ahead of the weekend with a resurfacing between Friday and Saturday.
Lando Norris claims Miami track was ‘turning into crap’ during Grand Prix
The Briton crashed out of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix after contact with the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly
How much do F1 drivers earn? 2022 salaries revealed
The 2022 F1 season is back underway after an off-season that brought the biggest overhaul in sporting rules and regulations in recent memory.
After a thrilling 2021 season, the teams were given a blank slate to prepare their cars for this year’s campaign in an attempt to level the playing field and increase overtaking opportunities.
It comes after Max Verstappen defeated Lewis Hamilton in a wild and unpredictable title race that went down to the final lap of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In a highly controversial season-decider, which ultimately saw race director Michael Masi removed from his post, Verstappen made the crucial pass on the final-lap shootout to win the title after Hamilton had clawed back his lead by winning the previous three races.
How much do F1 drivers earn? The 2022 salaries revealed
How much does Lewis Hamilton earn a year?
F1 2022: The best pre-order deals on Playstation, Xbox and PC
The next installment in the official Formula 1 racing game series is on its way with a release date of 1 July on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox series X/S and PC.
Developed by Codemasters and now published by EA, F1 22 is the latest entry and will be based on the current season of the Formula 1 World Championship.
F1 21 made some changes to the franchise when it released last year. Notably, it introduced a new story mode titled “Braking Point” so there is a chance we might also see a similar campaign being introduced in this follow-up.
Now that a release date has been confirmed for F1 22, it’s a good time to check out some pre-order deals so you can get the copy that’s right for you at a reasonable price. If you have been struggling to get your hands on a PS5 or an Xbox series X but want to upgrade your last-gen copy once you make the switch, then the “Champions Edition” of the game will give you dual entitlement as well as additional content.
To find out where to buy F1 22 and what the Champions Edition will include, read the article below.
The best pre-order deals for the new F1 2022 game on PlayStation, Xbox and more
F1 2022 will be launching on 1 July 2022. Here’s where to get the best deals on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox series X/S and PC
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies