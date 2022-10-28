F1 LIVE: Red Bull finally learn fate after budget cap breach

✕ Close Red Bull guilty of 'minor' Formula One financial rules breach

Red Bull have been fined £6.07m ($7m) by the FIA and been given a 10% reduction in car development time for breaching the 2021 Formula 1 budget cap - meaning Max Verstappen will not be stripped of his first world title.

The team have now come to terms with an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ (ABA) with the FIA, with the agreed penalty announced on Friday afternoon. The overspend from Red Bull was revealed to be £1.864m, with the FIA acknowledging that the breach would have been £432,652 if a tax credit had been correctly applied.

Red Bull’s fine is not a reduction of their cost cap for this season - set at $135m - while their 10% cut in permitted aerodynamic research relates to time spent using their wind tunnel or computational fluid dynamics to design their car. Negotiations between Red Bull boss Christian Horner and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem took place last week in Austin but the verdict was delayed after the passing of Red Bull’s founder and co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz.

Red Bull could have challenged the FIA’s decision, with their case heard by independent judges in the Cost Cap Adjudication Panel, but that ran the risk of a harsher punishment and a potential loss of Championship points. The team are set to hold a press conference in Mexico City at 5:30pm (BST).