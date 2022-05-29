F1 LIVE: Sergio Perez leads Monaco Grand Prix after Mick Schumacher walks from crash
Follow all the action from the Monte Carlo street circuit
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured pole position with an incredible lap in Saturday’s Formula 1 qualifying session and will be looking to complete a sensational home victory at the Monaco Grand Prix this afternoon. The Prancing Horse locked out on the front row with Leclerc’s teammate, Carlos Sainz, taking second ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez despite the pair colliding at the end of qualifying after the Red Bull ran into the barriers.
The current world champion and title race leader Max Verstappen could only manage fourth after struggling to get the most out of his car on the famous street circuit. Leclerc is six points behind Verstappen in the standings and has a great opportunity to leap ahead of the Dutchman as pole position is vital for the race due to the lack of overtaking opportunities around the track.
McLaren’s Lando Norris battled to take fifth on the grid ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, who again out-qualified seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, who will start in eighth.
Follow all the action from the Monaco Grand Prix:
Perez, Sainz and Verstappen have opened a two second gap on Charles Leclerc in fourth with George Russell comfortable in fifth. The Mercedes driver has finished every race in the top five this season and looks set to do so again here.
31 minutes left in the race and DRS has been enabled. This could set up a close finish if Carlos Sainz can get close enough to Perez to utilise it.
Lewis Hamilton is getting frustrated behind Alpine’s Fernando Alonso in the battle for seventh. There is pace in the Mercedes car as evidenced by George Russell keeping pace with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc but Hamilton can’t find a way past.
Alpine have told Alonso to manage the pace and take the tyres to the end of the race.
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are managing their hard tyres pretty well but Sergio Perez puts in a new fastest lap with the warmed up mediums. His new time is 1:19.112.
George Russell sets a new fastest lap with a 1:20.929 on the medium compact tyres. He leads Lando Norris, 1.5 seconds behind Charles Leclerc.
Sergio Perez has never led the Monaco Grand Prix before and bombs it down the straight ahead of Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen.
Charles Leclerc has already lost a bit of ground on Verstappen.
Perez heads into Mirabeau and locks up but manages to make the right turn.
All the lapped cars have unlapped themselves. Red Bull are going to have a performance advantage on the medium tyres which should get them through the 40 minutes remaining in the race.
The safety car will enter the pits at the end of this lap, number 32.
Green light! 🟢
The two Red Bulls have a new set of medium tyres. Charles Leclerc is on a new set of hard tyres. They all head out behind the safety car.
The track is now clear and ready to go. The race will resume in four minutes or so. The drivers need to make it through 58 laps to be awarded full points if the two hour timer runs out.
The race will resume with a just announced rolling start at quarter-past four. That’s good news for race leader Sergio Perez and Red Bull as it reduces the chance for Carlos Sainz to overtake him on the restart.
