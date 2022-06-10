F1 news LIVE: Red Bull fear ‘dangerous’ Mercedes ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice today
Live practice times and practice leaderboards as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway
Follow live Formula One updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the opening day of practice gets underway in Baku. Defending champion Max Verstappen has warned he has “unfinished business” in Azerbaijan after he was denied victory at a chaotic race last season. It’s an ominous sign for the rest of the grid as Red Bull arrive at the street circuit on a run of four straight race victories, following Sergio Perez’s win at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out.
Ferrari and Mercedes are under pressure to respond and the opening two practice sessions will offer clues as to who can challenge Red Bull this weekend. Charles Leclerc is without a victory in two months but has been on brilliant form in qualifying with three consecutive pole positions, while Lewis Hamilton will be hoping Mercedes have finally resolved their troubles with ‘porpoising’. It has been claimed that Red Bull fear the “dangerous” potential of the Mercedes car, but Verstappen remains the favourite as he looks to extend Red Bull’s run.
“I’m looking forward to returning to Baku, we have some unfinished business there after last year,” Verstappen said. “It’s a tricky track with big braking zones and a tight run off, finding the best set-up for the car will be difficult in terms of making sure we get the correct wing level. It will also be interesting to see if we can make our one lap performance better for qualifying as we’ve been lacking a little.” Follow live updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, below:
George Russell has ‘knocked Lewis Hamilton off his perch’
George Russell has knocked Lewis Hamilton off his perch and is now “top dog” at Mercedes F1, according to former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan.
In his rookie season with the Silver Arrows, Russell has consistently guided the W13 to respectable finishes, ending every race so far in the top five - the only driver in the sport to do so.
By contrast, seven-time world champion Hamilton has struggled to cope with an under-performing car and his third place at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix is the only race in which he’s finished above his teammate.
Those results mean Russell is fourth in the drivers’ standings - 34 points ahead of his more illustrious fellow Brit in sixth - and Jordan is adamant there has been a changing of the guard since the younger man joined Mercedes from Williams.
George Russell has 'knocked Lewis Hamilton off his perch', claims Eddie Jordan
Russell has finished in the top five at every race this season and is 34 points ahead of Mercedes team-mate Hamilton in the Drivers’ Championship
Red Bull still fear ‘dangerous’ Mercedes potential despite struggles
Red Bull’s chief F1 advisor Helmut Marko admits his team are wary of the “dangerous potential” that Mercedes-AMG have despite their early-season struggles.
Red Bull are currently 101 points ahead of eight-time champions Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship, with Ferrari their closest rivals and this is replicated in the Drivers’ Championship standings - where Max Verstappen is 41 and 75 ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton respectively.
Porpoising has limited the effectiveness of Mercedes so far this season, with their British drivers fighting just to stay competitive but Marko has seen enough improvements in the W13 to be concerned about its potential going forward.
Red Bull still fear 'dangerous' Mercedes potential despite struggles
Red Bull’s chief F1 advisor Helmut Marko believes Mercedes have shown enough pace to be a threat later this season
‘Why should I stop?’: Lewis Hamilton not thinking about F1 retirement
Lewis Hamilton has again rejected suggestions he could walk away from Mercedes and retire during or after this season.
The seven-time world champion has been unable to recapture form and consistency to engage in another title fight with Max Verstappen, with his team not yet ensuring the new car design for the 2022 season is in perfect working order.
A series of finishes low down the leaderboard has Hamilton only sixth after seven races, with just 50 points accumulated so far – and teammate George Russell 34 ahead of him in fourth.
'Why should I stop?': Lewis Hamilton shuts down F1 retirement talk
An eighth-place finish in France means the former champion has just one podium spot from seven races this year
Williams become first F1 team to be fined under new budget cap rules
Williams have been hit with a £20,000 fine after breaking financial regulations for the 2021 season.
Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA, brought in a cost cap which had been set at £115m and then lowered to £111m for the 2022 campaign, so aiming to limit how much any one team can spend.
As specified by the financial regulations, Williams had failed to submit full year accounts ahead of the deadline on March 31, 2022 thereby committing a ‘procedural breach’.
Williams had, the FIA said, “voluntarily disclosed” the breach in advance of the deadline and “been fully cooperative in seeking to remedy the breach”.
Williams become first F1 team to be fined under new budget cap rules
The FIA brought in a cost cap which had been set at £115m and then lowered to £111m for the 2022 campaign, aiming to limit how much any one team can spend
Bottas aims for ‘trouble-free weekend’ to unleash ‘full potential’ in Baku
Valtteri Bottas believes that his Alfa Romeo team can “fight towards the front” at this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but only if they fix some of the Friday hiccups that have been hindering the team in recent races.
Bottas previously won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 201 and narrowly beat Lance Stroll to P2 here in a photo finish in 2017 and after a series of Friday practice issues this season Bottas is hoping for much smoother lead-up to the 2022 Azerbaijan GP.
“Baku is a place with both good and bad memories for me, so I definitely hope to add some more of the pleasant kind this weekend,” he said. “It’s crucial we can have a trouble-free weekend: we have been having some good results despite some Friday issues so far, and if we were to fix these, we could really see the full potential of our package.
“We know we can fight towards the front when we do it and it has to be the aim here as well. This is a track that can produce some chaotic races so we will need to be ready to make the most of any opportunity. It could be a lot of fun on Sunday.”
Mick Schumacher could become a victim of ‘brutal and cold’ F1, says two-time World Rally champion
Mick Schumacher will be cast aside by “brutal and cold” F1 unless he reduces his number of crashes and starts to outperform Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen, warns two-time World Rally champion Walter Röhrl.
Schumacher is yet to score a point this season - with Nicholas Latifi of Williams the only other regular driver to suffer that ignominy - whereas his fellow Haas driver Magnussen has impressed to rack up 15 points.
The German has also suffered a number of crashes during practice sessions, qualifying and most recently during the Monaco Grand Prix when he ploughed into the barrier at the Swimming Pool section after running wide.
Those high-speed and expensive crashes have left Haas with a hefty repair bill and all those factors mean Schumacher needs to quickly up his game, according to Röhrl.
Mick Schumacher could become a victim of 'brutal and cold' F1
Mick Schumacher will be cast aside by “brutal and cold” F1 unless he reduces his number of crashes and starts to outperform Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen, warns two-time World Rally champion Walter Röhrl.
F1 expected to stand firm over Russian involvement after axing Sochi Grand Prix
Formula One bosses are expected to stand firm over any future involvement with Russia after taking the decision to axe the Sochi Grand Prix following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
F1 has confirmed that Russia will no longer stage a race after the grand prix had been scheduled to move to St Petersburg next season. It will not be replaced on the calendar this season.
Along with cancelling its contract with Russia, Formula One has also cut the transmission of races from the country’s TV networks and blocked the streaming of content on the internet in the country.
The cancelled contract with Russia was set to expire in 2025 and according to Alexey Popov, a Russian journalist and F1 commentator, the sport looks set to continue to distance itself from the country for the foreseeable future.
F1 expected to stand firm over Russian involvement after axing Sochi Grand Prix
Formula One has distanced itself from Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine
‘Nothing’ between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in F1 title race, confirms Christian Horner
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are set to go toe-to-toe in the Formula One championship race this season, according to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.
Last year it was very much Verstappen as the title fighter against Lewis Hamilton, with Perez largely the second driver often tasked with trying to take points and places off Mercedes wherever possible.
This time around, though, he has started in formidable fashion and the top three - the Red Bull duo and Ferrar’s Charles Leclerc - are separated by just 15 points after seven rounds.
Perez has claimed four podium spots, with one victory in France, while Verstappen has four wins from five top-three finishes. But there will be no separating them from the team bosses and both will be allowed to fight it out, confirmed Horner.
Red Bull expecting grid to go in ‘one particular direction’ at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan has said the team are “open-minded to change” as they look to evolve their RB18 car over the season and get the edge on championship rivals Ferrari.
Red Bull and Ferrari have been closely matched over the first seven races of the season but the momentum is with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez heading into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku this weekend.
Perez delivered Red Bull’s fourth consecutive victory when he beat Carlos Sainz to win the Monaco Grand Prix, with Verstappen taking the previous three races to build a points lead over Charles Leclerc in the driver standings.
The teams have still been close in some areas of performance, however, with Red Bull excelling in straight line speed and Ferrari having the advantage in slow corners.
Red Bull expecting grid to go in 'one particular direction' at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Red Bull are looking to ‘evolve’ as they look to Ferrari to improve the RB18
Good morning
Formula One returns to Baku as the Azerbaijan Grand prix gets underway this afternoon with the opening day of practice.
The complex street circuit provided one of the races of the season last year, and defending world champion Max Verstappen has warned he has unfinished business after a dramatic late puncture denied the Red Bull driver victory.
Red Bull remain in the ascendency after Sergio Perez made it four wins in a row for the team at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out. Perez’s second win of the season has sparked talk of a potential title challenge, but Ferrari and Mercedes will be looking to hit back themselves.
Charles Leclerc has now gone two months without a race victory following his and Ferrari’s impressive start to the season, but the 24-year-old has still been sensational in qualifying and has claimed three pole positions in a row.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of practice today.
What time is Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice today and how can I watch?
Everything you need to know as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway today in Baku
