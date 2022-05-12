✕ Close Hamilton Tells Brady That Miami GP Is F1's Super Bowl

Follow live news and reaction as the world of Formula One reacts to the results at the Miami Grand Prix, while also beginning to look ahead at how teams can improve when heading to Spain next time out.

Max Verstappen closed the gap between himself and Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ championship with a win in the US, joined on the podium by both Ferrari cars - but questions have been asked over whether they made it too easy for the reigning champion to take the flag for Red Bull for the second consecutive race. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is coming under pressure after showing post-race disappointment and suggesting Mercedes are not any faster than they were at the start of the season, with teammate George Russell tipped to displace him as top driver after another solid showing.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris was critical of the track after crashing out in Miami, though McLaren remain fourth in the constructor standings ahead of Alfa Romeo and Alpine. With ten days to go until the next Grand Prix, it’s all about analysing the data, recovery time and making improvements ahead of the next installment in the 2022 season.

Follow all the fallout, live news and reaction from the F1 Miami Grand Prix below: